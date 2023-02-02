Intel Arc A750 Graphics Card Is Now Available At An RTX 3060-Crushing $249 Price

Yesterday, Intel announced that it will offer a major price cut on its Arc A750 graphics card and we can already see that going into effect at major retailers.

Intel Arc A750 Graphics Card Can Now Be Bought At A Stunning Price of Just $249.99 US

Not only did Intel announce that it will offer the huge price cut, but the company also announced that the entire Arc family will be getting optimized drivers that deliver up to 114% gain in graphics performance (mostly targetting DX9 applications but not limited to the specific API). The graphics card has mostly been an RTX 3060 competitor since it launched but the driver work really needed optimization and now that Intel has released a reworked driver that promises big gains, Arc A750 seems to have received a second life.

Starting today, major US outlets have already adjusted the price of the Intel Arc A750 graphics card with the reference design priced at $249.99 US and custom designs still costing a slight premium. A list of links to the specific card can be seen below:

Intel Arc A750 Graphics Card - 28 Xe Cores, 8 GB Memory, 2.05 GHz

The Intel Arc A750 is equipped with an Alchemist ACM-G10 GPU that houses 28 Xe Cores (3584 ALUs), 28 ray tracing units 8 GB GDDR6 memory running across a 256 -bit bus interface, and a TDP target of 225W, same as the Arc A770. The card will feature a 2050 MHz GPU & 16 Gbps memory clock rate for an effective 512 GB/s of bandwidth.

In addition to the graphics card, you will also get two free titles which include Nightingale and The Settlers New Allies (worth around $99 US value) plus 5 creative applications. The Intel Arc A750 with its new price point is truly a disruptive graphics card. Intel is stating that their card now offers up to 52% better performance per dollar than the RTX 3060 which has an average selling price of roughly $391 as of January 26, 2023. The Arc A750 at the new price point of $249 (and it is actually available at MSRP!).

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Official':

Graphics Card Variant GPU Die Shading Units (Cores) XMX Units GPU Clock (Graphics) Memory Capacity Memory Speed Memory Bus Bandwidth TGP Price Arc A770 Arc ACM-G10 4096 (32 Xe-Cores) 512 2.10 GHz 16 GB GDDR6 17.5 Gbps 256-bit 560 GB/s 225W $349 Arc A770 Arc ACM-G10 4096 (32 Xe-Cores) 512 2.10 GHz 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 512 GB/s 225W $329 US Arc A750 Arc ACM-G10 3584 (28 Xe-Cores) 448 2.05 GHz 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 512 GB/s 225W $249 US Arc A580 Arc ACM-G10 3072 (24 Xe-Cores) 384 1.70 GHz 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 512 GB/s 175W $249 US Arc A380 Arc ACM-G11 1024 (8 Xe-Cores) 128 2.00 GHz 6 GB GDDR6 15.5 Gbps 96-bit 186 GB/s 75W $139 US Arc A310 Arc ACM-G11 512 (4 Xe-Cores)) 64 TBD 4 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 64-bit TBD 75W $59-$99 US