The Intel 10th Gen Core i9-10900 ES desktop CPU with 10 cores and 20 threads has been acquired and benchmarked by XFastest. The same chip was pictured recently by the tech outlet, promising us benchmarks in the coming weeks and now we get to look at what 10 cores and 20 threads from Intel have to offer us compared to the competition.

Starting with the specifications, the Intel Core i9-10900 would reportedly feature 10 cores and 20 threads. It comes with a base clock of 2.8 GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.0 GHz with Turbo Boost, 5.1 GHz with Turbo Boost Max and 5.2 GHz with Thermal Velocity Boost. This chip features 20 MB of cache and has a TDP of 65W (PL1) at base frequency but the PL2 frequency would be a lot higher since this is a 10 core chip we are talking about.

The chip that XFastest benchmark is an engineering sample and comes with a lower base clock of 2.50 GHz as mentioned on the IHS. The ES chip also ran at much lower boost frequencies of 3.2 GHz boost across all 10 cores and 20 threads and 4.4 GHz boost in single-core workloads. It looks to be a very early sample and as such, the performance of this chip should not be compared to the final product which launches in a few months.

Intel 10th Gen Core Comet Lake Desktop CPU Family:

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Single-Core Boost Clock Turbo Boost Max 3.0 (Single-Core) All Core Boost Clock Cache TDP Price Intel Core i9-10900K 10/20 3.7 GHz 5.1 GHz

5.3 GHz (Velocity) 5.2 GHz 4.8 GHz

4.9 GHz (Velocity) 20 MB 125W TBD Intel Core i9-10900KF 10/20 3.7 GHz 5.1 GHz

5.3 GHz (Velocity) 5.2 GHz 4.8 GHz

4.9 GHz (Velocity) 20 MB 125W TBD Intel Core i9-10900 10/20 2.8 GHz 5.0 GHz

5.2 GHz (Velocity) 5.1 GHz 4.5 GHz

4.6 GHz (Velocity) 20 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i9-10900F 10/20 2.8 GHz 5.0 GHz

5.2 GHz (Velocity) 5.1 GHz 4.5 GHz

4.6 GHz (Velocity) 20 MB 65W Intel Core i9-10900T 10/20 2.0 GHz 4.5 GHz TBD TBD 20 MB 35W TBD Intel Core i7-10700K 8/16 3.8 GHz 5.0 GHz 5.1 GHz 4.7 GHz 16 MB 125W TBD Intel Core i7-10700KF 8/16 3.8 GHz 5.0 GHz 5.1 GHz 4.7 GHz 16 MB 125W Intel Core i7-10700 8/16 2.9 GHz 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 4.8 GHz 16 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i7-10700F 8/16 2.9 GHz 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 4.8 GHz 16 MB 65W Intel Core i7-10700T 8/16 2.0 GHz 4.4 GHz TBD TBD 16 MB 35W TBD Intel Core i5-10600K 6/12 4.1 GHz 4.8 GHz N/A 4.5 GHz 12 MB 125W TBD Intel Core i5-10600KF 6/12 4.1 GHz 4.8 GHz N/A 4.5 GHz 12 MB 125W Intel Core i5-10600 6/12 3.3 GHz 4.8 GHz N/A 4.4 GHz 12 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i5-10600T 6/12 2.4 GHz 4.0 GHz N/A TBD 12 MB 35W TBD Intel Core i5-10500 6/12 3.1 GHz 4.5 GHz N/A 4.2 GHz 12 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i5-10500T 6/12 2.3 GHz 3.7 GHz N/A TBD 12 MB 35W TBD Intel Core i5-10400 6/12 2.9 GHz 4.3 GHz N/A 4.0 GHz 12 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i5-10400F 6/12 2.9 GHz 4.3 GHz N/A 4.0 GHz 12 MB 65W Intel Core i3-10350K 4/8 TBD TBD N/A TBD 8 MB 125W TBD Intel Core i3-10320 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.6 GHz N/A 4.4 GHz 8 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i3-10300 4/8 3.7 GHz 4.4 GHz N/A 4.2 GHz 8 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i3-10100 4/8 3.6 GHz 4.3 GHz N/A 4.1 GHz 8 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i3-10100T 4/8 2.3 GHz 3.6 GHz N/A TBD 8 MB 35W TBD Intel Pentium G6400 2/4 3.8 GHz 3.8 GHz N/A TBD 4 MB 65W TBD Intel Pentium G6400T 2/4 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz N/A TBD 4 MB 35W TBD Intel Celeron G5900 2/2 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz

N/A TBD 2 MB 65W TBD Intel Celeron G5900T 2/2 3.0 GHz 3.0 GHz N/A TBD 2 MB 35W TBD

Intel Core i9-10900 10 Core ES Desktop CPU Benchmarks

Coming to the benchmarks, the chip scored 1670 points in multi-thread and 182 points in the single-thread Cinebench R15 benchmark. In Cinebench R20, the same CPU scored 3714 points within the multi-thread and 441 points in the single-thread tests. Its single-core performance in the CPU-z benchmark was rated at 507.8 points while the multi-thread performance is rated at 5343 points. The chip managed to reach temperatures of up to 68C which is a bit hot for a chip running at these frequencies and one can only imagine what the temperatures would be like with the final clock speeds.

Overall, these results are nothing special and put the Core i9-10900 just on par with a Core i9-9900 given its lower clock speeds at this point. The final variant would likely surpass Core i9-9900K when it comes to single and multi-thread performance but it would be a hard decision to go with an Intel-based desktop setup this time around considering the list of features and impressive performance & value that AMD's Ryzen 3000 series have to offer.

As of right now, the Ryzen 9 3900X is the best chip to get under $500 US, offering 12 cores and 24 threads with stunning single-core performance and tons of multi-threading horsepower. Unless or until the Core i9-10900 series is priced below or around $400 US, it would be a hard buy for many consumers who are likely to switch to AMD this generation.

In addition to the benchmarks, several 10th Generation Comet Lake-S Desktop CPUs have been listed by retailers as spotted by Momomo_Us (via Videocardz). Prices and specifications for the boxed variants are listed for each respective processor but a word of caution, the prices that are mentioned are currently pre-listings which are usually inflated prior to the official launch. These prices are expected to fall down further and match the original MSRP for each CPU during launch.

Coffee Lake-S CPUs Listed Price Comet Lake-S CPUs Listed Price Difference Core i5-9600 264 EUR Core i5-10600 279 EUR + 15 EUR Core i5-9500 240 EUR Core i5-10500 253 EUR + 13 EUR Core i5-9400 241 EUR Core i5-10400 227 EUR – 14 EUR Core i5-9400F 181 EUR Core i5-10400F 194 EUR + 13 EUR — — Core i3-10320 203 EUR — Core i3-9300 184 EUR Core i3-10300 190 EUR + 6 EUR Core i3-9100 141 EUR Core i3-10100 153 EUR + 8 EUR Pentium G5600 114 EUR Pentium G6600 116 EUR + 2 EUR Pentium G5500 100 EUR Pentium G6500 103 EUR + 3 EUR Pentium G5400 71 EUR Pentium G6400 80 EUR + 9 EUR

The Czech & Slovakian stores show prices that are up to 15 Euros higher than the predecessor of the respective CPU. The Core i5-10600, for example, is listed for around 279 Euros while the Core i5-9600 is listed at the same store for 264 Euros.

If Intel honestly thinks they can compete against AMD with the same pricing structure as their existing parts, then I think we might be looking at even more Ryzen 3000 sales in the DIY segment in the coming quarters since the early processor performance figures for Intel's 10th Gen lineup don't look that impressive at all.

