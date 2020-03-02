Intel Comet Lake-S Mainstream Desktop CPU SKUs Listed

As we move closer to Intel's upcoming launch of its Comet Lake-based CPUs, we have been greeted by yet another bit of information on what Intel's product lineup will look like. As of this moment, the current product stack will receive a complete refresh from the entry-level Pentium chips up to Core i9. This information comes from momomo_us via Twitter.

Intel Comet Lake-S Lineup SKUs Detailed

A total of 22 variants of Comet Lake have been leaked and represents a complete overhaul of Intel's existing desktop CPU lineup. Intel's Pentium, Core i3, i5, i7, and i9 will all be receiving the update to Comet Lake and will cover all market segments.

Core i9-10900K

Core i9-10900KF

Core i9-10900

Core i9-10900F

Intel's top-of-the-line offerings for the mainstream desktop segment come in variants of the Core i9-10900 and feature 10 cores/20 threads.

Core i7-10700K

Core i7-10700KF

Core i7-10700

Core i7-10700F

The Core i7 range will include eight cores/16 threads, therefore receiving Hyper-Threading capability, a feature that has not been enabled on Core i7 since the release of 8th Generation Comet Lake. Intel's decision to re-enable this feature will help fortify Intel's position in the multi-threading arena against AMD's Ryzen CPUs.

Core i5-10600K

Core i5-10600KF

Core i5-10600

Core i5-10500

Core i5-10400

Core i5-10400F

Core i5 will also receive Hyper-Threading, a feature that has not previously been enabled in this market segment, therefore Core i5 CPUs will feature six cores/12 threads.

Core i3-10320

Core i3-10300

Core i3-10100

As for the Core i3 segment, these chips are quad-cores paired with 8MB of cache on the i3-10320 and i3-10300, though, for the i3-10100, available cache drops to 6MB.

Pentium G6600

Pentium G6500

Pentium G6400

Pentium G5920

Pentium G5900

Intel's existing 9th Generation Core CPUs introduced 'KF' and 'F' suffix processors, and it seems as if these variations of CPUs will continue into the next generation. 'F' suffix CPUs indicate the lack of an integrated GPU, and by marketing chips in this manner, Intel may capitalize on chips that may have a defective integrated GPU, and in the case of Intel's ongoing CPU shortage, 'F' suffix CPUs aid Intel in staying up to par with demand. 'K' suffix SKUs indicate the chip has an unlocked multiplier, or, in other words, has had restrictions removed enabling the end-user to overclock their chip. 'KF' suffix CPUs are both unlocked and iGPU-disabled processors.

Intel 10th Gen Core Comet Lake Desktop CPU Family:

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Single-Core Boost Clock Turbo Boost Max 3.0 (Single-Core) All Core Boost Clock Cache TDP Price Intel Core i9-10900K 10/20 3.7 GHz 5.1 GHz

5.3 GHz (Velocity) 5.2 GHz 4.8 GHz

4.9 GHz (Velocity) 20 MB 125W TBD Intel Core i9-10900KF 10/20 3.7 GHz 5.1 GHz

5.3 GHz (Velocity) 5.2 GHz 4.8 GHz

4.9 GHz (Velocity) 20 MB 125W TBD Intel Core i9-10900 10/20 2.8 GHz 5.0 GHz

5.2 GHz (Velocity) 5.1 GHz 4.5 GHz

4.6 GHz (Velocity) 20 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i9-10900F 10/20 2.8 GHz 5.0 GHz

5.2 GHz (Velocity) 5.1 GHz 4.5 GHz

4.6 GHz (Velocity) 20 MB 65W Intel Core i9-10900T 10/20 2.0 GHz 4.5 GHz TBD TBD 20 MB 35W TBD Intel Core i7-10700K 8/16 3.8 GHz 5.0 GHz 5.1 GHz 4.7 GHz 16 MB 125W TBD Intel Core i7-10700KF 8/16 3.8 GHz 5.0 GHz 5.1 GHz 4.7 GHz 16 MB 125W Intel Core i7-10700 8/16 2.9 GHz 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 4.8 GHz 16 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i7-10700F 8/16 2.9 GHz 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 4.8 GHz 16 MB 65W Intel Core i7-10700T 8/16 2.0 GHz 4.4 GHz TBD TBD 16 MB 35W TBD Intel Core i5-10600K 6/12 4.1 GHz 4.8 GHz N/A 4.5 GHz 12 MB 125W TBD Intel Core i5-10600KF 6/12 4.1 GHz 4.8 GHz N/A 4.5 GHz 12 MB 125W Intel Core i5-10600 6/12 3.3 GHz 4.8 GHz N/A 4.4 GHz 12 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i5-10600T 6/12 2.4 GHz 4.0 GHz N/A TBD 12 MB 35W TBD Intel Core i5-10500 6/12 3.1 GHz 4.5 GHz N/A 4.2 GHz 12 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i5-10500T 6/12 2.3 GHz 3.7 GHz N/A TBD 12 MB 35W TBD Intel Core i5-10400 6/12 2.9 GHz 4.3 GHz N/A 4.0 GHz 12 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i5-10400F 6/12 2.9 GHz 4.3 GHz N/A 4.0 GHz 12 MB 65W Intel Core i3-10350K 4/8 TBD TBD N/A TBD 8 MB 125W TBD Intel Core i3-10320 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.6 GHz N/A 4.4 GHz 8 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i3-10300 4/8 3.7 GHz 4.4 GHz N/A 4.2 GHz 8 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i3-10100 4/8 3.6 GHz 4.3 GHz N/A 4.1 GHz 8 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i3-10100T 4/8 2.3 GHz 3.6 GHz N/A TBD 8 MB 35W TBD Intel Pentium G6400 2/4 3.8 GHz 3.8 GHz N/A TBD 4 MB 65W TBD Intel Pentium G6400T 2/4 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz N/A TBD 4 MB 35W TBD Intel Celeron G5900 2/2 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz

N/A TBD 2 MB 65W TBD Intel Celeron G5900T 2/2 3.0 GHz 3.0 GHz N/A TBD 2 MB 35W TBD

Intel Comet Lake-S Availability & Release Date, Pricing

Comet Lake is currently on track for release in Q2 2020, or, more specifically, April 2020 and products will be available on shelves shortly afterward. As far as pricing goes for Intel's upcoming processors, the price could vary from the current generation and climb slightly or drop slightly.

As for consumers, a drop in price would be favorable, especially due to yet another socket and platform change as the end-user cannot purchase a Comet Lake CPU and drop it into an existing Z390 motherboard. Because of Intel's platform deviation, AMD will have a slight advantage this time around as owners of the AM4 platform have the ability to perform a CPU swap without changing motherboards, therefore significantly reducing the minimum cost to upgrade.