Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Offers Same Performance As Core i9-12900K With “Unlimited Power” at Just 80W

With just a few days left in the launch, we have a new benchmark of the Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU that delivers the same performance as the Core i9-12900K but at just 80W.

In the latest benchmarks posted by Enthusiast Citizen over at Bilibili Forums, we get to see the Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU being tested within Cinebench R23 in various profiles. The results range from stock, unlimited power, and limited power profiles. But before that, let's take a quick re-cap of the specs.

Intel Core i9-13900K 24 Core Raptor Lake CPU Specs

The Intel Core i9-13900K is the flagship Raptor Lake CPU, featuring 24 cores and 32 threads in an 8 P-Core (Raptor Cove) and 16 E-Core (Gracemont V2) configuration. The CPU is configured at a base clock of 3.0 GHz, a single-core boost clock of 5.8 GHz (1-2) cores, and an all-core boost clock of 5.5 GHz (all 8 P-Cores). The CPU features 68 MB of combined cache and a 125W PL1 rating that goes up to 250W. The CPU can also consume up to 350W of power when using the "Unlimited Power Mode" which we detailed here.

Core i9-13900K 8+16 (24/32) - 3.0 / 5.8 GHz - 66 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 253W (PL2)

3.0 / 5.8 GHz - 66 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 253W (PL2) Core i9-12900K 8+8 (16/24) - 3.2 / 5.2 GHz - 30 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 241W (PL2)

Coming to the performance benchmarks, the Intel Core i9-13900K scores 38,431 points at stock and that's on par with the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X. Using the "Unlimited Power" profile, the score jumps to 40,622 points which is a 6% increase. The leaker also posted another benchmark, this time with the CPU running at a fixed 80W power limit, and scored 27,412 points which is on par with Intel's Core i9-12900K Alder Lake CPU.

Cinebench R23 (Higher is Better) Multi-Thread 0 9000 18000 27000 36000 45000 54000 0 9000 18000 27000 36000 45000 54000 Intel Core i9-13900K (Unlimited Power) 40.6k AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 38.8k Intel Core i9-13900K (Stock) 38.4k AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (65W Power) 28.1k Intel Core i9-12900K 27.5k Intel Core i9-13900K (80W Power) 27.4k AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 25.7k

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU at Stock (Image Credits: Enthusiast Citizen):

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU at 80W (Image Credits: Enthusiast Citizen):

We also put the scores of our AMD Ryzen 9 7950X at stock and power limited to 65W in the chart for comparison. It looks like the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X offers slightly better performance at a much lower power rating. This goes off to show the extremely efficient design that both chips are offering but AMD's 5nm Zen 4 architecture really shines. Intel's Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K CPU launches on the 20th of October or this Thursday for worldwide availability along with the Z790 platform.