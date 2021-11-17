Intel Alder Lake-M 10 Core Laptop CPU Spotted, Features Up To 4.7 GHz Clock Speeds & LPDDR5 Memory Support
Intel's Alder Lake-M CPUs will be powering the low-power mobility segment and it looks like a 10 core chip has leaked out within the SiSoftware database.
Intel's 10 Core Alder Lake-M Low-Power Laptop CPU Spotted - Features 4.7 GHz Clock & LPDDR5 Memory Support
Based on the information within the database, the Intel Alder Lake-M was tested on the reference validation platform which supports LPDDR5 memory. The chip is still an early sample so we don't know what it will be called but based on its core configuration, it is likely to be a Core i9 or Core i7 SKU. The 10 cores that it features include 2 Golden Cove cores with 4 threads (P-Cores) and a total of 8 Gracemont cores with 8 threads (E-Cores). The database couldn't read the thread count right so it lists them at 20 threads whereas the chip actually features 12 threads. This is the highest core configuration for the Alder Lake-M family.
The Intel Alder Lake-M CPU also comes with 12 MB of L3 cache, that's 3 MB per P-Core and 3 MB per E-Core cluster. Finally, we have the clock speeds and since this is an early sample, we can't say for sure if these will be the final frequencies but they are listed at 0.8 GHz idle base clock and up to 4.7 GHz boost clock. The CPUs will also pack up to GT3 96EU Iris Xe-LP integrated graphics. A few performance metrics are provided which you can see below:
Intel Alder Lake Low Power (M) Series - Up To 10 Core CPUs
Moving over to the Alder Lake-M lineup, these chips will replace the Intel Tiger Lake-UP4 platform and max out at 10 cores comprising 2 Golden Cove cores and 8 Gracemont cores. The chips will be equipped with up to 96 EU Xe integrated graphics, Thunderbolt 4, WiFi 6E, but PCIe capabilities will still be limited to PCIe Gen 4. As for memory, the laptops featuring Intel Alder Lake-M chips will be available in both LPDDR4X and LPDDR5 flavors.
- Intel Alder Lake-M
- 2 Big Cores + 8 Small Cores with a GT2/GT3 GPU
The power limits and configurations for Intel's Alder Lake-P and Alder Lake-M chips also leaked out a while back which you can see below:
|Tiger Lake-U
|Tiger Lake-H
|Alder Lake-P
|Alder Lake-M
|PL1
|UP3: <=
28W UP4: <= 9W
|<= 45W
|(2 + 8 + 2): <= 15W
(4 + 8 + 2): <= 28W
(6 + 8 + 2): <= 45W
|(2 + 8 + 2): <= 9W
|PL2
|UP3: <= 38W (2C), <= 60W (4C)
UP4: <= 35W (2C), <= 40W (4C)
|107-135W
|(2 + 8 + 2): <= 55W
(4 + 8 + 2): <= 64W
(6 + 8 + 2): <= 115W
|(2 + 8 + 2): <= 30W
|PL4
|UP3: <= 71W (2C), <= 105W (4C)
UP4: <= 66W (2C), <= 83W (4C)
|(2 + 8 + 2): <= 123W
(4 + 8 + 2): <= 140W
(6 + 8 + 2): <= 215W
|(2 + 8 + 2): <= 68W
According to the latest roadmap, the production window guideline for system integrators, Intel Alder Lake-P CPUs will hit production between November 2021 - March 2022 while Alder Lake-M CPUs will hit production by January 2022 - April 2022. We would definitely hear Intel talk about its mobility chips in its upcoming 'ON' & CES 2022 event showcases.
Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake vs Tiger Lake Comparison:
|CPU Family
|Tiger Lake-UP4
|Alder Lake-M
|Tiger Lake-H35
|Tiger Lake-H45
|Alder Lake-P
|Core Architecture
|Willow Cove
|Golden Cove + Gracemont
|Willow Cove
|Willow Cove
|Golden Cove + Gracemont
|Max Cores / Threads
|4 / 8
|10 / 12
|4 / 8
|8 / 16
|14 / 20
|Max L3 Cache
|6 MB
|12 MB
|6 MB
|12 MB
|24 MB
|iGPU
|Up To 96 EU
|Up To 96 EU
|Up To 96 EU
|Up To 32 EU
|Up To 96 EU
|Memory Support
|LPDDR4/LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X/LPDDR5
|LPDDR4/LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|DDR5/LPDDR5
|PCIe Gen Support
|PCIe Gen 4
|PCIe Gen 4
|PCIe Gen 4
|PCIe Gen 4
|PCIe Gen 5
|Wireless Capabilities
|WiFi 6
|WiFi 6E
|WiFi 6E
|WiFi 6E
|WiFi 6E
|TDP Range
|7-15W
|7-15W
|28-35W
|45-65W
|12-45W
News Source: TUM_APISAK