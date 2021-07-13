Intel ‘Alder Lake’ Core i9-12900K Qualification Sample Is Allegedly Able To Achieve A Turbo Of 5.3 GHz

In the latest leaks, the flagship Intel 12th Gen "Alder Lake-S" Core i9-12900K is able to hit a turbo clock of 5.3 GHz and has a base clock of 3.9 GHz.

Intel 12th Gen 'Alder Lake' Core i9-12900K Outperforms AMD Ryzen 9 5950X In The Cinebench R20 Multi-Core Test Benchmark

The 12th generation of Intel processors will take advantage of its Hybrid Technology which is essentially the packaging of big cores along with small cores. The big and small cores will have the same instruction sets and model-specific registers but will have different computational powers and overheads. We are looking at big cores that have higher throughput and higher clock speeds and small cores which are very power efficient. The flagship Core i9-12900K has 8 big cores and 8 little cores as well as a boost clock speed of 5.3 GHz which falls below the rumored 5.5 GHz turbo.

In an NGA.cn post discovered by 9950pro, a user with information on a Qualification Sample as well as the Cinebench R20 multi-core test score of an engineering sample of the i9-12900K was able to calculate Cinebench R20 multi-core test benchmark results for the Core i9-12900K, Core i7-12700K, and the Core i5-12600K. Below are the benchmark results.

Core i9-12900K (ES2): 9300+

Core i9-12900K (QS calculated): 11300+

Core i7-12700K (QS): 9500+

Core i5-12600K (QS): 7400+

With a score of 11300+, the Intel Core i9-12900K outperforms the AMD Ryzen 5950X (scores 10400 points) by over 900 points. The score of the 12900K was calculated using a higher turbo clock than the engineering sample.





In a previous leak, YuuKi_AnS was able to get information on all of the current bugs that were discovered on mobile Alder Lake Engineering Samples and also confirmed that Windows 11 was required to benefit from Intel's Hybrid Technology.

The Intel Alder Lake processors are expected to launch in the 4th quarter of 2022 and are expected to feature both DDR5 memory as well as support the PCIe Gen5 standard.

Intel Desktop CPU Generations Comparison: