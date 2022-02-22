Intel Arc Alchemist A300, A500, A700 Gaming Graphics Card Segments Detailed: Powered By 6nm Xe-HPG DG2 Architecture

Intel's Arc Alchemist gaming graphics cards are launching in Q2 2022 and SiSoftware has published the detailed specs of each Xe-HPG DG2 GPU segment.

Intel Arc Alchemist Gaming Graphics Card Lineup Detailed: A700 High-End, A500 Mainstream & A300 Entry-Level

The Intel Arc Alchemist lineup will be targeted at three segments, mobility, desktop & workstation. The first Xe-HPG DG2 GPUs will be headed towards the mobility segment in Q1 2022 followed by the desktop discrete graphics cards in Q2 2022 and finally, we will get workstation solutions in the third quarter of 2022.

We have already detailed the core architecture, specifications, and features of the Arc Alchemist lineup in our detailed roundup over here but the latest information from SiSoftware highlights the various performance tiers. As we know, the Intel Arc Alchemist lineup will feature two primary DG2 GPU SKUs, the big 'SOC 1' and the small 'SOC 2'. SOC 1 will feature the DG2-512 configuration and will be utilized by the Arc A700 and Arc A500 series graphics solutions while the SOC 2 config that will utilize the DG2-128 SKU, will be utilized by the Arc A300 series.

Several Intel Arc A300 series GPUs have been leaked over time including the desktop Arc A380 and the mobility Arc A370M and Arc A350M. All three of these graphics solutions feature the SOC 2 'DG2-128' SKU. The Arc A300 series as such will rock up to 8 Xe-Cores, 128 Execution Units, 1024 ALUs, a 128-bit (14 Gbps) memory solution, and a 6nm process node from TSMC. Interestingly, the desktop variant comes with a 96-bit solution for up to 6 GB GDDR6 memory while the laptop solution is said to carry the full 128-bit bus interface for up to 8 GB GDDR6 memory.

Intel ARC Alchemist vs NVIDIA GA106 & AMD Navi 24 GPUs

Graphics Card Name Intel ARC A350? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT Intel ARC A380? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU Name ARC Alchemist DG2-128 NVIDIA GA107 AMD Navi 24 ARC Alchemist DG2-128 NVIDIA GA106 Architecture Xe-HPG Ampere RDNA 2 Xe-HPG Ampere Process Node TSMC 6nm Samsung 8nm TSMC 7nm TSMC 6nm Samsung 8nm Die Size ~155mm2 TBC TBC ~155mm2 276mm2 FP32 Cores 8 Xe Cores 16 SM Units 16 Compute Units 8 Xe Cores 24 SM Units FP32 Units 1024 2048 1024 1024 3072 Memory Bus 64-bit 64-bit 64-bit 96-bit 128-bit Memory Capacity 4 GB GDDR6 4 GB GDDR6 4 GB GDDR6 6 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 TDP 35-50W 30-45W ~75W ~75W ~75W Launch Q1 2022 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q1 2022

A full-on review of the Arc A380 desktop graphics card sample has been published by the outlet showcasing that the A380, in its early state, is competing decently against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 & AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics cards. Each card has its own strong points and given that this entry-level GPU solution is targeted at RTX 3050 and 6500 XT, we can expect final performance to further improve as we get close to launch. One thing where the Arc lineup really shines is its GPU power efficiency and Alchemist is looking really strong in this department. It should be noted that these benchmarks are almost entirely synthetic and don't translate into gaming performance so it is something that you should wait for rather than using these numbers to theorize the final game performance of Intel's upcoming Arc Alchemist graphics cards.

Intel Arc A380 vs NVIDIA RTX 3050 & AMD RX 6500 XT Benchmarks (Image Credits: SiSoftware):

Next-Gen AMD, NVIDIA & Intel Powered Laptops Threatened With Further Delay As Supply Chains & Prices Under Pressure, SSDs Become More Expensive Too















Intel Arc A380 vs NVIDIA RTX 3050 & AMD RX 6500 XT Power/Price (Image Credits: SiSoftware):











As for the higher-end Arc A700 and A500 series, the Arc Alchemist A700 will utilize the full 32 Xe-Core configuration featuring 512 EUs, 4096 ALUs, and a 256-bit (16 Gbps) memory design. These cards will be outfitted with up to 16 GB of GDDR6 memory. The Arc A500 will also utilize the DG2-512 SOC 2 but a slightly cut-down design with only 24 Xe-Cores enabled for 384 EUs, 3072 ALUs & a 192-bit (16 Gbps) memory design for up to 12 GB capacities. Look forward to more details on the lineup in the coming weeks.

Intel Xe-HPG Based Discrete Alchemist GPU Configurations:

GPU Variant Graphics Card Variant GPU Die Execution Units Shading Units (Cores) Memory Capacity Memory Speed Memory Bus TGP Xe-HPG 512EU ARC A780? Alchemist-512EU 512 EUs 4096 Up To 32/16 GB GDDR6 18 / 16 / 14 Gbps 256-bit ~225W (Desktops)

120-150W (Laptops) Xe-HPG 384EU ARC A580? Alchemist-512EU 384 EUs 3072 Up To 12 GB GDDR6 16 / 14 Gbps 192-bit 150-200W (Desktops)

80-120W (Laptops) Xe-HPG 256EU ARC A550? Alchemist-512EU 256 EUs 2048 Up To 8 GB GDDR6 16 / 14 Gbps 128-bit 60-80W (Laptops) Xe-HPG 128EU ARC A380? Alchemist-128EU 128 EUs 1024 Up To 6 GB GDDR6 16 / 14 Gbps 96-bit ~75W (Desktops) Xe-HPG 128EU ARC A350? Alchemist-128EU 128 EUs 1024 Up To 4 GB GDDR6 16 / 14 Gbps 64-bit 35-50W (Laptops) Xe-HPG 96EU ARC A330? Alchemist-128EU 86 EUs 768 Up To 4 GB GDDR6 16 / 14 Gbps 64-bit ~35W (Laptops)

