The official specifications of AMD's Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3000 CPUs have been leaked out by Videocardz. Aiming the workstation segment, the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3000 CPUs will deliver key improvements to the Threadripper platform with a focus on the professional market, offering insane amounts of I/O and memory support capabilities.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3000 CPUs Official Specifications Leak Out - 3995WX Flagship With 64 Cores, 128 Threads, 128 PCIe Lanes, & 8-Channel / 2TB Memory Support

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3000 PRO CPU family is made up of four SKUs as detailed in the last post. All four SKUs feature the 7nm Zen 2 core architecture and a 14nm I/O die, all in a chiplet form factor embedded on a large interposer. The main purpose of segmenting the PRO lineup separate from the standard Threadripper parts is that they are designed to serve a different market such as Professionals, Engineers, Scientists, and Designers while the Threadripper standard lineup is aimed at the ultra-enthusiast and prosumer segment.

So let's talk about the four models in the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3000 family. We have the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX, the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3975WX, the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3955WX, and the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3945WX. The following are the specifications of each of the mentioned chip.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Series Lineup:

CPU Name CPU Cores CPU Thread Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache / PCIe Lanes TDP Memory Support Price Announcement AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3995WX 64 Core 128 Thread 2.7 GHz 4.2 GHz 256 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD 14th July 2020 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3975WX 32 Core 64 Thread 3.5 GHz 4.2 GHz 128 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD 14th July 2020 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3955WX 16 Core 32 Thread 3.9 GHz 4.3 GHz 64 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD 14th July 2020 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3945WX 12 Core 24 Thread 4.0 GHz 4.3 GHz 64 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD 14th July 2020

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX 64 Core CPU

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3995WX is the flagship part of the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3000 CPU family. It features 64 cores and 128 threads. The chip includes 288 MB of total cache. The clocks are maintained at 2.7 GHz base and 4.2 GHz boost while the TDP is set at 280W.

Unlike the regular CPU variants, the PRO series would offer better-sustained clocks at 280W versus the enthusiast chips which are designed to offer max clock capabilities within the given TDP. Other features of the chip will include 128 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes compared to 64 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes on the standard lineup and the most sought after feature would be its 8-channel ECC support which will allow up to 2 TB max capacity (UDIMM, RDIMM, LRDIMM).

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3975WX 32 Core CPU

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3975WX 32 Core CPU would feature 32 cores and 64 threads. It will come with 144 MB of total cache, 128 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes, and a 280W TDP. All Ryzen Threadripper PRO series CPUs retain 8-channel DDR4 memory support and 128 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes. It's the core config that's different on each part. The Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3975WX will operate at 3.5 GHz base and 4.2 GHz boost clocks.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3955WX 16 Core CPU

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3955WX would feature 16 cores and 32 threads. It will come with 72 MB of total cache, 128 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes, and a 280W TDP. The Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3955WX will operate at 3.9 GHz base and 4.3 GHz boost clocks. It is interesting that AMD is going down all the way to 16 and 12 core parts for its PRO series while the Ryzen Threadripper family goes down to 24 cores.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3945WX 12 Core CPU

Lastly, we have the most entry-level variant, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3945WX which features 12 cores and 24 threads. It will come with 70 MB of total cache, 128 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes, and a 280W TDP. The Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3955WX will operate at 4.0 GHz base and 4.3 GHz boost clocks.

It is mentioned that AMD will be using its PRO technologies to rival Intel's vPRO parts in the same segment. This time, AMD takes the lead in the workstation segment by offering not only a higher number of cores and threads but also better memory support capabilities which are truly impressive for the workstation market. Prices of these parts remain to be disclosed but we will be getting more information on 14th of July which is suggested to be the announcement day for the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3000 series family.