Intel CPUs Report Highest Share For The Entirety of 2021 Thanks To Alder Lake But AMD Ryzen CPUs Retain Their Dominating Lead

Intel is finally off to a good start with its 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPUs which have seen the highest share since the beginning of 2021 at Germany's largest retail outlet, MindFactory, whereas AMD continues to lead the overall share.

In the latest report shared by Ingebor over at Reddit, Intel has finally broken past the sub 30% share that it has seen since the launch of AMD's Ryzen 3000 and Ryzen 5000 CPU lineup. Intel's Alder Lake CPUs achieved their highest 30% market share thanks to the launch of Alder Lake & discounts on various 11th and 10th Gen CPUs. The Intel lineup was introduced in the first week of November and while there are no major CPU or motherboard shortages, there is still a major DDR5 memory shortage which is making several consumers wait before they upgrade to Alder Lake.

As for the report, AMD Ryzen Desktop CPUs still retains an impressive lead of over 70% CPU sold during November (Total over 15,000 units). The Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 5 5600X were the most popular chips of the bunch and even the Ryzen 9 5900X held a respectable share, higher than any Intel CPU and this is a $500 US+ chip we are talking about. Intel CPUs on the other hand amounted to just 30% of the CPU sold (over 5000 units) but that itself is a huge win for Intel considering they barely managed to break past 5000 units prior to Alder Lake. It looks like the Core i7-12700K and the Core i5-12600K were among the most popular Intel CPUs last month.





As for the revenue split, AMD CPUs owing to a large number of sales also resulted in over 5 Million Euros worth of sales while Intel CPUs amount to 26% or 2 Million Euros worth of sales. Intel CPUs managed to gain 1 point each in positioning while AMD's Ryzen 9 5950X lost 5 positions. Even the Intel Core i5-10400 saw an 8 position drop while the Core i5-11400 dropped 7 positions. This could be due to the upcoming Core i5-12400F which will offer far better performance at a similar price. The Ryzen 7 3800X saw a rise of 6 positions thanks to major price drops of the chip which was at $250-$300 US at various outlets.





As for the overall position, Intel's Alder Lake CPUs amounted to 37% of the overall sales volume while Rocket Lake makes up 34% and Comet Lake makes up 28%. AMD's Vermeer Ryzen 5000 CPUs make up 68% of sales while Cezanne (Ryzen 5000G) and Matisse (Ryzen 3000) account for 15% and 14%, respectively. This is definitely an improvement on Intel's part but there's still a long road to go ahead. We will see further improvement in sales as DDR5 memory availability improves and Alder Lake is available on more mainstream platforms such as the upcoming Non-K lineup with B660 & H610 motherboards. AMD on the other hand is all ready to unleash its early next year to take back the market from Intel.