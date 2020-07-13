Intel's mainstream Core i5-10600K 6 Core Desktop CPU is now available in pre-binned flavors at Silicon Lottery. The chip is the latest 10th Gen addition on Silicon Lottery who has already listed pre-binned variants of the Core i7-10700K and Core i9-10900K CPUs which we talked about earlier this month.

Intel's Core i5-10600K 6 Core Desktop CPU Available In Pre-Binned Flavors, Up To 5.1 GHz For $420 US

The Intel Core i5-10600K is the mainstream and entry-level unlocked chip that the blue team has to offer in its 10th Gen CPU portfolio. At stock, the CPU features 6 cores, 12 threads, and clock speeds of 4.10 GHz base and 4.80 GHz boost. Additional specifications include 12 MB of cache, support for DDR4-2666 memory (native), and a TDP that is configured at 125W at the base clocks. Actual TDP at boost frequency is rated at 182W.

Individual clock speed for the Core i5-10600K CPU is rated at 4.8 GHz (single-core), and 4.5 GHz (all-core). Silicon Lottery is offering five pre-binned flavors of the chip starting with the standard 4.7GHz and going all the way up to 5.1 GHz.

The Intel Core i5-10600K 4.7 GHz variant is set to 4.7 GHz for 6 cores and 4.8 GHz for 2 cores which is quite the boost over the standard part and retails for $289.99 US which is a $28.00 US premium over the reference MSRP. The 4.7 GHz variant is pre-configured with a 1.35V voltage supply. As per Silicon Lottery, the entire sample size was able to validate with the above-mentioned profiles which means that everyone owning the Core i5-10600K can hit these speeds themselves or just grab these pre-binned flavors for a little extra to avoid the hassle of going in the BIOS and configure them.

Next up, we have the 4.8 GHz variant which features 4.8 GHz all-core and 4.8 GHz 2-core clocks at 1.375V. This variant costs $294.99 US or $33.00 US premium over the MSRP. 88% of the chip tested were validated for this particular bin. The 4.9 GHz variant features 4.9 GHz all-core and a 5.0 GHz 2-core clock at 1.4V. This variant is supplied 1.4V too and costs $299.99 US which is a $38 US extra over the MSRP.

The 5.0 GHz variant features a 5.0 GHz all-core and 5.1 GHz 2-core overclock at 1.425V. The top 23 percent of the chips can achieve this bin and are priced at $339.99 US which is a $68 US premium over the MSRP. Lastly, we have the 5.1 GHz all-core and 5.2 GHz 2-core variant at 1.45V which costs $419.99 US. This is by far the most expensive pre-binned variant with a whopping $158 US extra over the reference MSRP. Only the top 8% of the chips can achieve this level of the bin.

Intel 10th Gen Pre-Binned CPUs at Silicon Lottery

SKU Name Cores / Threads Boost Clock (All-Core) Boost Clock (Remaining Cores) Power Limits (PL1 / PL2) Voltages Price Pre-Binning Stats Availability Status Intel Core i9-10900K @ 5.1 GHz 10/20 5.1 GHz (10 Cores) 5.2 GHz (6 Cores)

5.3 GHz (3 Cores) 250W/250W 1.375V $949.99 US 24% Retail Chips Out of Stock (As of 2/7/2020) Intel Core i9-10900K @ 5.0 GHz 10/20 5.0 GHz (10 Cores) 5.1 GHz (6 Cores)

5.2 GHz (3 Cores) 230W/230W 1.350V $679.99 US 73% Retail Chips Out of Stock (As of 2/7/2020) Intel Core i9-10900K @ 4.9 GHz 10/20 4.9 GHz (10 Cores) 5.0 GHz (6 Cores)

5.1 GHz (3 Cores) 220W/220W 1.325V $589.99 US 100% Retail Chips Out of Stock (As of 2/7/2020) Intel Core i7-10700K @ 4.9 GHz 8/16 4.9 GHz (8 Cores) 5.0 GHz (4 Cores) 210W/210W 1.350V $429.99 US 100% Retail Chips Available (As of 2/7/2020) Intel Core i7-10700K @ 5.0 GHz 8/16 5.0 GHz (8 Cores) 5.1 GHz (4 Cores) 220W/220W 1.375V $469.99 US 68% Retail Chips Available (As of 2/7/2020) Intel Core i7-10700K @ 5.1 GHz 8/16 5.1 GHz (8 Cores) 5.2 GHz (4 Cores) 240W/240W 1.400V $559.99 US 20% Retail Chips Available (As of 2/7/2020) Intel Core i5-10600K 6/12 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA 19th July

In addition to the pre-binned K series parts, Silicon Lottery had also listed down KF variants of the same chips which cost slightly lower but have been sold out. Once again, the pre-binned CPUs are for users who want a guaranteed overclocks and clock speeds on their unlocked parts as you can see that less than a quarter of the chips can achieve overclock beyond 5.0 GHz. Regardless, a 100-200 MHz difference in clock speeds won't yield any major gains for the general audience but for enthusiasts, these chips are pure gold to play around with.