Intel 3rd Gen Ice Lake-SP Xeon Platinum 8352S & 8352Y 32 Core CPU Benchmarks Leak Out, On Par With AMD EPYC Rome 32 Core Chips

The 2nd-Generation Intel Xeon Scalable platform provides the foundation for a powerful data center platform that creates a leap in agility and scalability. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

The latest Intel 3rd Gen Ice Lake-SP Xeon CPU benchmarks have leaked out within the SiSoftware Sandra database and we could say that the performance has slightly improved, bringing the chips close to AMD's EPYC Rome competitors.

Intel 3rd Gen Ice Lake-SP Xeon Platinum 8352S & 8352Y 32 Core CPU Benchmarks Leaked, Come Close To AMD's EPYC Rome But It Still Isn't Enough

The two Intel Ice Lake-SP CPUs were spotted by Momomo_US in the SiSoftware benchmark data-base. Although we already covered the preliminary specifications for the Intel Ice Lake-SP lineup, the benchmark database provides more detailed information on clocks so let's talk about those before we head over to the benchmarks.

Intel Lunar Lake ‘Next-Gen’ Core CPUs Get First Support In Linux Patches, Expected To Succeed Meteor Lake By 2023

The Intel Xeon Platinum 8352S and the Xeon Platinum 8352Y are essentially the same chips. Both feature 32 cores and 64 threads. The clock speeds are maintained at a 2.20 GHz base, a 3.40 GHz boost, and an IMC clock of 2.40 GHz. The CPUs carry 40 MB of L2 and 48 MB of L3 cache. The clock speed on average was hovering at around 2.8 GHz. Both CPUs also feature the same TDP rated at 205W. The difference between the S and Y variants is that the Intel Xeon Platinum 8352S supports up to 4-socket configurations while the Xeon Platinum 8352Y supports dual-socket configurations.

  • intel-xeon-platinum-8352y-32-core-server-cpu-_-3rd-gen-ice-lake-sp-_1
  • intel-xeon-platinum-8352s-32-core-server-cpu-_-3rd-gen-ice-lake-sp-_1

Intel Xeon Ice Lake-SP Server CPU Lineup (Preliminary):

CPU NameCores / ThreadsBase ClockBoost ClockL3 CacheL2 CacheTDP
Xeon Platinum 838040 / 802.30 GHzTBA60 MB50.00 MB270W
Xeon Platinum 836838 / 762.40 GHzTBA57 MB47.50 MB270W
Xeon Platinum 8360Y36 / 722.40 GHzTBA54 MB45.00 MB250W
Xeon Platinum 835832 / 642.65 GHzTBA48 MB40.00 MB250W
Xeon Platinum 8352S32 / 642.20 GHz3.40 GHz48 MB40.00 MB205W
Xeon Platinum 8352Y32 / 642.20 GHz3.40 GHz48 MB40.00 MB205W
Xeon Gold 635418 / 363.10 GHzTBA27 MB22.50 MB205W
Xeon Gold 634828 / 562.80 GHzTBA42 MB35.00 MB235W
Xeon Gold 634616 / 323.10 GHzTBA24 MB20.00 MB205W
Xeon Gold 634224 / 482.70 GHzTBA36 MB30.00 MB220W
Xeon Gold 633832 / 642.00 GHzTBA48 MB40.00 MB205W
Xeon Gold 6336Y24 / 482.40 GHzTBA36 MB30.00 MB185W
Xeon Gold 63348 / 163.50 GHzTBA12 MB10.00 MB165W
Xeon Gold 633028 / 562.00 GHzTBA42 MB35.00 MB205W
Xeon Gold 632616 / 322.80 GHzTBA24 MB20.00 MB185W
Xeon Gold 532026 / 522.20 GHzTBA39 MB16.25 MB185W
Xeon Gold 5318Y24 / 482.00 GHzTBA36 MB30.00 MB165W
Xeon Gold 531712 / 242.80 GHzTBA12 MB15.00 MB150W
Xeon Gold 5315Y8 / 163.00 GHzTBA12 MB10.00 MB150W
Xeon Silver 431620 / 402.30 GHzTBA30 MB25.00 MB150W
Xeon Silver 431416 / 322.30 GHzTBA24 MB20.00 MB135W
Xeon Silver 431012 / 242.10 GHzTBA12 MB15.00 MB135W
Xeon Silver 4309Y8 / 162.60 GHzTBA12 MB10.00 MB105W

The benchmarks for the Intel Xeon Platinum 8352S were carried out on a single chip while the Xeon Platinum 8352Y was tested in a dual-socket configuration. In the processor arithmetic test, the Intel Xeon Platinum 8352S scored 813.40 GOPS and in Multi-Media tests, the same chip scored 3564.27 Mpix/s. Moving to the dual-socket configuration, the Xeon Platinum 8352Y chips scored 1604.36 GOPS which is almost perfect (2x) scaling.

For comparison, average scores for various other server & workstation processors from the same benchmark database were used. Comparing the single-chip configuration to an EPYC 7532 32 core CPU shows similar performance. The EPYC 7542 32 core variant is still faster due to its higher bin but Intel also has the Xeon Platinum 8358 with a base clock of 2.65 GHz and that would end up a slight bit faster than the top 32 core variant that AMD has to offer in its Rome lineup. In the Multi-Media test, the Xeon displaces the Ryzen Threadripper 3970X which is the fastest 32 core offering based on the Zen 2 core architecture by a margin of 4%.

The 2-socket configuration has twice the cores to offer so it will be wise only if we compare it to the 64 core AMD EPYC Rome parts. The CPUs end up being faster than the EPYC 7742 64 core flagship by 4%. They do lose out against the high-end Threadripper 3990X 64 core which offers much higher clocks but versus EPYC, Xeon Ice Lake Intel CPUs seem to offer a slight gain.

Both AMD EPYC and Intel Xeon 3rd Gen server CPU lineups will be going up against each other soon. AMD has so far been disrupting the server market space and gaining share by offering an insane value with their EPYC CPUs and their efficiency, node, performance, compute advantage within the space has increased by a huge factor in the last couple of years while Intel lacked by relying on the same process and architecture for years. AMD will also be launching its brand new 3rd Gen EPYC Milan lineup next week while Intel has yet to decide a hard launch date for its Xeon Ice Lake-SP family.

