Intel Core i9-13900T CPU Benchmarks Show Faster Than 12900K 125W Performance at 35W

Hassan Mujtaba
Intel Core i9-13900T CPU Benchmarks Show Faster Than 12900K 125W Performance at 35W 2

Intel recently introduced brand new 13th Gen T-series chips which feature the Core i9-13900T that operates at a 35W TDP. The new chip has been benchmarked within Geekbench 5 and showcases impressive performance given its limited power budget.

Intel's 13th Gen Core i9-13900T 35W CPU Beats The 125W Core i9-12900K In Geekbench 5 Benchmark

Starting with the specifications, the Intel Core i9-13900T is a variation of the Core i9-13900 series that comes with a limited TDP design. While the standard chips boast 125W TDP in the unlocked and 65W TDP on the Non-K SKUs, the T-series chip is limited to a 35W TDP.  The Unlocked CPU is rated at up to 253W, the Non-K is rated at up to 219W while the T-series chip is rated at up to 106 Watts which is less than half the power budget of its higher-end siblings.

The Intel Core i9-13900T retains the same core configuration with 24 cores that are made up of 8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores with 32 threads, a base clock of 1.10 GHz, a boost of up to 5.30 GHz & 68 MB of cache (L2+L3). The CPU also comes at a slightly lower price point of $549.00 US. Now the CPU is tested within the Geekbench 5 benchmark using an ASUS TUF Gaming B660M-PLUS WIFI board and coupled with 64 GB of DDR5 memory.

Intel Core i9-13900T CPU Benchmarks Show Faster Than 12900K 125W Performance at 35W 1

The CPU scored 2178 points in the single-core and 17339 points in the multi-core tests. We used the Intel Core i9-12900K for comparison which scores 1901 points in single-core and 17272 points in multi-core tests. This puts the Intel Core i9-13900T up to 15% faster in single-core and slightly faster in multi-threaded tests which is very impressive considering the Core i9-12900K also has a higher 125W base TDP (3.58x higher) and a peak TDP rating of 241W (2.27x higher).

Intel Core i9-13900KS Single-Thread CPU Benchmark (Geekbench 5)
Single-Core
0
500
1000
1500
2000
2500
3000
0
500
1000
1500
2000
2500
3000
Core i9-13900KS
2.3k
Core i9-13900K
2.2k
Ryzen 9 7900X
2.2k
Ryzen 9 7950X
2.2k
Ryzen 7 7700X
2.2k
Core i9-13900T
2.2k
Ryzen 5 7600X
2.2k
Ryzen 9 7900
2.1k
Core i9-13900
2.1k
Ryzen 7 7700
2.1k
Core i9-12900KS
2.1k
Core i9-13900HX
2k
Ryzen 5 7600
2k
Core i7-13700K
2k
Core i5-13600K
1.9k
Core i9-12900K
1.9k
Core i7-12700K
1.9k
M2 Max
1.9k
M1 Max
1.8k
Core i5-12600K
1.7k
Ryzen 9 5950X
1.7k
Ryzen 7 5800X
1.7k
Ryzen 9 5900X
1.7k
Ryzen 5 5600X
1.6k
Intel Core i9-13900KS Multi-Thread CPU Benchmark (Geekbench 5)
Multi-Core
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
Core i9-13900KS
26.8k
Core i9-13900K
24.3k
Ryzen 9 7950X
24.4k
Core i9-13900HX
20.9k
Core i9-13900
20.1k
Core i7-13700K
19.8k
Ryzen 9 7900X
19.3k
Core i9-12900KS
19k
Ryzen 9 7900
18.6k
Core i9-13900T
17.3k
Core i9-12900K
17.3k
Ryzen 9 5950X
16.5k
Core i5-13600K
16.1k
M2 Max
14.6k
Core i7-12700K
14.1k
Ryzen 7 7700X
14.1k
Ryzen 9 5900X
14k
Ryzen 7 7700
12.7k
M1 Max
12.3k
Core i5-12600K
11.6k
Ryzen 5 7600X
11.4k
Ryzen 5 7600
11.3k
Ryzen 7 5800X
10.3k
Ryzen 5 5600X
8.2k

This goes off to show the immense efficiency that Intel's 10nm ESF process node and the new hybrid architecture packs and we will also get to see some similar results with the mobility lineup, especially the 13th Gen HX parts which are going to ship in enthusiast-grade gaming laptops in the coming months. AMD also introduced its brand new 65W Ryzen 7000 Non-X CPUs which have been showcasing some impressive efficiency feats on their own with the Zen 4 core architecture.

News Source: Benchleaks

