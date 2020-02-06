On the Chinese forum Zhuanlan, user DDAA117 has submitted a post about an Intel CPU labeled the CC150. The user has stated that they found a listing on Taobao selling this processor for ¥ 2,160 (converted to USD is roughly $310). This processor doesn't follow Intel's standard naming convention, instead of being badged as an "Intel Processor" where one could usually find the "Intel Core" labeling.

Intel's CC150 CPU Shows Up With 8 Cores and 16 Threads, But No Turbo Boost

According to the post's images, the CC150 is also inscribed with "SRFBT." The "S" leads us to believe that this is a production chip and not a qualification one. The processor also sports the L909E392 batch code, meaning this particular sample originated from Intel's Malayasian factory in the 9th week of 2019. A big clue to the CC150's origin lies in the design of this processor.

The CC150 is identical to Intel's current 9th-Generation Coffee Lake parts. This processor is expected to be compatible with existing LGA1151 motherboards, as long as they've been updated to a firmware supporting the processor. The CC150 is stated to offer eight cores, sixteen threads, and 16 MB of L3 cache.

An interesting detail about this processor is that it lacks any turbo, it's listed as running at 3.5 GHz at all times with an operating voltage that varies between 0.672-volts to 1.008-volts. According to the CPU-Z screenshot, this processor is rated for 95 watts. Another feature that this processor lacks is any integrated graphics.

In terms of power draw, the chip sips 151W of power which is significantly lower than the Core i9-9900K (8 Core / 16 Thread) CPU. This is due to the fact that the chip doesn't feature Turbo boost while the Core i9-9900K does and the PL2 state of the i9 lets it boost further ahead in terms of clocks.

Intel CC150 Benchmark

User DDAA117 paired this CC150 with an ASRock Z390 Extreme4 motherboard and 16 GB of DDR4-2666 RAM, while the CPU-Z benchmark and Cinebench R15 results provide an idea of how the CC150 stacks up against other processors in Intel's lineup. It can be seen in the image below, that the single-threaded performance of the CC150 is about 151 points, while the multi-threaded performance is 1,510 points.

Because the CC150 lacks Turbo Boost, the single-threaded and multi-threaded performance is at the bottom of mainstream processors. The primary frequency of 3.50 GHz isn't low. The i7K/i9K offers a base clock speed of 3.60 GHz, but with the lack of any Turbo clock speeds shows the difference between this CPU and the mainstream Intel CPU lineup.







As for the CPU itself, it looks like one of the customers for this chip is NVIDIA as they are using it to power their GeForce NOW servers (You can learn more about GeForce NOW here). The Intel CC150 has appeared on GeForce NOW servers before and will be powering the CPU side of things while NVIDIA's Tesla T10 GPUs, which are GeForce RTX capable, will be powering the graphics.

The GeForce RTX T10-8 or Tesla T10 is Turing TU102 GPU based on the full TU102 GPU. It makes sense to pair up these chips in a server tier configuration as the no-boost configuration allows for longer and more stable operations at a set speed. These chips won't be making their way into the retail channel officially and I believe the seller at Taobao was just lucky to get his hands on a few chips which would be the only ones that one could purchase.