Intel Core i9-12950HX, Core i7-12850HX, Core i5-12600HX ‘Alder Lake-HX’ 16 & 12 Core High-End Laptop CPUs Leaked & Benchmarked

Intel's upcoming Alder Lake-HX high-end laptop CPUs, the Core i9-12950HX, Core i7-12850HX & Core i5-12600HX, have been leaked & benchmarked within Geekbench 5.

Intel's Core i9-12950HX, Core i7-12850HX, Core i5-12600HX 'Alder Lake-HX' CPUs Leak Out, Benchmarks Show Strong 16-Core & 12-Core Performance on Laptops

Both, the Intel Core i9-12950HX, Core i7-12850HX & Core i5-12600HX will be part of the upcoming Alder Lake-HX lineup for high-end laptops. These two SKUs were spotted within the LENOVO 20MWMMMMCC & rock up to 128 GB of DDR5 memory.

The new Alder Lake-HX series processors will be packaged in the BGA format and there have been multiple sources that claim that this is actually the full desktop die with optimized voltages so that power is conserved and tuned for utmost performance/efficiency on laptops. The new CPU will also offer a higher core and thread count versus the existing Core i9-12900HK. The 12900HK provides a configuration of 14-cores and 20-threads. So that's a 14% increase in core & a 20% increase in the thread count.

In terms of specifications, while both CPUs feature 16 cores and 24 threads, the main difference is within the cache sizes. The Core i9-12950HX rocks 30 MB of L3 cache while the Core i7-12850HX is equipped with 25 MB of L3 and lower L2/L1 caches. The clock speeds of the Core i9-12950HX are also maintained at a higher 2.5 GHz base and 4.9 GHz all-core boost while the Core i7-12850HX is spec'd at 2.4 GHz base and 4.7 GHz all-core boost clocks.

The Intel Core i5-12600HX features 12 cores and 16 threads which is the same configuration as the existing Core i5-12600H but the clock speeds are rated at 2.8 GHz base and 4.6 GHz all-core boost. The existing 12600H operates at a max frequency of 4.5 GHz. The cache count remains the same at 18 MB L3.







In terms of performance, both Alder Lake-HX CPUs offer performance that you'd expect from a 16 core laptop chip. Both CPUs are faster than AMD's fastest Ryzen 9 6000 APU but will also consume higher power as we have seen with various Intel Alder Lake chips. The Core i5-12600HX does lag if compared to the higher-end Ryzen 9 parts but should be highly competitive with the Ryzen 7 & the Ryzen 5 range of Rembrandt APUs.

Intel Alder Lake-HX CPUs Clock Speeds (via Geekbench Database):

It looks like laptop makers are currently optimizing their designs around the new Alder Lake-HX lineup so expect better performance in the final variants. Expect product launches around May-June 2022.

