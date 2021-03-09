The latest Intel 3rd Gen Ice Lake-SP Xeon CPU benchmarks have leaked out within the SiSoftware Sandra database and we could say that the performance has slightly improved, bringing the chips close to AMD's EPYC Rome competitors.

Intel 3rd Gen Ice Lake-SP Xeon Platinum 8352S & 8352Y 32 Core CPU Benchmarks Leaked, Come Close To AMD's EPYC Rome But It Still Isn't Enough

The two Intel Ice Lake-SP CPUs were spotted by Momomo_US in the SiSoftware benchmark data-base. Although we already covered the preliminary specifications for the Intel Ice Lake-SP lineup, the benchmark database provides more detailed information on clocks so let's talk about those before we head over to the benchmarks.

The Intel Xeon Platinum 8352S and the Xeon Platinum 8352Y are essentially the same chips. Both feature 32 cores and 64 threads. The clock speeds are maintained at a 2.20 GHz base, a 3.40 GHz boost, and an IMC clock of 2.40 GHz. The CPUs carry 40 MB of L2 and 48 MB of L3 cache. The clock speed on average was hovering at around 2.8 GHz. Both CPUs also feature the same TDP rated at 205W. The difference between the S and Y variants is that the Intel Xeon Platinum 8352S supports up to 4-socket configurations while the Xeon Platinum 8352Y supports dual-socket configurations.





Intel Xeon Ice Lake-SP Server CPU Lineup (Preliminary):

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache L2 Cache TDP Xeon Platinum 8380 40 / 80 2.30 GHz TBA 60 MB 50.00 MB 270W Xeon Platinum 8368 38 / 76 2.40 GHz TBA 57 MB 47.50 MB 270W Xeon Platinum 8360Y 36 / 72 2.40 GHz TBA 54 MB 45.00 MB 250W Xeon Platinum 8358 32 / 64 2.65 GHz TBA 48 MB 40.00 MB 250W Xeon Platinum 8352S 32 / 64 2.20 GHz 3.40 GHz 48 MB 40.00 MB 205W Xeon Platinum 8352Y 32 / 64 2.20 GHz 3.40 GHz 48 MB 40.00 MB 205W Xeon Gold 6354 18 / 36 3.10 GHz TBA 27 MB 22.50 MB 205W Xeon Gold 6348 28 / 56 2.80 GHz TBA 42 MB 35.00 MB 235W Xeon Gold 6346 16 / 32 3.10 GHz TBA 24 MB 20.00 MB 205W Xeon Gold 6342 24 / 48 2.70 GHz TBA 36 MB 30.00 MB 220W Xeon Gold 6338 32 / 64 2.00 GHz TBA 48 MB 40.00 MB 205W Xeon Gold 6336Y 24 / 48 2.40 GHz TBA 36 MB 30.00 MB 185W Xeon Gold 6334 8 / 16 3.50 GHz TBA 12 MB 10.00 MB 165W Xeon Gold 6330 28 / 56 2.00 GHz TBA 42 MB 35.00 MB 205W Xeon Gold 6326 16 / 32 2.80 GHz TBA 24 MB 20.00 MB 185W Xeon Gold 5320 26 / 52 2.20 GHz TBA 39 MB 16.25 MB 185W Xeon Gold 5318Y 24 / 48 2.00 GHz TBA 36 MB 30.00 MB 165W Xeon Gold 5317 12 / 24 2.80 GHz TBA 12 MB 15.00 MB 150W Xeon Gold 5315Y 8 / 16 3.00 GHz TBA 12 MB 10.00 MB 150W Xeon Silver 4316 20 / 40 2.30 GHz TBA 30 MB 25.00 MB 150W Xeon Silver 4314 16 / 32 2.30 GHz TBA 24 MB 20.00 MB 135W Xeon Silver 4310 12 / 24 2.10 GHz TBA 12 MB 15.00 MB 135W Xeon Silver 4309Y 8 / 16 2.60 GHz TBA 12 MB 10.00 MB 105W

The benchmarks for the Intel Xeon Platinum 8352S were carried out on a single chip while the Xeon Platinum 8352Y was tested in a dual-socket configuration. In the processor arithmetic test, the Intel Xeon Platinum 8352S scored 813.40 GOPS and in Multi-Media tests, the same chip scored 3564.27 Mpix/s. Moving to the dual-socket configuration, the Xeon Platinum 8352Y chips scored 1604.36 GOPS which is almost perfect (2x) scaling.

For comparison, average scores for various other server & workstation processors from the same benchmark database were used. Comparing the single-chip configuration to an EPYC 7532 32 core CPU shows similar performance. The EPYC 7542 32 core variant is still faster due to its higher bin but Intel also has the Xeon Platinum 8358 with a base clock of 2.65 GHz and that would end up a slight bit faster than the top 32 core variant that AMD has to offer in its Rome lineup. In the Multi-Media test, the Xeon displaces the Ryzen Threadripper 3970X which is the fastest 32 core offering based on the Zen 2 core architecture by a margin of 4%.

The 2-socket configuration has twice the cores to offer so it will be wise only if we compare it to the 64 core AMD EPYC Rome parts. The CPUs end up being faster than the EPYC 7742 64 core flagship by 4%. They do lose out against the high-end Threadripper 3990X 64 core which offers much higher clocks but versus EPYC, Xeon Ice Lake Intel CPUs seem to offer a slight gain.

Both AMD EPYC and Intel Xeon 3rd Gen server CPU lineups will be going up against each other soon. AMD has so far been disrupting the server market space and gaining share by offering an insane value with their EPYC CPUs and their efficiency, node, performance, compute advantage within the space has increased by a huge factor in the last couple of years while Intel lacked by relying on the same process and architecture for years. AMD will also be launching its brand new 3rd Gen EPYC Milan lineup next week while Intel has yet to decide a hard launch date for its Xeon Ice Lake-SP family.