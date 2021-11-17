Intel Alder Lake-M 10 Core Laptop CPU Spotted, Features Up To 4.7 GHz Clock Speeds & LPDDR5 Memory Support

Intel's Alder Lake-M CPUs will be powering the low-power mobility segment and it looks like a 10 core chip has leaked out within the SiSoftware database.

Intel's 10 Core Alder Lake-M Low-Power Laptop CPU Spotted - Features 4.7 GHz Clock & LPDDR5 Memory Support

Based on the information within the database, the Intel Alder Lake-M was tested on the reference validation platform which supports LPDDR5 memory. The chip is still an early sample so we don't know what it will be called but based on its core configuration, it is likely to be a Core i9 or Core i7 SKU. The 10 cores that it features include 2 Golden Cove cores with 4 threads (P-Cores) and a total of 8 Gracemont cores with 8 threads (E-Cores). The database couldn't read the thread count right so it lists them at 20 threads whereas the chip actually features 12 threads. This is the highest core configuration for the Alder Lake-M family.

The Intel Alder Lake-M CPU also comes with 12 MB of L3 cache, that's 3 MB per P-Core and 3 MB per E-Core cluster. Finally, we have the clock speeds and since this is an early sample, we can't say for sure if these will be the final frequencies but they are listed at 0.8 GHz idle base clock and up to 4.7 GHz boost clock. The CPUs will also pack up to GT3 96EU Iris Xe-LP integrated graphics. A few performance metrics are provided which you can see below:

Intel Alder Lake Low Power (M) Series - Up To 10 Core CPUs

Moving over to the Alder Lake-M lineup, these chips will replace the Intel Tiger Lake-UP4 platform and max out at 10 cores comprising 2 Golden Cove cores and 8 Gracemont cores. The chips will be equipped with up to 96 EU Xe integrated graphics, Thunderbolt 4, WiFi 6E, but PCIe capabilities will still be limited to PCIe Gen 4. As for memory, the laptops featuring Intel Alder Lake-M chips will be available in both LPDDR4X and LPDDR5 flavors.

Intel Alder Lake-M 2 Big Cores + 8 Small Cores with a GT2/GT3 GPU



The power limits and configurations for Intel's Alder Lake-P and Alder Lake-M chips also leaked out a while back which you can see below:

Tiger Lake-U Tiger Lake-H Alder Lake-P Alder Lake-M PL1 UP3: <=

28W UP4: <= 9W <= 45W (2 + 8 + 2): <= 15W

(4 + 8 + 2): <= 28W

(6 + 8 + 2): <= 45W (2 + 8 + 2): <= 9W PL2 UP3: <= 38W (2C), <= 60W (4C)

UP4: <= 35W (2C), <= 40W (4C) 107-135W (2 + 8 + 2): <= 55W

(4 + 8 + 2): <= 64W

(6 + 8 + 2): <= 115W (2 + 8 + 2): <= 30W PL4 UP3: <= 71W (2C), <= 105W (4C)

UP4: <= 66W (2C), <= 83W (4C) (2 + 8 + 2): <= 123W

(4 + 8 + 2): <= 140W

(6 + 8 + 2): <= 215W (2 + 8 + 2): <= 68W

According to the latest roadmap, the production window guideline for system integrators, Intel Alder Lake-P CPUs will hit production between November 2021 - March 2022 while Alder Lake-M CPUs will hit production by January 2022 - April 2022. We would definitely hear Intel talk about its mobility chips in its upcoming 'ON' & CES 2022 event showcases.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake vs Tiger Lake Comparison:

CPU Family Tiger Lake-UP4 Alder Lake-M Tiger Lake-H35 Tiger Lake-H45 Alder Lake-P Core Architecture Willow Cove Golden Cove + Gracemont Willow Cove Willow Cove Golden Cove + Gracemont Max Cores / Threads 4 / 8 10 / 12 4 / 8 8 / 16 14 / 20 Max L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB 6 MB 12 MB 24 MB iGPU Up To 96 EU Up To 96 EU Up To 96 EU Up To 32 EU Up To 96 EU Memory Support LPDDR4/LPDDR4X LPDDR4X/LPDDR5 LPDDR4/LPDDR4X DDR4 DDR5/LPDDR5 PCIe Gen Support PCIe Gen 4 PCIe Gen 4 PCIe Gen 4 PCIe Gen 4 PCIe Gen 5 Wireless Capabilities WiFi 6 WiFi 6E WiFi 6E WiFi 6E WiFi 6E TDP Range 7-15W 7-15W 28-35W 45-65W 12-45W

