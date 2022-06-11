Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake-P Mobility CPU Pictured, Gets Close Up Die Shot With 6 P-Cores & 8 E-Cores

Intel will soon showcase its 14th Gen Meteor Lake-P CPU at the 2022 IEEE Symposium on VLSI Technology and Circuits but it looks like the die shots and details have been leaked ahead days before the event.

Intel Meteor Lake-P CPU With 6 P-Cores & 8 E-Cores Gets Pictured, Die Shots & First Details Revealed

The slides from the event were leaked by Twitter user @phobiaphilia, who has since removed his post however, Computerbase managed to get hold of those slides. The slides talk about the Intel next-generation process node known as 'Intel 4' which is essentially a rebranded 7nm technology.

The 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs will be utilizing the 'Intel 4' process node and offer twice the HPL (High-Performance Library) scaling, EUV for process simplification, 20% higher frequency at ISO vs Intel 7 node (used by Alder Lake & Raptor Lake CPUs) and offering compatibility with the advanced packaging technologies such as EMIB and FOVEROS. So overall, the features on the '4' process node include:

2X High-Performance Library Area Scaling

Extensive use of EUV for process simplification

20% higher frequency @ iso-power compared to Intel 7 (used for Alder Lake & Raptor Lake)

Technology compatible with advanced packaging options like EMIB and FOVEROS

Intel also talks about the power-to-frequency scaling of its 'Intel 4' node and while there have been reports that 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs will see a clock regression versus 'Intel 7' based chips, the slides show that the frequency jump at the same power will be higher for 'Intel 4' versus 'Intel 7'. It may not be reflected across the entire range of 7nm products but that's at least what Intel will be targeting. So in the clocks department, we can expect a 20% higher clock rate at the same level of power.

Furthermore, the slides also detail the HPL scaling of 2x for the 'Intel 4' node for 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs. The next-gen CPUs will have:

Intel Adds 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs Enablement to Coreboot’s Existing SoC code

Contacted Poly Pitch (nm): 54/60 vs 50 (0.93x/0.83x scaling)

54/60 vs 50 (0.93x/0.83x scaling) Fin Pitch (nm): 34 vs 30 (0.88x scaling)

34 vs 30 (0.88x scaling) M0 Pitch (nm): 40 vs 30 (0.75x scaling)

40 vs 30 (0.75x scaling) HP Library Heigh (nm): 408 vs 240 (0.59x scaling)

408 vs 240 (0.59x scaling) Library Height x CCP (nm2): 24.4K vs 12K (0.49x scaling)

Finally, we have the slides that talk about the 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs. The product showcased is Meteor Lake-P, a mobility-aimed chip that will feature a tiled chip architecture with four tiles on the same interposer connected via 3D Foveros packaging technology. Meteor Lake is Intel's lead product on the 'Intel 4' process node. The company is now claiming that Meteor Lake has been booted up and is running in their labs. Intel also showcased a close-up die shot of the Meteor Lake-P CPU and this particular configuration offers 6 P-Cores based on the Redwood Cove and 8 E-Cores based on the Crestmont core architecture.

This Intel Meteor Lake-P configuration definitely looks like a higher-end part than the 2+8 config that was pictured earlier. Also, the 14-core configuration is very similar to higher-end Intel Alder Lake Mobility CPUs but we cannot confirm yet if 6+8 will be the highest that Meteor Lake-P can reach or if there will be more cores. Intel's already switched to HX series for users who demand more cores and currently is the only laptop chipmaker to offer 16 cores and 32 threads on ultra enthusiast gaming notebooks. With that said, these are just mobility chips and it's already been confirmed that Meteor Lake CPUs are coming to the desktop segment on the new LGA 1851 chip socket.

Meteor Lake-P CPU Die Shot (@phobiaphilia via Videocardz)