Intel Arc A730M 12 GB Mobile GPU Is Faster Than NVIDIA’s RTX 3070 Mobility Official 3DMark Performance Benchmarks

The first performance results of Intel's Arc A730M high-end mobility GPU are in and it looks like the blue team has a chip that's comparable to the competition and even faster, as far as synthetic performance is concerned.

Intel's Arc A730M Mobility GPU Beats The AMD RX 6700M & NVIDIA RTX 3070 Mobility Graphics Chip in 3DMark Time Spy & Fire Strike

The benchmarks come from the first owners of the Machenike DAWN 16-inch laptop which is sold exclusively in the Asian markets and is the first laptop to go on sale with the high-end Arc A730M graphics chip. So far, Intel's partners have only introduced laptops featuring the entry-tier Arc A350M and A370M GPUs which are based on the ACM-G11 chip. Intel had promised to launch more options by the late Summer and it looks like Asian laptop makers are once again the first to launch high-end Alchemist designs.

The Intel Arc A730M is equipped with an ACM-G10 GPU but houses 24 Xe Cores (3072 ALUs), 24 ray tracing units, a graphics clock of 1100 MHz, 12 GB GDDR6 memory running across a 192-bit bus interface, and a TDP target of 80-120W. This GPU will aim for the GeForce RTX 3060 series mobility options.

Intel Arc A-Series Mobility GPU Lineup:

Graphics Card Variant GPU Variant GPU Die Execution Units Shading Units (Cores) Memory Capacity Memory Speed Memory Bus TGP Arc A770M Xe-HPG 512EU Arc ACM-G10 512 EUs 4096 16 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 120-150W Arc A730M Xe-HPG 384EU Arc ACM-G10 384 EUs 3072 12 GB GDDR6 14 Gbps 192-bit 80-120W Arc A550M Xe-HPG 256EU Arc ACM-G10 256 EUs 2048 8 GB GDDR6 14 Gbps 128-bit 60-80W Arc A370M Xe-HPG 128EU Arc ACM-G11 128 EUs 1024 4 GB GDDR6 14 Gbps 64-bit 35-50W Arc A350M Xe-HPG 96EU Arc ACM-G11 96 EUs 768 4 GB GDDR6 14 Gbps 64-bit 25-35W

In terms of graphics, Intel Arc A730M was benchmarked by both the laptop maker and buyers who got their hands on the laptop last night after the product went on sale. The performance has been measured in 3DMark TimeSpy and 3DMark Fire Strike synthetic benchmarks.

Intel Arc A730M 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark (Image Credits: HXL via Weibo):

Intel Arc A730M Official 3DMark Synthetic Performance Results:

The chip scores about 10,000-10,500 points in the Time Spy benchmark while scoring over 23,000 points in 3DMark Fire Strike. Comparing these results to the competition reveal that the Arc A730M GPU ends up being slightly faster than the GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU and Radeon RX 6700M in Time Spy but takes a slight hit in 3DMark Fire Strike.

The 3DMark Time Spy benchmark is based on a more modern DirectX 12 API versus Fire Strike is based on the older DirectX 11 API. It looks like Intel has prioritized its drivers in fine-tuning DX12 performance at the moment while DX11 still requires a bit of tuning. Fire Strike also showcases much better performance on AMD GPUs versus NVIDIA GPUs so it's a particular case of drivers & API-based optimizations rather than the actual graphics performance. This is also not the highest level of performance that Intel plans to offer since there's also the flagship Arc A770M which may end up even faster than the aforementioned chips and offer 16 GB of GDDR6 memory too.

At the same time, the Arc A730M is more of an RTX 3060M and RX 6650M so the performance is looking really good & that's actually impressive considering most laptops with the A730M will retail at around $1100-$1200 US. It looks like by the time the desktop graphics cards are released, we will have performance comparable to NVIDIA's RTX 3070 and RX 6700 XT graphics cards.

