Intel Core i5-13400 CPU Is Up To 30% Faster Than The Core i5-12400 While Consuming 30% More Power

Intel's Core i5-13400 Desktop CPU has appeared within tests by Indonesian tech outlet, Jawara, and shows up to a 30% improvement over its predecessor.

Intel Core i5-13400 CPU Delivers A 30% Performance Boost With 30% Higher Power Draw But The Same Cool Temps

There have been recent reports that certain Asian retailers have already started selling the Intel 13th Gen Non-K CPUs ahead of their launch in early January. The CPUs will be accompanied by a new B760 motherboard lineup at launch on the 3rd of January. While this certainly isn't the first time we are looking at benchmarks of this particular chip, it is definitely the first time that a retail chip has leaked out.

In terms of specifications, the Intel Core i5-13400 CPU features 6 P-Cores and 4 E-Cores which total to 10 cores and 16 threads. The CPU has a base clock speed set to 2.5 GHz and a boost clock speed set to 4.1 GHz across all cores and 4.6 GHz on a single core. The CPU comes with 28 MB of L3 cache and will have a 65W PL1 TDP and a PL2 TDP of around 120W. The CPU should be a hot seller in the budget segment given its performance jump and around $200 US value where Intel's 12th Gen line already dominates.

Intel Core i5-13400 vs Core i5-12400 CPU Benchmarks (Credits: Jawara):

2 of 9

Coming to the performance figures, the Intel Core i5-13400 was compared to the Core i5-12400 in a short set of tests. The test platform comprised an ASRock B660M PG Riptide motherboard & 16 GB of DDR4-3600 memory. In Cinebench R23 single-thread, the Core i5-13400 CPU is 6% faster than i5-12400, & multi-threaded results show up to a 30% performance uplift. The CPU also sends up 22% faster in Blender and Adobe Premier.

Intel Core i5-13400 vs Core i5-12400 CPU Power & Temps (Credits: Jawara):

The most important metric is the power & temperature figures. In Cinebench R23 Multi-threaded tests, the Intel Core i5-13400 consumed 30% higher power than the Core i5-12400 (86W vs 66W) & while it did so, the temperatures were mostly the same as the Alder Lake chip around the 60C mark which is definitely good to see. Once again, the Core i5-13400 shouldn't push the wattage figures up by a lot in gaming and those should end up lower than the 30% jump seen in multi-threaded benchmarks such as Cinebench R23. Expect more information on the 13th Gen Non-K lineup at CES 2023.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Family:

CPU Name Silicon Revision / QDF P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Boost (Max) Cache (Total L2 + L3) TDP MSRP Intel Core i9-13900KS B0 8 16 24 / 32 TBD / 6.0 GHz TBD TBD 68 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) TBD Intel Core i9-13900K B0 8 16 24 / 32 3.0 / 5.8 GHz 5.5 GHz (All-Core) 4.3 GHz 68 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) $589.9 US Intel Core i9-13900KF B0 8 16 24 / 32 3.0 / 5.8 GHz 5.5 GHz (All-Core) 4.3 GHz 68 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) $564.99 US Intel Core i9-13900 B0 8 16 24 / 32 2.0 / 5.6 GHz 5.3 GHz (All-Core) 4.2 GHz 68 MB 65W (PL1)

~200W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i9-13900F B0 8 16 24 / 32 2.0 / 5.6 GHz 5.3 GHz (All-Core) 4.2 GHz 68 MB 65W (PL1)

~200W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i9-13900T B0 8 16 24 / 32 1.1 / 5.3 GHz 4.3 GHz (All-Core) 3.9 GHz 68 MB 35W (PL1)

100W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700K B0 8 8 16 / 24 3.4 / 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz (All Core) 4.2 GHz 54 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) $409.99 US Intel Core i7-13700KF B0 8 8 16 / 24 3.4 / 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz (All Core) 4.2 GHz 54 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) $384.99 US Intel Core i7-13700 B0 8 8 16 / 24 2.1 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) 4.1 GHz 54 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700F B0 8 8 16 / 24 2.1 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) 4.1 GHz 54 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700T B0 8 8 16 / 24 1.4 / 4.9 GHz 4.2 GHz (All-Core) 3.6 GHz 54 MB 35W (PL1)

100W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13600K B0 6 8 14 / 20 3.5 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) TBD 44 MB 125W (PL1)

181W (PL2) $319.99 US Intel Core i5-13600KF B0 6 8 14 / 20 3.5 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) TBD 44 MB 125W (PL1)

181W (PL2) $294.99 US Intel Core i5-13600 C0 6 8 14 / 20 2.7 / TBD GHz TBD TBD 44 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13600T C0 6 8 14 / 20 1.8 / TBD GHz TBD TBD 44 MB 35W (PL1)

100W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13500 C0 6 8 14 / 20 2.5 / 4.8 GHz TBD TBD 32 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13500T C0 6 8 14 / 20 1.6 / 4.5 GHz TBD TBD 32 MB 35W (PL1)

100W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13400 B0 / C0 6 4 10 / 16 2.5 / 4.6 GHz 4.1 GHz (All-Core) 3.3 GHz 28 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13400F B0 / C0 6 4 10 / 16 2.5 / 4.6 GHz 4.1 GHz (All-Core) 3.3 GHz 28 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13400T C0 6 4 10 / 16 1.3 / TBD GHz TBD TBD 28 MB 35W (PL1)

100W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i3-13100 H0 4 0 4 / 8 3.4 / 4.5 GHz TBD TBD 12 MB 60W (PL1)

88W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i3-13100F H0 4 0 4 / 8 3.4 / 4.5 GHz TBD TBD 12 MB 60W (PL1)

88W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i3-13100T H0 4 0 4 / 8 2.5 / TBD GHz TBD TBD 12 MB 35W (PL1)

66W (PL2) TBA

News Source: Videocardz