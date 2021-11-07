Discovered Intel Core i5 12400F CPU Offers AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU Performance In Half The Cost

Comptoir Hardware, a French technology website, recently leaked information about a non-K series Intel CPU that offers six cores and six threads—the Intel Core i5-12400F. This is considered a mid-level CPU, offering a Base Frequency Power (PL1) of 65W that is not expected to launch until the beginning of next year. Base Frequency Power is the new term Intel created to replace TDP.

VideoCardz has followed up on this leak with information that was completed by tech company MSI. MSI has stated that the Intel i5-12400F uses a "new smaller die with only 6 Golden Cove/Performance cores present and no Gracemont/Atom/Efficient cores at all." They have provided readers with "CPU-Z, Cinebench, overall gaming, and power consumption figures," but also state to check out Comptoir Hardware for their full review of the CPU.

It appears the CPU is the first of the non-K CPU models that have been extensively tested prior to the launch date, as well as being an ES (Engineering Sample) version with an "S-Spec code of QYHX". VideoCardz states that the CPU is speculated to be a "pre-release qualification sample," which in turn shows that the performance is closely resembling the final version in it's current state.

The leaked information from Comptoir Hardware reports that the motherboard used for testing was set specifically to 117W for it's power limit and was tested in a Microsoft Windows 11 environment, complete with DDR5 RAM and an AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU. It is speculated that the 117W value could either be the PL2 (Maximum Turbo Power) level or a specific feature from the sample reviewed. It is also unknown the actual frequency of the CPU tested.

The frequency of the sample has been observed between 800 MHz (wouldn’t go lower) all the way up to 4.4 GHz with 1 core. After reaching the Tau (a period in which the CPU can maintain in the PL2 state) the frequency dropped to 3.4 GHz. — VideoCardz

The Intel Core i5-12400F is showing a competitive edge when matched up against AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X, that also carries six cores and twelve threads on its CPU. The biggest difference between the two CPUs is that Intel's version will possibly sell for a lower cost than the AMD version (Intel's Rocket Lake-S was around $157, which is close to half the cost of the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X). Both CPUs perform well when tested while gaming. In fact, the biggest factor was only with power consumption between the two CPUs.

Source: Comptoir Hardware, VideoCardz