Intel Arc A770 Launching Soon In 16 GB & 8 GB Flavors Alongside Arc A750, Targeting NVIDIA RTX 3060 & AMD RX 6600 Series GPUs

Intel's Arc 7 series graphics cards which include the Arc A770 & the Arc A750 GPUs are closing in on their launch & will be aiming for the gaming sweet spot.

New interviews with Digital Foundry and PCGamesHardware have revealed information that was previously not known or only known through leaks. Once again, Intel's Graphics market team including Tom Peterson and Ryan Shrout, pointed out several details such as the Arc 7 launch, the SKUs, and the performance/pricing segment, just to name a few.

Intel Arc A770 Gets Two SKUs, A 16 GB & A 8 GB Variant

Starting with the details, Intel first and foremost confirmed that the Arc A770 will be launching in both 16 GB and 8 GB memory flavors. The Arc A770 is the flagship offering & was revealed to get two memory flavors a while back in leaks. This can now be confirmed and we can expect slightly different prices between the two models. The Limited Edition model will only come in 16 GB GPU flavors while AIBs will have the choice open to them to offer either 16 GB or 8 GB models. Intel's Arc A750 will only be available in 8 GB flavors in both Limited Edition and AIC variants.

Blue Team Targets NVIDIA 3060 & AMD 6600 Series With Arc 7 GPUs

As for performance and price positioning, Intel clarified that the Arc A770, their high-end graphics card, is going to be placed between the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. This is also comparable to AMD's Radeon RX 6600 series cards so it looks like we are mostly looking at the $300-$400 US price segment for the fastest Alchemist graphics card. Intel also states that they can not control the cost at which these GPUs are manufactured but they can control the prices at which these GPUs will be offered to the end consumers.

Pricing Can Be Adjusted, Arc Feature Suite Is Very Compelling

It will be a tough market for Intel to compete within right now considering the cost of NVIDIA & AMD GPUs is falling every day now, giving consumers more incentive to buy a green or red team graphics card at lower prices rather than wait for something that Intel has to offer but Intel isn't stopping here, they also state that they have a good suite of features at hand such as XeSS, AV1, better ray tracing capabilities that rival NVIDIA's RTX.

ReBar Required, Limited Launch & Software Optimizations

However, once again, Intel seems to be hinting that the Intel Arc 7 GPUs will be limited in quantity, and Germany is considered one of the key countries where the products are going to be available at launch. The cards will have both custom and reference (Limited Edition) designs available to the public at launch but there's no guarantee that they will be able to fulfill the demand. Intel also talks about how their GPUs are very much dependent on Resizable-Bar and that disabling it means that you are going to lose around 40% of the total performance. That means you have to make sure that your PC supports Re-BAR before investing in a new Arc graphics card.

Regarding the whole driver situation, Intel says that while they are working closely with devs and engineers to fine-tune their drivers and performance in various games, APIs, and apps, the overall performance that you will get at launch will be close to final performance and that any uplifts you see later on will be hardly noticeable. They will be there but not as significant as you'd have hoped for.

Intel Arc 7 'High-Performance' Gaming Graphics Card Lineup

The Arc Alchemist lineup will include the flagship Arc A770 which will feature the full Arc ACM-G10 GPU with 32 Xe-Cores and a 256-bit bus interface. The Intel Arc A770 will feature both 16 GB and 8 GB flavors across a 256-bit bus interface and a TDP of 225W. It is expected to be positioned in the same performance category as the RTX 3060 Ti but will offer slightly better performance and even compete with the RTX 3070 in certain titles. The graphics card is expected to cost between the $349 to $399 US range.

The second part is the Intel Arc A750 which will also be equipped with an ACM-G10 GPU but house 24 Xe Cores (3072 ALUs), 24 ray tracing units 8 GB GDDR6 memory running across a 256 -bit bus interface, and a TDP target of 225W, same as the Arc A770. This GPU will aim for the GeForce RTX 3060 series mobility options. While Intel hasn't shown the official performance of the flagship part yet, they have shown the Arc A750 graphics card to be up to 17% faster than the GeForce RTX 3060 in modern titles and will be doing so in the $279-$329 US range.

Both the Intel Arc A770 and Arc A750 graphics cards will come in Limited Edition flavors and also custom designs which will be available globally. The Arc A770 will be as high as the Alchemist line will go and if you were looking for more enthusiast variants, then you'd have to wait for the next-generation 'Battlemage' lineup.

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Rumored':

Graphics Card Variant GPU Variant GPU Die Execution Units Shading Units (Cores) Memory Capacity Memory Speed Memory Bus TGP Price Status Arc A770 Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 512 EUs (TBD) 4096 (TBD) 16 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 225W $349-$399 US Officially Announced Arc A770 Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 512 EUs (TBD) 4096 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 225W $349-$399 US Confirmed Through Leak Arc A750 Xe-HP3G 448EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 448 EUs (TBD) 3584 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 225W $299-$349 US Officially Announced Arc A580 Xe-HPG 256EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 256 EUs (TBD) 2048 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 128-bit 175W $200-$299 US Confirmed Through Leak Arc A380 Xe-HPG 128EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G11 128 EUs 1024 6 GB GDDR6 15.5 Gbps 96-bit 75W $129-$139 US Officially Launched Arc A310 Xe-HPG 64 (TBD) Arc ACM-G11 64 EUs (TBD) 512 (TBD) 4 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 64-bit 75W $59-$99 US Confirmed Through Leak

Intel is planning to launch its Arc 7 series GPUs including the Arc A770 & Arc A750 later this month so stay tuned for more information.

News Source: Videocardz