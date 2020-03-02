Intel Comet Lake-S Mainstream Desktop CPU SKUs Listed
As we move closer to Intel's upcoming launch of its Comet Lake-based CPUs, we have been greeted by yet another bit of information on what Intel's product lineup will look like. As of this moment, the current product stack will receive a complete refresh from the entry-level Pentium chips up to Core i9. This information comes from momomo_us via Twitter.
Intel Comet Lake-S Lineup SKUs Detailed
A total of 22 variants of Comet Lake have been leaked and represents a complete overhaul of Intel's existing desktop CPU lineup. Intel's Pentium, Core i3, i5, i7, and i9 will all be receiving the update to Comet Lake and will cover all market segments.
- Core i9-10900K
- Core i9-10900KF
- Core i9-10900
- Core i9-10900F
Intel's top-of-the-line offerings for the mainstream desktop segment come in variants of the Core i9-10900 and feature 10 cores/20 threads.
- Core i7-10700K
- Core i7-10700KF
- Core i7-10700
- Core i7-10700F
The Core i7 range will include eight cores/16 threads, therefore receiving Hyper-Threading capability, a feature that has not been enabled on Core i7 since the release of 8th Generation Comet Lake. Intel's decision to re-enable this feature will help fortify Intel's position in the multi-threading arena against AMD's Ryzen CPUs.
- Core i5-10600K
- Core i5-10600KF
- Core i5-10600
- Core i5-10500
- Core i5-10400
- Core i5-10400F
Core i5 will also receive Hyper-Threading, a feature that has not previously been enabled in this market segment, therefore Core i5 CPUs will feature six cores/12 threads.
- Core i3-10320
- Core i3-10300
- Core i3-10100
As for the Core i3 segment, these chips are quad-cores paired with 8MB of cache on the i3-10320 and i3-10300, though, for the i3-10100, available cache drops to 6MB.
- Pentium G6600
- Pentium G6500
- Pentium G6400
- Pentium G5920
- Pentium G5900
Intel's existing 9th Generation Core CPUs introduced 'KF' and 'F' suffix processors, and it seems as if these variations of CPUs will continue into the next generation. 'F' suffix CPUs indicate the lack of an integrated GPU, and by marketing chips in this manner, Intel may capitalize on chips that may have a defective integrated GPU, and in the case of Intel's ongoing CPU shortage, 'F' suffix CPUs aid Intel in staying up to par with demand. 'K' suffix SKUs indicate the chip has an unlocked multiplier, or, in other words, has had restrictions removed enabling the end-user to overclock their chip. 'KF' suffix CPUs are both unlocked and iGPU-disabled processors.
Intel 10th Gen Core Comet Lake Desktop CPU Family:
|CPU Name
|Cores / Threads
|Base Clock
|Single-Core Boost Clock
|Turbo Boost Max 3.0 (Single-Core)
|All Core Boost Clock
|Cache
|TDP
|Price
|Intel Core i9-10900K
|10/20
|3.7 GHz
|5.1 GHz
5.3 GHz (Velocity)
|5.2 GHz
|4.8 GHz
4.9 GHz (Velocity)
|20 MB
|125W
|TBD
|Intel Core i9-10900KF
|10/20
|3.7 GHz
|5.1 GHz
5.3 GHz (Velocity)
|5.2 GHz
|4.8 GHz
4.9 GHz (Velocity)
|20 MB
|125W
|TBD
|Intel Core i9-10900
|10/20
|2.8 GHz
|5.0 GHz
5.2 GHz (Velocity)
|5.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
4.6 GHz (Velocity)
|20 MB
|65W
|TBD
|Intel Core i9-10900F
|10/20
|2.8 GHz
|5.0 GHz
5.2 GHz (Velocity)
|5.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
4.6 GHz (Velocity)
|20 MB
|65W
|Intel Core i9-10900T
|10/20
|2.0 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|20 MB
|35W
|TBD
|Intel Core i7-10700K
|8/16
|3.8 GHz
|5.0 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|16 MB
|125W
|TBD
|Intel Core i7-10700KF
|8/16
|3.8 GHz
|5.0 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|16 MB
|125W
|Intel Core i7-10700
|8/16
|2.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|16 MB
|65W
|TBD
|Intel Core i7-10700F
|8/16
|2.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|16 MB
|65W
|Intel Core i7-10700T
|8/16
|2.0 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|16 MB
|35W
|TBD
|Intel Core i5-10600K
|6/12
|4.1 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|N/A
|4.5 GHz
|12 MB
|125W
|TBD
|Intel Core i5-10600KF
|6/12
|4.1 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|N/A
|4.5 GHz
|12 MB
|125W
|Intel Core i5-10600
|6/12
|3.3 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|N/A
|4.4 GHz
|12 MB
|65W
|TBD
|Intel Core i5-10600T
|6/12
|2.4 GHz
|4.0 GHz
|N/A
|TBD
|12 MB
|35W
|TBD
|Intel Core i5-10500
|6/12
|3.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|N/A
|4.2 GHz
|12 MB
|65W
|TBD
|Intel Core i5-10500T
|6/12
|2.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|N/A
|TBD
|12 MB
|35W
|TBD
|Intel Core i5-10400
|6/12
|2.9 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|N/A
|4.0 GHz
|12 MB
|65W
|TBD
|Intel Core i5-10400F
|6/12
|2.9 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|N/A
|4.0 GHz
|12 MB
|65W
|Intel Core i3-10350K
|4/8
|TBD
|TBD
|N/A
|TBD
|8 MB
|125W
|TBD
|Intel Core i3-10320
|4/8
|3.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|N/A
|4.4 GHz
|8 MB
|65W
|TBD
|Intel Core i3-10300
|4/8
|3.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|N/A
|4.2 GHz
|8 MB
|65W
|TBD
|Intel Core i3-10100
|4/8
|3.6 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|N/A
|4.1 GHz
|8 MB
|65W
|TBD
|Intel Core i3-10100T
|4/8
|2.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|N/A
|TBD
|8 MB
|35W
|TBD
|Intel Pentium G6400
|2/4
|3.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|N/A
|TBD
|4 MB
|65W
|TBD
|Intel Pentium G6400T
|2/4
|3.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|N/A
|TBD
|4 MB
|35W
|TBD
|Intel Celeron G5900
|2/2
|3.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|N/A
|TBD
|2 MB
|65W
|TBD
|Intel Celeron G5900T
|2/2
|3.0 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|N/A
|TBD
|2 MB
|35W
|TBD
Intel Comet Lake-S Availability & Release Date, Pricing
Comet Lake is currently on track for release in Q2 2020, or, more specifically, April 2020 and products will be available on shelves shortly afterward. As far as pricing goes for Intel's upcoming processors, the price could vary from the current generation and climb slightly or drop slightly.
As for consumers, a drop in price would be favorable, especially due to yet another socket and platform change as the end-user cannot purchase a Comet Lake CPU and drop it into an existing Z390 motherboard. Because of Intel's platform deviation, AMD will have a slight advantage this time around as owners of the AM4 platform have the ability to perform a CPU swap without changing motherboards, therefore significantly reducing the minimum cost to upgrade.