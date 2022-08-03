Intel Core i7-13700K 16-Core Raptor Lake CPU Overclocked To 6.18 GHz, Breaks 1000 Point Barrier in CPU-Z

The Intel Raptor Lake CPU benchmarks don't stop coming as a new one has been leaked, showing the Core i7-13700K 16-Core chip being overclocked to 6.18 GHz and breaking past the 1000-point barrier in CPU-Z.

Intel's Core i7-13700K 16-Core Raptor Lake CPU Crosses 1000 Points Barrier In CPU-Z With 6.18 GHz Overclock

The latest benchmark was shared by Twitter user, @QXE87, who seems to have received it through a private Discord group where the earlier benchmarks were also shared. We have seen the Core i9-13900K being overclocked to 6.1 GHz and the Core i7-13700K overclocked to 6.0 GHz before but it's time we take a look at even higher clock speeds.

Intel Core i7-13700K 16 Core Raptor Lake CPU Specs

The Intel Core i7-13700K CPU will be the fastest 13th Gen Core i7 chip on offer within the Raptor Lake CPU lineup. The chip features a total of 16 cores and 24 threads. This configuration is made possible with 8 P-Cores based on the Raptor Cove architecture and 8 E-Cores based on the Grace Mont core architecture. The CPU comes with 30 MB of L3 cache and 24 MB of L2 cache for a total combined 54 MB cache. The chip was running at a base clock of 3.4 GHz and a boost clock of 5.40 GHz. The all-core boost is rated at 5.3 GHz for the P-Cores while the E-Cores feature a base clock of 3.4 GHz and a boost clock of 4.3 GHz.

Core i7-13700K 8+8 (16/24) - 3.4 / 5.3 GHz - 54 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 244W (PL2)?

- 3.4 / 5.3 GHz - 54 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 244W (PL2)? Core i7-12700K 8+4 (12/20) - 3.6 / 5.0 GHz, 25 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 190W (PL2)

This particular sample was tested on an ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-A Gaming WiFi DDR4 motherboard. A voltage supply of 1.536V was used and the chip was pushed to 6.18 GHz across all P-Cores and a 4.18 GHz clock for the E-Cores. For this particular benchmark, hyper-threading was disabled hence the reason it only states the 16 threads of the chip. But in terms of performance, we can see that it breaks past the 1000 points barrier in CPU-Z.

The chip actually scored 1009.9 points which put it at the top of all the leaked Raptor Lake CPU benchmarks we have seen so far in CPU-Z.

Intel Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Single-Core) ST 0 400 800 1200 1600 2000 2400 0 400 800 1200 1600 2000 2400 Core i7-13700K @ 6.18 GHz Core i9-13900K @ 6.1 GHz Core i7-13700K @ 6.0 GHz Core i9-13900K @ 6.0 GHz Core i7-13700K @ 5.8 GHz Core i9-13900K (DDR5 QS) Core i9-13900K (5.5 GHz All-Core OC) Core i7-13700K (DDR5 QS) Core i7-13700K (DDR4 QS) Core i9-13900K (DDR4 QS) Core i5-13600K (DDR5 QS) Core i5-13600K (DDR4 QS) Core i9-12900K Core i7-12700K Core i5-12600K Ryzen 9 5950X Ryzen 9 5900X Ryzen 7 5800X Ryzen 5 5600X

While the score is impressive, we don't know what sort of temperatures and power numbers the chip might be sipping with this high of an overclock. We know that Raptor Lake is going to be one hot and power-hungry chip at stock so a 6.18 GHz overclock put some real stress on the Core i7-13700K CPU for sure. The leaker states that Raptor Lake CPUs will offer good overclocking specs around 1.3V if you want to retain decent temperatures. Anything higher will either require high-end cooling or you simply would have to go LN2 to achieve world record numbers.

The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs including the flagship Core i9-13900K is expected to launch in October on the Z790 platform. The CPUs will be going up against AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup which also launches in Fall 2022.

News Source: Videocardz