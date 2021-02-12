Intel Core i9-11900K Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Also Tested Against AMD Ryzen 7 5700G & Ryzen 7 5800X, Unimpressive Gaming Performance
The Intel Core i9-11900K Rocket Lake Desktop CPU performance benchmarks have also leaked out which show a huge gain in single-core performance for the upcoming flagship. The CPU was tested by a Chinese media outlet at Bilibili and was compared against AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X & also Ryzen 7 5700G which is another unreleased CPU.
Intel's Core i9-11900K Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Flagship Goes Head To Head Against AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X & Ryzen 7 5700G, Faster In Apps But Slower in Gaming?
The Intel Core i9-11900K with its multiple Cypress Cove core will bring the biggest CPU architectural upgrade in over 6 years. This is because ever since the 6th Generation Skylake CPUs, all Intel CPUs up till the 10th Generation Comet Lake CPUs have used the same identical chip architecture based on the 14nm process node.
Intel Core i9-11900K Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Specifications:
The Intel Core i9-11900K will be the flagship 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU. The chip is going to feature 8 cores and 16 threads. This will result in 16 MB of L3 cache (2 MB per core) and 4 MB of L2 cache (512 KB per core). In terms of clocks, the CPU runs at base frequencies of 3.5 GHz but as for boost, the CPU will feature a maximum boost clock of 5.2 GHz (1-core) while the all-core boost frequency will be maintained at 4.8 GHz.
The chip will also feature Thermal Velocity Boost which should deliver a 100 MHz jump in the max clock frequency. This should lead to a single-core boost clock of 5.3 GHz making it the first CPU to ever hit such a high frequency out of the box. However, do remember that regardless of using the Cypress Cove cores, the Core i9-11900K will feature lower cores and threads than the Intel Core i9-10900K. This is partially due to the backporting of Cypress Cove on the refined 14nm process node. The CPU is said to feature a 1st stage power limit of 125W which is standard for a flagship Intel SKU and the 2nd stage power limit or PL2 is rated at 250W.
Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Specs (Preliminary):
|CPU Name
|Cores / Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock (1-Core)
|Boost Clock (All-Core)
|Cache
|Graphics
|TDP (PL1)
|Core i9-11900K
|8 / 16
|3.50 GHz
|5.30 GHz
|4.80 GHz
|16 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|125W
|Core i9-11900
|8 / 16
|1.80 GHz
|4.50 GHz
|4.00 GHz
|16 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|65W
|Core i9-11900T
|8 / 16
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|16 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|35W
|Core i7-11700K
|8 / 16
|3.60 GHz
|5.00 GHz
|4.60 GHz
|16 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|125W
|Core i7-11700
|8 / 16
|2.50 GHz
|4.90 GHz
|TBC
|16 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|65W
|Core i7-11700T
|8 / 16
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|16 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|35W
|Core i5-11600K
|6 /12
|3.90 GHz
|4.90 GHz
|4.60 GHz
|12 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|125W
|Core i5-11600
|6 /12
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|12 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|65W
|Core i5-11600T
|6 /12
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|12 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|35W
|Core i5-11500
|6 /12
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|12 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|65W
|Core i5-11500T
|6 /12
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|12 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|35W
|Core i5-11400
|6 /12
|2.60 GHz
|4.400 GHz
|4.20 GHz
|12 MB
|Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores)
|65W
|Core i5-11400T
|6 /12
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|12 MB
|Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores)
|35W
The source highlights that they were running the Intel Core i9-11900K on a Z590 motherboard using a newer BIOS than what is currently being shipped in retail. The BIOS unlocks higher CPU performance on Rocket Lake CPUs but still has a few problems which will be addressed after the launch of the Rocket Lake CPUs.
The same is the case with the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G which is still an unreleased chip and comes in ES flavor. The Cezanne APU had several features locked within its BIOS and was running in PBO mode. In fact, both the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G and the Ryzen 7 5800X were running with PBO enabled while the Intel Core i9-11900K was running at overclocked speeds of 5.2 GHz.
Looking at the benchmarks, the Intel Core i9-11900K has faster performance than both AMD CPUs in both single and multi-core benchmark applications. The benchmark results can be seen below:
Intel Core i9-11900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Ryzen 7 5700G
|Intel Core i9-11900K (5.2 GHz OC)
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (PBO Enabled)
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G (PBO Enabled)
|CPU-z (Single-Core)
|719.6
|657.0
|612.3
|CPU-z (Multi-Core)
|7035.5
|6366.0
|6374.9
|Cinebench R15 (1T)
|256
|257
|230
|Cinebench R15 (MT)
|2526
|2354
|2242
|Cinebench R20 (1T)
|620
|609
|551
|Cinebench R20 (MT)
|6104
|5676
|5405
|Cinebench R23 (1T)
|1661
|1569
|1418
|Cinebench R23 (MT)
|16001
|14634
|13797
|V-RAY
|17181
|16317
|14967
|x264 FHD
|72.8 FPS
|64.2 FPS
|67.8 FPS
|PCMark 10
|8335
|7927
|7684
Coming to the gaming performance results, we see some really inconsistent performance that doesn't match the numbers we saw in the standard benchmark tests. This is also similar to the previous performance numbers published by the same source. Despite a massive clock speed overclock of 5.2 GHz, the Intel Core i9-11900K barely matches the Ryzen 7 5800X & even loses to the AMD competitor in a few gaming tests. Harukaze compiled a neat chart with all the metrics posted in one place that you can see below:
Again, the results for the Intel Core i9-11900K and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G are based on engineering samples. The final performance should improve but based on the data we have from various leaks, Rocket Lake CPUs might not cut it against AMD's Ryzen 5000 series processors, especially if AMD considers a price cut moving down in mid-2021. For those interested, the Intel Core i7-11700K and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G CPU benchmarks have also been reported by us here and here.
News Source: HXL (@9550pro)
Products mentioned in this post
USD 829.9
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter