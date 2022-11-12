Intel Core i7-13700HX ‘Raptor Lake’ 16-Core Laptop CPU Spotted, Up To 5.0 GHz Clocks

Just a few days after the Core i9-13900HX, another Intel Raptor Lake Laptop CPU has leaked out, the Core i7-13700HX.

Intel Core i7-13700HX 'Raptor Lake' High-End Laptop CPU Rocks 16 Cores & Up To 5.0 GHz Clocks

The Intel Core i7-13700HX 'Raptor Lake' CPU will be part of the high-end 13th Gen Laptop CPU line. The HX series utilize the same die as the desktop Raptor Lake-S parts so we will also be looking at a similar set of core configurations.

In the case of the Intel Core i7-13700HX, we are getting 16 cores using a 8 P-Core & 8 E-Core layout. This equals to a total of 24 threads which is the same configuration as the current Core i7-13700K or the last-gen Core i9-12900K/KS flagships. The CPU features 30 MB of L3 cache and was seen on the Lenovo 82WQ laptop with 16 GB of DDR5 memory. The CPU featured a 2.10 GHz base clock and boost clocks of up to 5.0 GHz.

Intel's 16-Core Raptor Lake-HX chip, the Core i7-13700HX, has leaked out and features up to 5.0 GHz clock speeds. (Image Credits: Benchleaks)

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Mobility CPU Lineup:

CPU Name Process / Architecture Family Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock GPU Cores TDP Core i9-13900HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 24 (8+16) TBD 5.4 GHz TBD TBD Core i9-13900HK Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H 14 (6+8) TBD 5.4 GHz 96 EUs TBD Core i7-13700H Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H 14 (6+8) TBD 5.0 GHz 96 EUs TBD Core i7-13620H Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Core i5-13420H Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

The laptop also housed an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU which means that most OEM and laptop vendors will still be relying on existing GeForce RTX 30 series parts rather than waiting for NVIDIA's next-gen RTX 40 GPUs which are expected to make a formal debut at CES 2023. A few months back, Intel announced that they will be releasing their Raptor Lake Mobile CPUs by the end of 2022. They didn't mention if the mobile lineup will include both Raptor Lake-H and Raptor Lake-HX SKUs but it looks like we will be getting both at launch.

It is unknown what the company will pair with the new Raptor Lake mobile CPUs but with Arc GPUs mostly lining up close to the Raptor Lake CPUs, it is expected that those would be used entirely on mobile systems such as NUC and Laptops.

Intel Mobility CPU Lineup:

CPU Family Arrow Lake Meteor Lake Raptor Lake Alder Lake Process Node (CPU Tile) Intel 20A '5nm EUV" Intel 4 '7nm EUV' Intel 7 '10nm ESF' Intel 7 '10nm ESF' CPU Architecture Hybrid (Four-Core) Hybrid (Triple-Core) Hybrid (Dual-Core) Hybrid (Dual-Core) P-Core Architecture Lion Cove Redwood Cove Raptor Cove Golden Cove E-Core Architecture Skymont Crestmont Gracemont Gracemont Top Configuration TBD 6+8 (H-Series) 6+8 (H-Series)

8+16 (HX-Series) 6+8 (H-Series)

8+8 (HX-Series) Max Cores / Threads TBD 14/20 14/20 14/20 Planned Lineup H/P/U Series H/P/U Series H/P/U Series H/P/U Series GPU Architecture Xe2 Battlemage 'Xe-LPG'

or

Xe3 Celestial "Xe-LPG" Xe-LPG 'Xe-MTL' Iris Xe (Gen 12) Iris Xe (Gen 12) GPU Execution Units 192 EUs (1024 Cores)? 128 EUs (1024 Cores)

192 EUs (1536 Cores) 96 EUs (768 Cores) 96 EUs (768 Cores) Memory Support TBD DDR5-5600

LPDDR5-7400

LPDDR5X - 7400+ DDR5-5200

LPDDR5-5200

LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-4800

LPDDR5-5200

LPDDR5X-4267 Memory Capacity (Max) TBD 96 GB 64 GB 64 GB Thunderbolt 4 Ports TBD 4 4 4 WiFi Capability TBD WiFi 6E WiFi 6E WiFi 6E TDP TBD 15-45W 15-55W 15-55W Launch 2H 2024? 2H 2023 1H 2023 1H 2022

