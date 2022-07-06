Intel 4, Rebranded 7nm Process Node, Is Primed For Mass Production In Second Half of 2022

Intel's 7nm process node, now rebranded as the Intel 4 node, is reportedly on track for mass production in the second half of this year.

At the IEEE VLSI Symposium last month, Intel met with other developers, claiming they are prepared for a "semiconductor production node shrink," which will significantly impact the marketplace.

The company states the new Intel 4 chips run above twenty percent higher performance while utilizing the same power levels or less usage, and around forty percent while using the same frequency. During the discussion, Intel also stated that the Intel 4 node using EUV lithography, a first for the company, would increase transistor density by two times versus the previously designed Intel 7 or 10nm ESF technology node for increasingly higher-powered libraries.

The information from the company comes as a slight surprise due to delays in production over the last few years since the 10nm process nodes could not compete with the current 14nm process technology that had worked well for the company for quite some time. DigiTimes also reports that the Intel 3 will begin increasing manufacturing in the second half of next year and offer an increase in performance by 18% compared to Intel 4.

The new Intel 4 node will be the center of the Meteor Lake series, the company's recent 14th Gen Core consumer processors codenamed Meteor Lake, and Granite Rapids enterprise-level CPUs. Hopefully, the company can continue the stride they are running at the moment to make the estimated launch period and not continue to disappoint partners and users.

Intel Meteor Lake is scheduled to be the first chiplet-designed processor for volumetric production, utilizing a flexible architecture (tiled structure) and Foveros 3D packaging technology. AMD and others plan to offer APU technology and use onboard graphics with TSMC's N5 and N4 process technologies.

While Raptor Lake, the successor to the 12th Gen Core Alder Lake series, has yet to release, it sounds as though Intel is either planning to be completely ready for the next release or the following, shooting ahead of where they have been previously. Either that or the company plans with the 14th Gen Core processors to take over the marketplace at that time. The latter would make sense as reports have stated that the Raptor Lake line will not come close to possessing the same potential as Meteor Lake's substantial series, which will float between desktops to high-end mobile sections come the new year. It is also stated that the Intel chips will be in direct competition with AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series chips.

