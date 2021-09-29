Intel Core i9-12900 Alder Lake CPU Tested on ASUS’s Flagship ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme Motherboard

The latest entry of Intel's Core i9-12900 Alder Lake CPU has been spotted within UserBenchmark & has been tested with ASUS's flagship Z690 ROG motherboard.

Intel Core i9-12900 Alder Lake CPU Spotted Running on ASUS's Flagship ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme Motherboard

The entry comes from ASUS's HQ in Taiwan where some decided to leave their internet up and running while testing out two unreleased products. The test platform includes the Intel Core i9-12900 which is the non-K sibling of the 12900K and comes with the same core configuration of 16 cores and 24 threads. The chip listed here had a base clock of 2.4 GHz and an average boost clock of 4.25 GHz. Rest of the specifications will include 30 MB of L3 cache and a 65W TDP rating at PL1.

Intel Core i9-12900K Flagship Shown Crushing The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X In CPU-Z Single-Thread Benchmark

The main component of this entry is the ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme motherboard. The top-tier Z690 ROG motherboard was listed at EEC a few weeks back but since launch is close, ASUS has started testing and evaluating its flagship motherboard with Intel's Alder Lake CPUs. The board has been equipped with 16 GB of DDR5-4800 memory. The high-end ROG Z690 motherboards will only feature DDR5 memory support while the mainstream ROG STRIX lineup will be available in DDR5 & DDR4 flavors.

As for performance, we don't put much value in the benchmarks provided by UserBenchmarks due to their known bias against AMD CPUs but we can do Intel-vs-Intel CPU comparisons. The two CPU tests that you should look at are the 1-core (single-core) and the 64-core (multi-core) benchmarks. In the 1-core test, the chip scores 214 points and in the multi-core, the chip scores 2510 points.

The Intel Core i9-11900K scores 190 and 1852 points, respectively. That's a lead of 13% and 36% for the Core i9-12900, respectively. The performance is slightly low considering the chip doesn't boost as high as the 11900K (up to 5.3 GHz) and the performance was measured on Windows 10. Despite that, it's a good uplift and you can definitely expect much more from the fully unlocked chip.

