Intel's mainstream Core i5-10600K 6 Core Desktop CPU is now available in pre-binned flavors at Silicon Lottery. The chip is the latest 10th Gen addition on Silicon Lottery who has already listed pre-binned variants of the Core i7-10700K and Core i9-10900K CPUs which we talked about earlier this month.
Intel's Core i5-10600K 6 Core Desktop CPU Available In Pre-Binned Flavors, Up To 5.1 GHz For $420 US
The Intel Core i5-10600K is the mainstream and entry-level unlocked chip that the blue team has to offer in its 10th Gen CPU portfolio. At stock, the CPU features 6 cores, 12 threads, and clock speeds of 4.10 GHz base and 4.80 GHz boost. Additional specifications include 12 MB of cache, support for DDR4-2666 memory (native), and a TDP that is configured at 125W at the base clocks. Actual TDP at boost frequency is rated at 182W.
Individual clock speed for the Core i5-10600K CPU is rated at 4.8 GHz (single-core), and 4.5 GHz (all-core). Silicon Lottery is offering five pre-binned flavors of the chip starting with the standard 4.7GHz and going all the way up to 5.1 GHz.
The Intel Core i5-10600K 4.7 GHz variant is set to 4.7 GHz for 6 cores and 4.8 GHz for 2 cores which is quite the boost over the standard part and retails for $289.99 US which is a $28.00 US premium over the reference MSRP. The 4.7 GHz variant is pre-configured with a 1.35V voltage supply. As per Silicon Lottery, the entire sample size was able to validate with the above-mentioned profiles which means that everyone owning the Core i5-10600K can hit these speeds themselves or just grab these pre-binned flavors for a little extra to avoid the hassle of going in the BIOS and configure them.
Next up, we have the 4.8 GHz variant which features 4.8 GHz all-core and 4.8 GHz 2-core clocks at 1.375V. This variant costs $294.99 US or $33.00 US premium over the MSRP. 88% of the chip tested were validated for this particular bin. The 4.9 GHz variant features 4.9 GHz all-core and a 5.0 GHz 2-core clock at 1.4V. This variant is supplied 1.4V too and costs $299.99 US which is a $38 US extra over the MSRP.
The 5.0 GHz variant features a 5.0 GHz all-core and 5.1 GHz 2-core overclock at 1.425V. The top 23 percent of the chips can achieve this bin and are priced at $339.99 US which is a $68 US premium over the MSRP. Lastly, we have the 5.1 GHz all-core and 5.2 GHz 2-core variant at 1.45V which costs $419.99 US. This is by far the most expensive pre-binned variant with a whopping $158 US extra over the reference MSRP. Only the top 8% of the chips can achieve this level of the bin.
Intel 10th Gen Pre-Binned CPUs at Silicon Lottery
|SKU Name
|Cores / Threads
|Boost Clock (All-Core)
|Boost Clock (Remaining Cores)
|Power Limits (PL1 / PL2)
|Voltages
|Price
|Pre-Binning Stats
|Availability Status
|Intel Core i9-10900K @ 5.1 GHz
|10/20
|5.1 GHz (10 Cores)
|5.2 GHz (6 Cores)
5.3 GHz (3 Cores)
|250W/250W
|1.375V
|$949.99 US
|24% Retail Chips
|Out of Stock (As of 2/7/2020)
|Intel Core i9-10900K @ 5.0 GHz
|10/20
|5.0 GHz (10 Cores)
|5.1 GHz (6 Cores)
5.2 GHz (3 Cores)
|230W/230W
|1.350V
|$679.99 US
|73% Retail Chips
|Out of Stock (As of 2/7/2020)
|Intel Core i9-10900K @ 4.9 GHz
|10/20
|4.9 GHz (10 Cores)
|5.0 GHz (6 Cores)
5.1 GHz (3 Cores)
|220W/220W
|1.325V
|$589.99 US
|100% Retail Chips
|Out of Stock (As of 2/7/2020)
|Intel Core i7-10700K @ 4.9 GHz
|8/16
|4.9 GHz (8 Cores)
|5.0 GHz (4 Cores)
|210W/210W
|1.350V
|$429.99 US
|100% Retail Chips
|Available (As of 2/7/2020)
|Intel Core i7-10700K @ 5.0 GHz
|8/16
|5.0 GHz (8 Cores)
|5.1 GHz (4 Cores)
|220W/220W
|1.375V
|$469.99 US
|68% Retail Chips
|Available (As of 2/7/2020)
|Intel Core i7-10700K @ 5.1 GHz
|8/16
|5.1 GHz (8 Cores)
|5.2 GHz (4 Cores)
|240W/240W
|1.400V
|$559.99 US
|20% Retail Chips
|Available (As of 2/7/2020)
|Intel Core i5-10600K
|6/12
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|19th July
In addition to the pre-binned K series parts, Silicon Lottery had also listed down KF variants of the same chips which cost slightly lower but have been sold out. Once again, the pre-binned CPUs are for users who want a guaranteed overclocks and clock speeds on their unlocked parts as you can see that less than a quarter of the chips can achieve overclock beyond 5.0 GHz. Regardless, a 100-200 MHz difference in clock speeds won't yield any major gains for the general audience but for enthusiasts, these chips are pure gold to play around with.
