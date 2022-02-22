  ⋮    ⋮  

Intel Arc Alchemist A300, A500, A700 Gaming Graphics Card Segments Detailed: Powered By 6nm Xe-HPG DG2 Architecture

By Hassan Mujtaba
Submit

Intel's Arc Alchemist gaming graphics cards are launching in Q2 2022 and SiSoftware has published the detailed specs of each Xe-HPG DG2 GPU segment.

Intel Arc Alchemist Gaming Graphics Card Lineup Detailed: A700 High-End, A500 Mainstream & A300 Entry-Level

The Intel Arc Alchemist lineup will be targeted at three segments, mobility, desktop & workstation. The first Xe-HPG DG2 GPUs will be headed towards the mobility segment in Q1 2022 followed by the desktop discrete graphics cards in Q2 2022 and finally, we will get workstation solutions in the third quarter of 2022.

Minisforum EliteMini TH50 Mini PC With Intel Core i5-11320H ‘Tiger Lake’ CPU Review

We have already detailed the core architecture, specifications, and features of the Arc Alchemist lineup in our detailed roundup over here but the latest information from SiSoftware highlights the various performance tiers. As we know, the Intel Arc Alchemist lineup will feature two primary DG2 GPU SKUs, the big 'SOC 1' and the small 'SOC 2'. SOC 1 will feature the DG2-512 configuration and will be utilized by the Arc A700 and Arc A500 series graphics solutions while the SOC 2 config that will utilize the DG2-128 SKU, will be utilized by the Arc A300 series.

Intel Arc A370M Gaming GPU Spotted In High-End Alder Lake Notebook, Coming To PCs Later This Quarter

Several Intel Arc A300 series GPUs have been leaked over time including the desktop Arc A380 and the mobility Arc A370M and Arc A350M. All three of these graphics solutions feature the SOC 2 'DG2-128' SKU. The Arc A300 series as such will rock up to 8 Xe-Cores, 128 Execution Units, 1024 ALUs, a 128-bit (14 Gbps) memory solution, and a 6nm process node from TSMC. Interestingly, the desktop variant comes with a 96-bit solution for up to 6 GB GDDR6 memory while the laptop solution is said to carry the full 128-bit bus interface for up to 8 GB GDDR6 memory.

Intel ARC Alchemist vs NVIDIA GA106 & AMD Navi 24 GPUs

Graphics Card NameIntel ARC A350?NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050AMD Radeon RX 6500 XTIntel ARC A380?NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
GPU NameARC Alchemist DG2-128NVIDIA GA107AMD Navi 24ARC Alchemist DG2-128NVIDIA GA106
ArchitectureXe-HPGAmpereRDNA 2Xe-HPGAmpere
Process NodeTSMC 6nmSamsung 8nmTSMC 7nmTSMC 6nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size~155mm2TBCTBC~155mm2276mm2
FP32 Cores8 Xe Cores16 SM Units16 Compute Units8 Xe Cores24 SM Units
FP32 Units10242048 102410243072
Memory Bus64-bit64-bit64-bit96-bit128-bit
Memory Capacity4 GB GDDR64 GB GDDR64 GB GDDR66 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6
TDP35-50W30-45W~75W~75W~75W
LaunchQ1 2022Q1 2022Q2 2022Q1 2022Q1 2022

A full-on review of the Arc A380 desktop graphics card sample has been published by the outlet showcasing that the A380, in its early state, is competing decently against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 & AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics cards. Each card has its own strong points and given that this entry-level GPU solution is targeted at RTX 3050 and 6500 XT, we can expect final performance to further improve as we get close to launch. One thing where the Arc lineup really shines is its GPU power efficiency and Alchemist is looking really strong in this department. It should be noted that these benchmarks are almost entirely synthetic and don't translate into gaming performance so it is something that you should wait for rather than using these numbers to theorize the final game performance of Intel's upcoming Arc Alchemist graphics cards.

Intel Arc A380 vs NVIDIA RTX 3050 & AMD RX 6500 XT Benchmarks (Image Credits: SiSoftware):

Next-Gen AMD, NVIDIA & Intel Powered Laptops Threatened With Further Delay As Supply Chains & Prices Under Pressure, SSDs Become More Expensive Too

  • intel-arc-a380-proc
  • intel-arc-a380-hash
  • intel-arc-a380-crypto
  • intel-arc-a380-mem-bw
  • intel-arc-a380-science
  • intel-arc-a380-finance
  • intel-arc-a380-image

Intel Arc A380 vs NVIDIA RTX 3050 & AMD RX 6500 XT Power/Price (Image Credits: SiSoftware):

  • intel-arc-a380-power
  • intel-arc-a380-perf-vs-power
  • intel-arc-a380-overall
  • intel-arc-a380-price
  • intel-arc-a380-perf-vs-cost

As for the higher-end Arc A700 and A500 series, the Arc Alchemist A700 will utilize the full 32 Xe-Core configuration featuring 512 EUs, 4096 ALUs, and a 256-bit (16 Gbps) memory design. These cards will be outfitted with up to 16 GB of GDDR6 memory. The Arc A500 will also utilize the DG2-512 SOC 2 but a slightly cut-down design with only 24 Xe-Cores enabled for 384 EUs, 3072 ALUs & a 192-bit (16 Gbps) memory design for up to 12 GB capacities. Look forward to more details on the lineup in the coming weeks.

Intel Xe-HPG Based Discrete Alchemist GPU Configurations:

GPU VariantGraphics Card VariantGPU DieExecution UnitsShading Units (Cores)Memory CapacityMemory SpeedMemory BusTGP
Xe-HPG 512EUARC A780?Alchemist-512EU512 EUs4096Up To 32/16 GB GDDR618 / 16 / 14 Gbps256-bit~225W (Desktops)
120-150W (Laptops)
Xe-HPG 384EUARC A580?Alchemist-512EU384 EUs3072Up To 12 GB GDDR616 / 14 Gbps192-bit150-200W (Desktops)
80-120W (Laptops)
Xe-HPG 256EUARC A550?Alchemist-512EU256 EUs2048Up To 8 GB GDDR616 / 14 Gbps128-bit60-80W (Laptops)
Xe-HPG 128EUARC A380?Alchemist-128EU128 EUs1024Up To 6 GB GDDR616 / 14 Gbps96-bit~75W (Desktops)
Xe-HPG 128EUARC A350?Alchemist-128EU128 EUs1024Up To 4 GB GDDR616 / 14 Gbps64-bit35-50W (Laptops)
Xe-HPG 96EUARC A330?Alchemist-128EU86 EUs768Up To 4 GB GDDR616 / 14 Gbps64-bit~35W (Laptops)

News Source: Videocardz

Submit

Related