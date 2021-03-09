Intel 3rd Gen Ice Lake-SP Xeon Platinum 8352S & 8352Y 32 Core CPU Benchmarks Leak Out, On Par With AMD EPYC Rome 32 Core Chips
The latest Intel 3rd Gen Ice Lake-SP Xeon CPU benchmarks have leaked out within the SiSoftware Sandra database and we could say that the performance has slightly improved, bringing the chips close to AMD's EPYC Rome competitors.
Intel 3rd Gen Ice Lake-SP Xeon Platinum 8352S & 8352Y 32 Core CPU Benchmarks Leaked, Come Close To AMD's EPYC Rome But It Still Isn't Enough
The two Intel Ice Lake-SP CPUs were spotted by Momomo_US in the SiSoftware benchmark data-base. Although we already covered the preliminary specifications for the Intel Ice Lake-SP lineup, the benchmark database provides more detailed information on clocks so let's talk about those before we head over to the benchmarks.
The Intel Xeon Platinum 8352S and the Xeon Platinum 8352Y are essentially the same chips. Both feature 32 cores and 64 threads. The clock speeds are maintained at a 2.20 GHz base, a 3.40 GHz boost, and an IMC clock of 2.40 GHz. The CPUs carry 40 MB of L2 and 48 MB of L3 cache. The clock speed on average was hovering at around 2.8 GHz. Both CPUs also feature the same TDP rated at 205W. The difference between the S and Y variants is that the Intel Xeon Platinum 8352S supports up to 4-socket configurations while the Xeon Platinum 8352Y supports dual-socket configurations.
Intel Xeon Ice Lake-SP Server CPU Lineup (Preliminary):
|CPU Name
|Cores / Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|L3 Cache
|L2 Cache
|TDP
|Xeon Platinum 8380
|40 / 80
|2.30 GHz
|TBA
|60 MB
|50.00 MB
|270W
|Xeon Platinum 8368
|38 / 76
|2.40 GHz
|TBA
|57 MB
|47.50 MB
|270W
|Xeon Platinum 8360Y
|36 / 72
|2.40 GHz
|TBA
|54 MB
|45.00 MB
|250W
|Xeon Platinum 8358
|32 / 64
|2.65 GHz
|TBA
|48 MB
|40.00 MB
|250W
|Xeon Platinum 8352S
|32 / 64
|2.20 GHz
|3.40 GHz
|48 MB
|40.00 MB
|205W
|Xeon Platinum 8352Y
|32 / 64
|2.20 GHz
|3.40 GHz
|48 MB
|40.00 MB
|205W
|Xeon Gold 6354
|18 / 36
|3.10 GHz
|TBA
|27 MB
|22.50 MB
|205W
|Xeon Gold 6348
|28 / 56
|2.80 GHz
|TBA
|42 MB
|35.00 MB
|235W
|Xeon Gold 6346
|16 / 32
|3.10 GHz
|TBA
|24 MB
|20.00 MB
|205W
|Xeon Gold 6342
|24 / 48
|2.70 GHz
|TBA
|36 MB
|30.00 MB
|220W
|Xeon Gold 6338
|32 / 64
|2.00 GHz
|TBA
|48 MB
|40.00 MB
|205W
|Xeon Gold 6336Y
|24 / 48
|2.40 GHz
|TBA
|36 MB
|30.00 MB
|185W
|Xeon Gold 6334
|8 / 16
|3.50 GHz
|TBA
|12 MB
|10.00 MB
|165W
|Xeon Gold 6330
|28 / 56
|2.00 GHz
|TBA
|42 MB
|35.00 MB
|205W
|Xeon Gold 6326
|16 / 32
|2.80 GHz
|TBA
|24 MB
|20.00 MB
|185W
|Xeon Gold 5320
|26 / 52
|2.20 GHz
|TBA
|39 MB
|16.25 MB
|185W
|Xeon Gold 5318Y
|24 / 48
|2.00 GHz
|TBA
|36 MB
|30.00 MB
|165W
|Xeon Gold 5317
|12 / 24
|2.80 GHz
|TBA
|12 MB
|15.00 MB
|150W
|Xeon Gold 5315Y
|8 / 16
|3.00 GHz
|TBA
|12 MB
|10.00 MB
|150W
|Xeon Silver 4316
|20 / 40
|2.30 GHz
|TBA
|30 MB
|25.00 MB
|150W
|Xeon Silver 4314
|16 / 32
|2.30 GHz
|TBA
|24 MB
|20.00 MB
|135W
|Xeon Silver 4310
|12 / 24
|2.10 GHz
|TBA
|12 MB
|15.00 MB
|135W
|Xeon Silver 4309Y
|8 / 16
|2.60 GHz
|TBA
|12 MB
|10.00 MB
|105W
The benchmarks for the Intel Xeon Platinum 8352S were carried out on a single chip while the Xeon Platinum 8352Y was tested in a dual-socket configuration. In the processor arithmetic test, the Intel Xeon Platinum 8352S scored 813.40 GOPS and in Multi-Media tests, the same chip scored 3564.27 Mpix/s. Moving to the dual-socket configuration, the Xeon Platinum 8352Y chips scored 1604.36 GOPS which is almost perfect (2x) scaling.
For comparison, average scores for various other server & workstation processors from the same benchmark database were used. Comparing the single-chip configuration to an EPYC 7532 32 core CPU shows similar performance. The EPYC 7542 32 core variant is still faster due to its higher bin but Intel also has the Xeon Platinum 8358 with a base clock of 2.65 GHz and that would end up a slight bit faster than the top 32 core variant that AMD has to offer in its Rome lineup. In the Multi-Media test, the Xeon displaces the Ryzen Threadripper 3970X which is the fastest 32 core offering based on the Zen 2 core architecture by a margin of 4%.
The 2-socket configuration has twice the cores to offer so it will be wise only if we compare it to the 64 core AMD EPYC Rome parts. The CPUs end up being faster than the EPYC 7742 64 core flagship by 4%. They do lose out against the high-end Threadripper 3990X 64 core which offers much higher clocks but versus EPYC, Xeon Ice Lake Intel CPUs seem to offer a slight gain.
Both AMD EPYC and Intel Xeon 3rd Gen server CPU lineups will be going up against each other soon. AMD has so far been disrupting the server market space and gaining share by offering an insane value with their EPYC CPUs and their efficiency, node, performance, compute advantage within the space has increased by a huge factor in the last couple of years while Intel lacked by relying on the same process and architecture for years. AMD will also be launching its brand new 3rd Gen EPYC Milan lineup next week while Intel has yet to decide a hard launch date for its Xeon Ice Lake-SP family.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 1899.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter