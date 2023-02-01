Intel Arc A750 Gets Price Cut, Available To Buy At New MSRP Of $249 And 52% Better Performance Per Dollar Than The RTX 3060

Intel has recently rolled out new drivers for its Arc series GPUs which have not only managed to fix the DX9 issues since launch but are actually making it one of the strong suites of the card now. With the company having delivered an aggregate of 43% performance uplift – which is a generational uplift mind you – and over a 60% improvement in the 99 percentile values (smoothness) – they are now announcing a small price cut as a the cherry on top of the cake.

A first-party comparison of the RTX 3060 with Intel's Arc A750.

Unlike NVIDIA GPUs which are hard to find at MSRP, you can actually find the Intel Arc series GPUs at MSRP and with this new, very aggressive price point of $249, the Arc A750 8GB actually offers roughly 52% better performance per dollar than the RTX 3060 which has an average selling price of $391 on Newegg. Intel is also packaging their GPU with two game titles, namely The Settlers: New Allies and Nightingale.

Intel was always supposed to be the third player that would break the triopoly but that did not transpire as the Arc GPUs with launch drivers were mostly unstable with exceptionally bad DX9 performance. Now, less than half a year after launch, the company has rolled out 8 major software updates and delivered almost a generations worth of performance improvement simply through the driver stack – redefining the term FineWine. They have also fixed most of the stability issues and are constantly taking feedback from the community in helping them spot major issues in performance.

While it would have been hard to recommend the Intel Arc A750 over the RTX 3060 at launch primarily due to the inconsistent performance of the GPU, it looks like the software side is finally catching up to the true potential of the hardware die and this is something that will hopefully translate over to Battlemage and Celestial as well for Intel to truly have a chance of capturing a piece of the coveted GPU pie.

With this exceptionally good pricing (that you can actually buy) and significantly improved stability and performance, I am sure we will see adoption accelerate as the card finally gets good enough to recommend and pick up (combined with the assurance of constant Intel updates to keep improving your purchase).

