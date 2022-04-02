Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Specs Possibly Revealed In Arc Control Panel

Intel Arc Control is the newly released monitoring software for ARC Alchemist and Xe Iris GPUs. Highlights of the new software include a Performance tab to allow for GPU monitoring and overclocking capabilities among other features. During Intel's ARC Control video presentation, the specifications hinting at an unknown discrete desktop GPU may have leaked, as reported by 3DCenter.

Intel Could have possibly revealed Arc A780 D discrete desktop graphics card specs in the Arc Control Panel presentation, up to 2250 MHz clock & 175 Watt TDP

Throughout the presentation, Intel displays some of the data that the ARC Control software is capable of, such as core and memory frequency and GPU power that can be seen through an overlay activated by the software while playing games on the system. While the company cuts back and forth from the screen, the specifications do not sync with the laptop ARC GPUs that were announced a few days back.

Intel Arc A370M Slower Than AMD Radeon RX 6500M While Arc A350M On Par With GTX 1650 In Gaming Benchmarks

In the video, the GPU clock could reach 2200 to 2250 MHz with the full use of the device. This new information is speculated to be the boost clock of the flagship ACM-G10 GPU core that hasn't been released yet

Benchmark results from Geekbench show that the Intel ARC A350M can reach the same frequencies during the OpenCL test. However, the clock speed is for the boost clock, whereas the base clock for the A350M is at 1150 MHz. So there's quite a huge disparency between the average peak and the max peak clock speeds that the GPUs can achieve. Intel's Tom Peterson, in an interview with PCWorld, revealed that they treat the GPU clock close to NVIDIA's boost clock but not the peak clock. It's the most constrained boost clock that the GPU can achieve on average so peak clocks should be much higher.

The reason that the speculation that the ARC A780 desktop GPU was accidentally (or purposely to raise interest) is that the power of the GPU is at 175W, which is relatively high for a mobile GPU variant to reach. The ARC A770M can get a GPU power level of 150W, but Intel's Deep Link technology, which allows dormant power from the CPU to be utilized in the GPU, could cause the ability to be higher with help. This type of power-boosting is similar to NVIDIA's Dynamic Boost.

Moore Threads MTT S60 GPU Is China’s First Domestic GPU With DirectX Support & Ability To Play eSports Games

There is further speculation that we only see GPU power, and with the help of additional computer components, the graphics card could reach power levels of 200W. However, since it is unknown if the memory is accounted for in the possible leaked values of the GPU power, the only information anyone can reach for the hypothesis is the revealed values for the SOC1 GPU, also known as ACM-G10, for desktop systems.

The VRAM clock of the leaked GPU sits at 1093 MHz could also tell us that the effective speed could reach 17.5 Gbps, which is higher than any mobile GPU. The fastest mobile GPU has only reached 16 Gbps. And, since mobile GPUs are not typically utilized for overclocking purposes, We could assume that the leaked ARC desktop GPU would run equal to or faster than NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, with an effective speed of 14 Gbps.

Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs AMD Radeon RX 6700XT NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Intel ARC A780 (?) GPU AMD Navi 22 NVIDIA GA104-300 ACM-G10 Fabrication Node TSMC N7 SAMSUNG 8N TSMC N6 Size of Die 336 mm² 392 mm² 406 mm² Transistor Count 17.2 B 17.4 B 21.7 B FP32 Units 2560 5888 4096 Memory Module 12GB GDDR6 129-bit 8GB GDDR6 256-bit 16GB GDDR6 256-bit Memory Speed 16 Gbps 14 Gbps 17.5 Gbps Power 230W (TGP) 220 (TDP) 175W (GPU Power)

News Sources: Videocardz , 3DCenter