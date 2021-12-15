Intel Core i3-12100F & i5-12400F are among the first of the Alder Lake-S series CPUs to not receive Efficient cores
Website VideoCardz received leaked marketing information from an unknown source that shows the newest Intel 12th Gen Core Alder Lake-S series CPUs launching in January 2022. The i3 and i5 processor series appear to not be structured to offer Efficient cores. This will be the first time in the Intel Alder Lake family of processors to not have the same hybrid design as the one introduced on the initial chips.
Intel 12th Gen Core i3 & i5 Alder Lake CPUs appear in leaked materials, Lack Efficient Cores but that might be a blessing in disguise for budget builders
It is to note that the listing does not show the entire 65W series CPUs launching at the beginning of 2022. Along with the two series above, we are also expected to see the 12300F, 12400F, and 12700F as well—all from the sub-series of Intel's 12th Gen Core Alder Lake series.
Each of the new CPUs is equipped with the Laminar series stock coolers, which have a TDP rating of 35-65 watts. VideoCardz states that it is unknown whether Team Blue will sell OEM packaging with the added cooler but would not be completely out of the norm if they did not.
The new Intel 12th Gen Core i3-12100F offers 4 cores with 8 threads, and a boost clock of up to 4.3 GHz. This configuration is similar to the premium CPU from a few years prior and matches with previously leaked information about these new models from Intel.
Intel's Core i5-12400F will offer 6 cores and 12 threads. What is interesting about this model is that it is considered the complete implementation of the company's silicon variant (also called H0), which is the second time we have seen this in the Alder Lake desktop series.
The Intel Core i7-12700F model appears to be identical to the previously released Alder Lake K variation with the exception of both a lower TDP and frequency. It is expected to see a boost clock of up to 4.9 GHz—100MHz less than Intel's 12700K SKU.
Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU Specs "Preliminary"
|CPU Name
|P-Core Count
|E-Core Count
|Total Core / Thread
|P-Core Base / Boost (Max)
|P-Core Boost (All-Core)
|E-Core Base / Boost
|E-Core Boost (All-Core)
|L3 Cache
|TDP (PL1)
|TDP (PL2)
|Expected (MSRP) Price
|Core i9-12900K
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|3.2 / 5.2 GHz
|5.0 GHz
|2.4 / 3.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|30 MB
|125W
|241W
|$599 US
|Core i9-12900
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|2.4 / 5.1 GHz
|TBA
|1.8 / TBA GHz
|TBA
|30 MB
|65W
|~200W
|TBA
|Core i9-12900T
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|TBA / 4.9 GHz
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|30 MB
|35W
|TBA
|TBA
|Core i7-12700K
|8
|4
|12 / 20
|3.6 / 5.0 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|2.7 / 3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|25 MB
|125W
|190W
|$419 US
|Core i7-12700
|8
|4
|12 / 20
|2.1 / 4.9 GHz
|TBA
|1.6 / TBA GHz
|TBA
|25 MB
|65W
|~190W
|TBA
|Core i7-12700T
|8
|4
|12 / 20
|TBA / 4.7 GHz
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|25 MB
|35W
|TBA
|TBA
|Core i5-12600K
|6
|4
|10 / 16
|3.7 / 4.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|2.8 / 3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|20 MB
|125W
|150W
|$299 US
|Core i5-12600
|6
|0
|6 / 12
|3.3 / 4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|N/A
|N/A
|18 MB
|65W
|~200W
|TBA
|Core i5-12600
|6
|0
|6 / 12
|3.0/ 4.6 GHz
|TBA
|N/A
|N/A
|18 MB
|35W
|TBA
|TBA
|Core i5-12500T
|6
|0
|6 / 12
|TBA / 4.4 GHz
|TBA
|N/A
|N/A
|18 MB
|35W
|TBA
|TBA
|Core i5-12400
|6
|0
|6 / 12
|2.5 / 4.4 GHz
|4.0 GHz
|N/A
|N/A
|18 MB
|65W
|~150W
|TBA
|Core i5-12400T
|6
|0
|6 / 12
|TBA / 4.2 GHz
|TBA
|N/A
|N/A
|18 MB
|35W
|TBA
|TBA
|Core i3-12300
|4
|0
|4 / 8
|2.5 / 4.4 GHz
|TBA
|N/A
|N/A
|12 MB
|65W
|~100W
|TBA
|Core i3-12200T
|4
|0
|4 / 8
|TBA / 4.2 GHz
|TBA
|N/A
|N/A
|12 MB
|35W
|TBA
|TBA
|Core i3-12100
|4
|0
|4 / 8
|3.3 / 4.3 GHz
|TBA
|N/A
|N/A
|12 MB
|65W
|~100W
|TBA
|Core i3-12100T
|4
|0
|4 / 8
|TBA / 4.1 GHz
|TBA
|N/A
|N/A
|12 MB
|35W
|TBA
|TBA
The new wave of Intel Alder Lake 12th Gen Core CPUs is expected to launch in January of 2022, following the CES 2022 conference next year.
Source: VideoCardz
