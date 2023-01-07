AMD Ryzen 7000 Non-X Desktop CPUs Already Available For Sale At Retailers

AMD Ryzen 7000 Non-X CPUs are now available for sale across various retailers prior to their actual retail launch on the 10th of January.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Non-X CPUs Shows Up At Various Retailers Globally

The retail embargo on the AMD Ryzen 7000 Non-X CPUs including the Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700, and Ryzen 5 7600 doesn't lift until next week on Tuesday (10th January) but that has not stopped retailers from starting retail activities. Following we have a few of the several retailers who already listed these CPUs including Newegg Canada and Athema UK. The sales links are listed below but do note that these prices include VAT and are higher due to the different exchange rates:

AMD presented three new models in its new Ryzen 7000 Non-X Desktop CPU family, the Ryzen 9 7900 with 12 cores, the Ryzen 7 7700 with 8 cores, and the Ryzen 5 7600 with 6 cores. The three new models will feature the Zen 4 core architecture with a TDP of 65W which is much lower than the 'X' parts, all while retaining the same core configurations and Zen 4 core architecture. The specs of each CPU are listed below.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900 - 12 Zen 4 Cores For Just $429 US

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900 will feature 12 cores, 24 threads, and 76 MB of cache (64 MB L3 + 12 MB L3) and will feature a maximum clock speed of up to 5.4 GHz. The CPU will retail at $429 US which is a difference of $120 US versus the Ryzen 9 7900X. While the base clock remains to be seen, the boost clock sees a 200 MHz reduction but given the price point, this 12-core chip looks incredible & I can already see a lot of users upgrading to this sub-$500 US 12-Core Zen 4 chip. AMD will position the chip against the Intel Core i9-13900 & Core i9-12900 CPUs.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700 - 8 Core Gaming Champ Under $350 US

Next up, we have the Ryzen 7 7700 which will feature 8 cores, 16 threads 40 MB of cache (32 MB L3 + 8 MB L3), and will feature a maximum clock speed of up to 5.3 GHz. The CPU will retail for $329 US which is a difference of $70 US versus the Ryzen 7 7700X which retails at $399 US. The Ryzen 7 7700 seems to be clocked just 100 MHz lower than the Ryzen 7 7700X which is impressive given its 65W power budget. The final TDP should fall around 90-100W given the 1.375x multiplier for the PPT. The Ryzen 7 7700 will be positioned against the Core i7-13700 and Core i7-12700.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600 - Making AM5 Affordable For Entry-Level Builders

Lastly, we have the AMD Ryzen 5 7600 which will feature 6 cores, 12 threads, 38 MB of cache (32 MB L3 + 6 MB L2) and will feature a maximum clock speed of up to 5.1 GHz. The CPU will hit retail at $229 US which is also $70 US lower than the Ryzen 5 7600X which retails at $299 US. The boost clock is 200 MHz lower than the 'X' chip. The Ryzen 5 7600 will be positioned against the Core i5-13600 & Core i5-12600 CPUs.

Overall, the chips sound like they will offer the best performance per dollar value on the AM5 platform and we will also be looking at cheaper A620 motherboards by the mid of 2023.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Raphael Desktop CPU Specs:

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (SC Max) Cache TDP Prices (TBD) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D Zen 4 3D V-Cache 5nm 16/32 4.2 GHz 5.7 GHz 144 MB (64+64+16) 120W TBA AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz 80 MB (64+16) 170W $699 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D Zen 4 3D V-Cache 5nm 12/24 4.4 GHz 5.6 GHz 144 MB (64+64+12) 120W TBA AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 12/24 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 170W $549 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900 Zen 4 5nm 12/24 3.6 GHz 5.4 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 65W $429 US AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Zen 4 3D V-Cache 5nm 8/16 4.0 GHz 5.0 GHz 104 MB (32+64+8) 120W TBA AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 105W $399 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700 Zen 4 5nm 8/16 3.6 GHz 5.3 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 65W $329 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 105W $299 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600 Zen 4 5nm 6/12 3.8 GHz 5.1 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 65W $229 US