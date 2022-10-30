Intel Desktop Meteor Lake-S CPUs To Feature Up To 22 Cores, Arrow Lake-S Up To 24 Cores, Quad Xe iGPU Cores & 125W TDPs

Detailed configurations of Intel's 14th Gen Meteor Lake-S and 15th Gen Arrow Lake-S Desktop CPUs have been leaked, giving us information about the various SKUs, core counts, TDPs & the integrated graphics configuration.

Intel Meteor Lake-S CPUs To Feature 6 Performance Cores, Arrow Lake-S With 8 P-Cores On LGA 1851 Socket

According to an internal Intel chart, the details of their 14th Gen and 15th Gen Desktop CPUs have leaked out. We know from previous reports that Intel is preparing a new socket known as "V" that will offer support for at least two generations of desktop CPUs, the Meteor Lake-S and Arrow Lake-S. This socket will be very similar in dimensions to the existing LGA 1700/1800 socket but will offer more pins and added support for new/enhanced features.

Based on the leaked slides, it looks like Intel's 14th Gen Meteor Lake-S Desktop CPUs will take a step back and reduce the number of P-Cores while retaining the number of E-Cores. The lineup listed in the charts includes five different SKU configurations with the top variants featuring up to 22 cores in a combination of 6 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores. The P-Cores on the Meteor Lake CPUs are based on the brand-new Redwood Cove architecture while the E-Cores will utilize the Crestmont design. Both of these are new and improved architecture as reported by Coelacanth-Dream a few days back. The full list of configurations includes:

Meteor Lake-S 22 (6P + 16E) / 4 Xe Cores / 125W TDP

/ 4 Xe Cores / 125W TDP Meteor Lake-S 22 (6P + 16E) / 4 Xe Cores / 65W TDP

/ 4 Xe Cores / 65W TDP Meteor Lake-S 22 (6P + 16E) / 4 Xe Cores / 35W TDP

/ 4 Xe Cores / 35W TDP Meteor Lake-S 14 (6P + 8E) / 4 Xe Cores / 65WTDP

/ 4 Xe Cores / 65WTDP Meteor Lake-S 14 (6P + 8E) / 4 Xe Cores / 35WTDP

In addition to the SKUs, we also get to learn that all SKUs will feature at least 4 Xe Cores for the iGPU and that's going to offer 64 Execution Units or 512 ALUs. That's 2 Xe Cores less than the DG2-powered Arc A310 graphics card which is the lowest-tier discrete board in the family but an integrated GPU with this much capability will be on par or even better than the RDNA 2 iGPU on AMD's Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs. Only the top die configuration will have a 125W "Unlocked" SKU range while the rest will come in the standard "Non-K" and "T" series with 65W and 35W TDPs.

Moving on, we have the 15th Gen Arrow Lake-S Desktop CPUs which will bring back the 24 cores that we get on Raptor Lake CPUs today. The Arrow Lake-S top die will utilize up to 24 cores which will be a combination of 8 Performance Cores and 16 Efficiency Cores. Following is the full list of SKUs to expect from the lineup:

Arrow Lake-S 24 (8P + 16E) / 4 Xe Cores / 125W TDP

/ 4 Xe Cores / 125W TDP Arrow Lake-S 24 (8P + 16E) / 4 Xe Cores / 65W TDP

/ 4 Xe Cores / 65W TDP Arrow Lake-S 24 (8P + 16E) / 4 Xe Cores / 35W TDP

Intel Desktop CPU Core Count Progression:

Family Name Total Cores Total Threads P-Cores E-Cores Year Sandy Bridge 4 8 N/A N/A 2011 Ivy Bridge 4 8 N/A N/A 2012 Haswell 4 8 N/A N/A 2013 Broadwell 4 8 N/A N/A 2014 Skylake 4 8 N/A N/A 2015 Kaby Lake 4 8 N/A N/A 2017 Coffee Lake 6 12 N/A N/A 2017 Coffee Lake Refresh 8 16 N/A N/A 2018 Comet Lake 10 20 N/A N/A 2020 Rocket Lake 8 16 N/A N/A 2021 Alder Lake 16 24 8 8 2021 Raptor Lake 24 32 8 16 2022 Meteor Lake 22 28 6 16 ~2023 Arrow Lake 24 32 8 16 ~2024

The difference with the Arrow Lake-S lineup is that all of the configurations feature the top 24 core die and the only difference is the TDP itself. It is likely that lower core count SKUs will be derived from these dies. Intel also seems to have retained the 4 Xe Cores from the Meteor Lake lineup but we expect these to feature a brand new Arc graphics architecture. The 14th Gen Meteor Lake chips are based on a TSMC 5nm GPU architecture while the 15th Gen Arrow Lake CPUs will utilize a TSMC 3nm graphics architecture, as we reported here.

2 of 9

We can't say for sure if Intel will retain the number of ALUs and EUs as the existing Alchemist chips on its future integrated GPUs but the Arrow Lake-P parts are expected to offer up to 2560 Xe Cores which is a 5x increase over the integrated GPUs on the desktop parts.

During its recent investors call, Intel said that they are progressing really well on their Intel 4 & Intel 3 products. The 14th Gen Meteor Lake production stepping is scheduled to be delivered this quarter with a volume ramp in 2023 while Intel 3 is also expected to enter the early production phase by the end of 2023. Do note that these are early charts and we are still years away from the launch of Meteor Lake and Arrow Lake CPUs

Intel Mainstream CPU Generations Comparison: