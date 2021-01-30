Intel Core i9-11900K Rocket Lake Flagship CPU Is Now The Fastest Single-Threaded Chip on Passmark

Intel's Core i9-11900K Rocket Lake processor has made its first appearance within the Passmark CPU benchmark database and scored the highest single-threaded performance of all desktop processors. The chip features a brand new core architecture and comes with clock frequencies over the 5 GHz barrier that allows it to post some huge gains over its predecessor.

Intel Core i9-11900K Rocket Lake Flagship Desktop CPU Scores The Fastest Single-Threaded Performance in Passmark, Up To 7% Faster Than The AMD Ryzen 5000 'Zen 3' Chips

The Intel Core i9-11900K with its multiple Cypress Cove core will bring the biggest CPU architectural upgrade in over 5 years. This is because ever since the 6th Generation Skylake CPUs, all Intel CPUs up till the 10th Generation Comet Lake CPUs have used the same identical chip architecture based on the 14nm process node. There have been small refinements to the process node over the years but nothing as significant as what Intel is going to offer with Rocket Lake CPUs. The Rocket Lake line is still going to rely on a 14nm process node but the architecture marks a brand new beginning for Intel to try to catch up with AMD's rapid progress achieved with their Zen core architecture.

Intel Core i9-11900K 8 Core & 16 Thread Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Specifications

The Intel Core i9-11900K will be the flagship 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU. The chip is going to feature 8 cores and 16 threads. This will result in 16 MB of L3 cache (2 MB per core) and 4 MB of L2 cache (512 KB per core). In terms of clocks, the CPU runs at base frequencies of 3.5 GHz but as for boost, the CPU will feature a maximum boost clock of 5.2 GHz (1-core) while the all-core boost frequency will be maintained at 4.8 GHz.

The chip will also feature Thermal Velocity Boost which should deliver a 100 MHz jump in the max clock frequency. This should lead to a single-core boost clock of 5.3 GHz making it the first CPU to ever hit such a high frequency out of the box. However, do remember that regardless of using the Cypress Cove cores, the Core i9-11900K will feature lower cores and threads than the Intel Core i9-10900K. This is partially due to the backporting of Cypress Cove on the refined 14nm process node. The CPU is said to feature a 1st stage power limit of 125W which is standard for a flagship Intel SKU and the 2nd stage power limit or PL2 is rated at 250W.

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Specs (Preliminary):

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (1-Core) Boost Clock (All-Core) Cache Graphics TDP (PL1) Core i9-11900K 8 / 16 3.50 GHz 5.30 GHz 4.80 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i9-11900 8 / 16 1.80 GHz 4.50 GHz 4.00 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i9-11900T 8 / 16 TBC TBC TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i7-11700K 8 / 16 3.60 GHz 5.00 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i7-11700 8 / 16 2.50 GHz 4.90 GHz TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i7-11700T 8 / 16 TBC TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11600K 6 /12 3.90 GHz 4.90 GHz 4.60 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i5-11600 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i5-11600T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11500 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i5-11500T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11400 6 /12 2.60 GHz 4.400 GHz 4.20 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 65W Core i5-11400T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 35W

The listing at Passmark reveals that the Intel Core i9-11900K scores 3764 points in the single-thread and 28082 points in the multi-core tests. Compared to AMD's flagship Ryzen 9 5950X CPU, the Core i9-11900K offers 7% faster multi-threaded performance, and compared to its predecessor, the Intel Core i9-10900K, the CPU offers a 19% performance uplift. This result makes the Core i9-11900K top out the Passmark single-core performance chart. But at the same time, the Ryzen 9 5950X is much faster in multi-threaded performance while the Core i9-11900K scores a better result versus the i9-10900K despite offering lower cores and threads.

While this is a nice showcase for Intel, do note that the Rocket Lake CPUs won't be hitting retail till late March 2021. This puts them close to AMD's next answer which should be either in the form of an enhanced Zen 3+ 'Warhol' or a Zen 4 based next-generation Ryzen lineup. Intel also plans to get its 12th Gen 'Alder Lake' Desktop CPU lineup out by 2H 2021 or Q3 2021 which means that Rocket Lake CPUs will be replaced within 1 or 2 quarters, giving them an even shorter lifespan than Kaby Lake which was also replaced by Coffee Lake CPUs a few quarters later.

News Source: Videocardz