The latest specifications on Intel's 10th Generation Comet Lake-S desktop CPUs have leaked out and this time we are looking at the 'F' and 'KF' series SKUs. Reported by Informatica Cero, the tech outlet which previously brought us specifications for the rest of the 10th Generation Comet Lake-S lineup, the 'F' and 'KF' parts would retain similar specifications as standard SKUs but won't feature an integrated graphics solution.

Intel 10th Generation Comet Lake-S Desktop 'F' & 'KF' CPUs Leak Out - Core i9-10900KF, Core i7-10700KF & Core i5-10600KF Detailed

Just like the existing 'F' and 'KF' parts, the 10th Generation SKUs would retain the specifications of the standard variants. These are parts whose integrated graphics didn't make it past the validation during manufacturing and as such, it is labeled as defected. The CPU portion, however, is perfectly good for use and this is the reason this lineup exists. With the last generation, Intel priced the 'KF' and 'F' series close to the standard variants with price cuts taking down the costs a bit but not by a major margin.

It is likely that Intel might introduce larger price differences between the 'K' / 'KF' and 'F' / 'non-F' variants this time around but that has not been confirmed yet. Coming to the specifications, it looks like there would be at least 6 SKUs in this family which would include three 'KF' 125W and three 'F' 65W parts. The following are the details and specifications table for the 10th Generation S series SKUs.

Intel Core i9-10900KF - 10 Cores, Up To 5.3 GHz Single-Core, 4.9 GHz All-Core

The Intel Core i9-10900KF will be the flagship part of the 10th Generation Desktop CPU family. Intel has a few tricks up their sleeves to offer even better performance than the Core i9-9900KS. The i9-10900KF features 10 cores, 20 threads a total cache of 20 MB and a 125W TDP. The chip has a base frequency of 3.7 GHz and a boost frequency of 5.1 GHz. However, using Intel's Turbo Boost Max 3.0 technology, the chip can boost up to 5.2 GHz on a single-core and what's even better is the 4.9 GHz all-core boost. Some of the features of this particular chip include:

Up to 4.8 GHz All-Core Turbo

Up to 5.3 / 4.0 GHz Thermal Velocity Boost Singe / All-core Turbo

Up to 5.2 GHz Intel Turbo Boost Max 3.0

Up to 10C and 20T

Up to DDR4-2933 MHz dual-channel

Enhanced Core & Memory Overclocking

Active Core Group Tuning

Here's the interesting part, the chip would also get Thermal Velocity Boost, similar to the current flagship parts. CPUs that support this algorithm, like the Core i9-10900KF, would feature even faster boost frequencies of 5.3 GHz (single-core) and 4.9 GHz (all-core). However, as the name suggests, only top-tier cooling solutions would be able to allow full utilization of the Thermal Velocity Boost feature. So unless you rock a high-end AIO liquid cooler or a closed-loop setup, don't expect a sustained velocity boost but rather short bursts until the threshold is hit. It will be interesting to know the full extent of the features that this function has to offer and what kind of cooling would the Core i9-10900KF requires in general.

Intel Core i7-10700KF - 8 Cores, Up To 5.1 GHz Single-Core, 4.7 GHz All-Core

The Intel Core i7-10700K would be featuring 8 cores and 16 threads. The chip would house 16 MB of total cache and a TDP of 125W. The chip would feature a base clock of 3.8 GHz, a boost clock of 5.0 GHz (single-core) and 5.1 GHz (single-core) with Turbo Boost Max 3.0. The chip will be 100 MHz faster in single-core but slower across all-cores by 100 MHz than the Core i9-9900K which retails for over $500 US. Since this is an i7 part, expect pricing to fall around $350-$400 US.

Intel Core i5-10600KF - 6 Cores, Up To 4.8 GHz Single-Core, 4.5 GHz All-Core

The Intel Core i7-10600KF would be featuring 6 cores and 12 threads. The chip would house 12 MB of total cache and a TDP of 125W. The chip would feature a base clock of 4.1 GHz, a boost clock of 4.8 GHz (single-core) and 4.5 GHz (all-core). The chip would be faster than the 8th Gen flagship, the Core i7-8700K, featuring a higher base and boost clock across a single and all-cores. The Core i5 should be retailing in the $220-$270 US segment which is a decent price for a fast 6 core and multi-threaded chip.

Intel 10th Gen Core Comet Lake Desktop CPU Family:

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Single-Core Boost Clock Turbo Boost Max 3.0 (Single-Core) All Core Boost Clock Cache TDP Price Intel Core i9-10900K 10/20 3.7 GHz 5.1 GHz

5.3 GHz (Velocity) 5.2 GHz 4.8 GHz

4.9 GHz (Velocity) 20 MB 125W TBD Intel Core i9-10900KF 10/20 3.7 GHz 5.1 GHz

5.3 GHz (Velocity) 5.2 GHz 4.8 GHz

4.9 GHz (Velocity) 20 MB 125W TBD Intel Core i9-10900 10/20 2.8 GHz 5.0 GHz

5.2 GHz (Velocity) 5.1 GHz 4.5 GHz

4.6 GHz (Velocity) 20 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i9-10900F 10/20 2.8 GHz 10/20 5.1 GHz 4.5 GHz

4.6 GHz (Velocity) 20 MB 65W Intel Core i9-10900T 10/20 2.0 GHz 4.5 GHz TBD TBD 20 MB 35W TBD Intel Core i7-10700K 8/16 3.8 GHz 5.0 GHz 5.1 GHz 4.7 GHz 16 MB 125W TBD Intel Core i7-10700KF 8/16 3.8 GHz 5.0 GHz 5.1 GHz 4.7 GHz 16 MB 125W Intel Core i7-10700 8/16 2.9 GHz 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 4.8 GHz 16 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i7-10700F 8/16 2.9 GHz 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 4.8 GHz 16 MB 65W Intel Core i7-10700T 8/16 2.0 GHz 4.4 GHz TBD TBD 16 MB 35W TBD Intel Core i5-10600K 6/12 4.1 GHz 4.8 GHz N/A 4.5 GHz 12 MB 125W TBD Intel Core i5-10600KF 6/12 4.1 GHz 4.8 GHz N/A 4.5 GHz 12 MB 125W Intel Core i5-10600 6/12 3.3 GHz 4.8 GHz N/A 4.4 GHz 12 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i5-10600T 6/12 2.4 GHz 4.0 GHz N/A TBD 12 MB 35W TBD Intel Core i5-10500 6/12 3.1 GHz 4.5 GHz N/A 4.2 GHz 12 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i5-10500T 6/12 2.3 GHz 3.7 GHz N/A TBD 12 MB 35W TBD Intel Core i5-10400 6/12 2.9 GHz 4.3 GHz N/A 4.0 GHz 12 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i5-10400F 6/12 2.9 GHz 4.3 GHz N/A 4.0 GHz 12 MB 65W Intel Core i3-10350K 4/8 TBD TBD N/A TBD 8 MB 125W TBD Intel Core i3-10320 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.6 GHz N/A 4.4 GHz 8 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i3-10300 4/8 3.7 GHz 4.4 GHz N/A 4.2 GHz 8 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i3-10100 4/8 3.6 GHz 4.3 GHz N/A 4.1 GHz 8 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i3-10100T 4/8 2.3 GHz 3.6 GHz N/A TBD 8 MB 35W TBD Intel Pentium G6400 2/4 3.8 GHz 3.8 GHz N/A TBD 4 MB 65W TBD Intel Pentium G6400T 2/4 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz N/A TBD 4 MB 35W TBD Intel Celeron G5900 2/2 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz

N/A TBD 2 MB 65W TBD Intel Celeron G5900T 2/2 3.0 GHz 3.0 GHz N/A TBD 2 MB 35W TBD

In addition to these, our twitter friend, _ROGAME, has also found various listings of Intel's 10th Generation CPUs that are now appearing regularly in the 3DMark database. You can see various listing below:















The Intel's 10th Generation Comet Lake-S lineup would be some of the most fastest clock CPUs ever made. This is more of a desperate move by Intel to try to compete against AMD and their existing 3rd Generation Ryzen CPUs while sacrificing the power and overall efficiency of its 10th Gen processor family. We already know much about the new LGA 1200 socket platform which will be required with the upcoming processors and we also know that the high-end 10th Gen CPUs will consume beyond 300 Watts of power out of the wall which is concerning for Intel as that is the same power that the Ryzen Threadripper 3970X CPU sips in and that's a 32 core chip.

AMD may not even consider offering a price cut as their Ryzen 3000 are competitive enough to compete against Intel's 10th Gen parts unless Intel brings Core i9 down to $350-$400 US which seems unlikely, but then again, they have the financial horsepower to do so to remain competitive in the desktop segment. Intel's 10th Gen lineup may offer multi-threading on all parts along with higher clock speeds, but they would require more power and beefier cooling.

With Zen 3 expected next year and AMD eating up market share in all segments, Intel really needs to rethink their entire desktop CPU strategy and we hope that they can hit their process roadmap goals on time if they really want to hit AMD back.

