The Intel Core i9-11900K Rocket Lake Desktop CPU performance benchmarks have also leaked out which show a huge gain in single-core performance for the upcoming flagship. The CPU was tested by a Chinese media outlet at Bilibili and was compared against AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X & also Ryzen 7 5700G which is another unreleased CPU.

Intel's Core i9-11900K Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Flagship Goes Head To Head Against AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X & Ryzen 7 5700G, Faster In Apps But Slower in Gaming?

The Intel Core i9-11900K with its multiple Cypress Cove core will bring the biggest CPU architectural upgrade in over 6 years. This is because ever since the 6th Generation Skylake CPUs, all Intel CPUs up till the 10th Generation Comet Lake CPUs have used the same identical chip architecture based on the 14nm process node.

Intel Core i7-11700K Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Full Performance Preview Leaks Out, Slower Than The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X & Consumes More Power

Intel Core i9-11900K Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Specifications:

The Intel Core i9-11900K will be the flagship 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU. The chip is going to feature 8 cores and 16 threads. This will result in 16 MB of L3 cache (2 MB per core) and 4 MB of L2 cache (512 KB per core). In terms of clocks, the CPU runs at base frequencies of 3.5 GHz but as for boost, the CPU will feature a maximum boost clock of 5.2 GHz (1-core) while the all-core boost frequency will be maintained at 4.8 GHz.

The chip will also feature Thermal Velocity Boost which should deliver a 100 MHz jump in the max clock frequency. This should lead to a single-core boost clock of 5.3 GHz making it the first CPU to ever hit such a high frequency out of the box. However, do remember that regardless of using the Cypress Cove cores, the Core i9-11900K will feature lower cores and threads than the Intel Core i9-10900K. This is partially due to the backporting of Cypress Cove on the refined 14nm process node. The CPU is said to feature a 1st stage power limit of 125W which is standard for a flagship Intel SKU and the 2nd stage power limit or PL2 is rated at 250W.

Intel 3rd Gen Xeon Ice Lake-SP CPU Rumors – 10nm With Up To 40 Cores, 8-Channel DDR4-3200, 64 PCIe Gen 4.0 Lanes, Max 270W TDP

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Specs (Preliminary):

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (1-Core) Boost Clock (All-Core) Cache Graphics TDP (PL1) Core i9-11900K 8 / 16 3.50 GHz 5.30 GHz 4.80 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i9-11900 8 / 16 1.80 GHz 4.50 GHz 4.00 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i9-11900T 8 / 16 TBC TBC TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i7-11700K 8 / 16 3.60 GHz 5.00 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i7-11700 8 / 16 2.50 GHz 4.90 GHz TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i7-11700T 8 / 16 TBC TBC TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11600K 6 /12 3.90 GHz 4.90 GHz 4.60 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i5-11600 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i5-11600T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11500 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i5-11500T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11400 6 /12 2.60 GHz 4.400 GHz 4.20 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 65W Core i5-11400T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 35W

The source highlights that they were running the Intel Core i9-11900K on a Z590 motherboard using a newer BIOS than what is currently being shipped in retail. The BIOS unlocks higher CPU performance on Rocket Lake CPUs but still has a few problems which will be addressed after the launch of the Rocket Lake CPUs.

The same is the case with the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G which is still an unreleased chip and comes in ES flavor. The Cezanne APU had several features locked within its BIOS and was running in PBO mode. In fact, both the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G and the Ryzen 7 5800X were running with PBO enabled while the Intel Core i9-11900K was running at overclocked speeds of 5.2 GHz.

















Looking at the benchmarks, the Intel Core i9-11900K has faster performance than both AMD CPUs in both single and multi-core benchmark applications. The benchmark results can be seen below:

Intel Core i9-11900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Ryzen 7 5700G

Intel Core i9-11900K (5.2 GHz OC) AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (PBO Enabled) AMD Ryzen 7 5700G (PBO Enabled) CPU-z (Single-Core) 719.6 657.0 612.3 CPU-z (Multi-Core) 7035.5 6366.0 6374.9 Cinebench R15 (1T) 256 257 230 Cinebench R15 (MT) 2526 2354 2242 Cinebench R20 (1T) 620 609 551 Cinebench R20 (MT) 6104 5676 5405 Cinebench R23 (1T) 1661 1569 1418 Cinebench R23 (MT) 16001 14634 13797 V-RAY 17181 16317 14967 x264 FHD 72.8 FPS 64.2 FPS 67.8 FPS PCMark 10 8335 7927 7684

Coming to the gaming performance results, we see some really inconsistent performance that doesn't match the numbers we saw in the standard benchmark tests. This is also similar to the previous performance numbers published by the same source. Despite a massive clock speed overclock of 5.2 GHz, the Intel Core i9-11900K barely matches the Ryzen 7 5800X & even loses to the AMD competitor in a few gaming tests. Harukaze compiled a neat chart with all the metrics posted in one place that you can see below:

Again, the results for the Intel Core i9-11900K and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G are based on engineering samples. The final performance should improve but based on the data we have from various leaks, Rocket Lake CPUs might not cut it against AMD's Ryzen 5000 series processors, especially if AMD considers a price cut moving down in mid-2021. For those interested, the Intel Core i7-11700K and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G CPU benchmarks have also been reported by us here and here.

News Source: HXL (@9550pro)