Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Offers Same Performance As Core i9-12900K With “Unlimited Power” at Just 80W

Hassan Mujtaba
Oct 17, 2022, 05:28 PM EDT
At Intel Innovation on Sept. 27, 2022, Intel revealed its new 13th Gen Intel Core processor family powered by Intel’s performance hybrid architecture. The new processor family launched with six new unlocked desktop processors. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

With just a few days left in the launch, we have a new benchmark of the Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU that delivers the same performance as the Core i9-12900K but at just 80W.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Is Just As Fast As The Core i9-12900K Alder Lake CPU at 80W

In the latest benchmarks posted by Enthusiast Citizen over at Bilibili Forums, we get to see the Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU being tested within Cinebench R23 in various profiles. The results range from stock, unlimited power, and limited power profiles. But before that, let's take a quick re-cap of the specs.

Intel Core i9-13900K 24 Core Raptor Lake CPU Specs

The Intel Core i9-13900K is the flagship Raptor Lake CPU, featuring 24 cores and 32 threads in an 8 P-Core (Raptor Cove) and 16 E-Core (Gracemont V2) configuration. The CPU is configured at a base clock of 3.0 GHz, a single-core boost clock of 5.8 GHz (1-2) cores, and an all-core boost clock of 5.5 GHz (all 8 P-Cores). The CPU features 68 MB of combined cache and a 125W PL1 rating that goes up to 250W. The CPU can also consume up to 350W of power when using the "Unlimited Power Mode" which we detailed here.

  • Core i9-13900K 8+16 (24/32) - 3.0 / 5.8 GHz - 66 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 253W (PL2)
  • Core i9-12900K 8+8 (16/24) - 3.2 / 5.2 GHz - 30 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 241W (PL2)

Coming to the performance benchmarks, the Intel Core i9-13900K scores 38,431 points at stock and that's on par with the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X. Using the "Unlimited Power" profile, the score jumps to 40,622 points which is a 6% increase. The leaker also posted another benchmark, this time with the CPU running at a fixed 80W power limit, and scored 27,412 points which is on par with Intel's Core i9-12900K Alder Lake CPU.

Cinebench R23 (Higher is Better)
Multi-Thread
0
9000
18000
27000
36000
45000
54000
0
9000
18000
27000
36000
45000
54000
Intel Core i9-13900K (Unlimited Power)
40.6k
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
38.8k
Intel Core i9-13900K (Stock)
38.4k
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (65W Power)
28.1k
  Intel Core i9-12900K
27.5k
Intel Core i9-13900K (80W Power)
27.4k
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
25.7k

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU at Stock (Image Credits: Enthusiast Citizen):

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Is Just As Fast As The Core i9-12900K Alder Lake CPU at 80W 1

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU at 80W (Image Credits: Enthusiast Citizen):

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Is Just As Fast As The Core i9-12900K Alder Lake CPU at 80W 2
We also put the scores of our AMD Ryzen 9 7950X at stock and power limited to 65W in the chart for comparison. It looks like the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X offers slightly better performance at a much lower power rating. This goes off to show the extremely efficient design that both chips are offering but AMD's 5nm Zen 4 architecture really shines. Intel's Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K CPU launches on the 20th of October or this Thursday for worldwide availability along with the Z790 platform.

