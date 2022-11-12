Intel Core i7-13700HX ‘Raptor Lake’ 16-Core Laptop CPU Spotted, Up To 5.0 GHz Clocks

Just a few days after the Core i9-13900HX, another Intel Raptor Lake Laptop CPU has leaked out, the Core i7-13700HX.
Intel Core i7-13700HX 'Raptor Lake' High-End Laptop CPU Rocks 16 Cores & Up To 5.0 GHz Clocks
The Intel Core i7-13700HX 'Raptor Lake' CPU will be part of the high-end 13th Gen Laptop CPU line. The HX series utilize the same die as the desktop Raptor Lake-S parts so we will also be looking at a similar set of core configurations.
In the case of the Intel Core i7-13700HX, we are getting 16 cores using a 8 P-Core & 8 E-Core layout. This equals to a total of 24 threads which is the same configuration as the current Core i7-13700K or the last-gen Core i9-12900K/KS flagships. The CPU features 30 MB of L3 cache and was seen on the Lenovo 82WQ laptop with 16 GB of DDR5 memory. The CPU featured a 2.10 GHz base clock and boost clocks of up to 5.0 GHz.
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Mobility CPU Lineup:
|CPU Name
|Process / Architecture
|Family
|Cores/Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|GPU Cores
|TDP
|Core i9-13900HX
|Intel 10 / Raptor Lake
|RPL-HX
|24 (8+16)
|TBD
|5.4 GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|Core i9-13900HK
|Intel 10 / Raptor Lake
|RPL-H
|14 (6+8)
|TBD
|5.4 GHz
|96 EUs
|TBD
|Core i7-13700H
|Intel 10 / Raptor Lake
|RPL-H
|14 (6+8)
|TBD
|5.0 GHz
|96 EUs
|TBD
|Core i7-13620H
|Intel 10 / Raptor Lake
|RPL-H
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Core i5-13420H
|Intel 10 / Raptor Lake
|RPL-H
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
The laptop also housed an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU which means that most OEM and laptop vendors will still be relying on existing GeForce RTX 30 series parts rather than waiting for NVIDIA's next-gen RTX 40 GPUs which are expected to make a formal debut at CES 2023. A few months back, Intel announced that they will be releasing their Raptor Lake Mobile CPUs by the end of 2022. They didn't mention if the mobile lineup will include both Raptor Lake-H and Raptor Lake-HX SKUs but it looks like we will be getting both at launch.
It is unknown what the company will pair with the new Raptor Lake mobile CPUs but with Arc GPUs mostly lining up close to the Raptor Lake CPUs, it is expected that those would be used entirely on mobile systems such as NUC and Laptops.
Intel Mobility CPU Lineup:
|CPU Family
|Arrow Lake
|Meteor Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake
|Process Node (CPU Tile)
|Intel 20A '5nm EUV"
|Intel 4 '7nm EUV'
|Intel 7 '10nm ESF'
|Intel 7 '10nm ESF'
|CPU Architecture
|Hybrid (Four-Core)
|Hybrid (Triple-Core)
|Hybrid (Dual-Core)
|Hybrid (Dual-Core)
|P-Core Architecture
|Lion Cove
|Redwood Cove
|Raptor Cove
|Golden Cove
|E-Core Architecture
|Skymont
|Crestmont
|Gracemont
|Gracemont
|Top Configuration
|TBD
|6+8 (H-Series)
|6+8 (H-Series)
8+16 (HX-Series)
|6+8 (H-Series)
8+8 (HX-Series)
|Max Cores / Threads
|TBD
|14/20
|14/20
|14/20
|Planned Lineup
|H/P/U Series
|H/P/U Series
|H/P/U Series
|H/P/U Series
|GPU Architecture
|Xe2 Battlemage 'Xe-LPG'
or
Xe3 Celestial "Xe-LPG"
|Xe-LPG 'Xe-MTL'
|Iris Xe (Gen 12)
|Iris Xe (Gen 12)
|GPU Execution Units
|192 EUs (1024 Cores)?
|128 EUs (1024 Cores)
192 EUs (1536 Cores)
|96 EUs (768 Cores)
|96 EUs (768 Cores)
|Memory Support
|TBD
|DDR5-5600
LPDDR5-7400
LPDDR5X - 7400+
|DDR5-5200
LPDDR5-5200
LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-4800
LPDDR5-5200
LPDDR5X-4267
|Memory Capacity (Max)
|TBD
|96 GB
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Thunderbolt 4 Ports
|TBD
|4
|4
|4
|WiFi Capability
|TBD
|WiFi 6E
|WiFi 6E
|WiFi 6E
|TDP
|TBD
|15-45W
|15-55W
|15-55W
|Launch
|2H 2024?
|2H 2023
|1H 2023
|1H 2022
News Source: Benchleaks
Comments