Menu
Company

Intel Desktop Meteor Lake-S CPUs To Feature Up To 22 Cores, Arrow Lake-S Up To 24 Cores, Quad Xe iGPU Cores & 125W TDPs

Hassan Mujtaba
Oct 30, 2022, 01:15 PM EDT
Copy Shortlink

Detailed configurations of Intel's 14th Gen Meteor Lake-S and 15th Gen Arrow Lake-S Desktop CPUs have been leaked, giving us information about the various SKUs, core counts, TDPs & the integrated graphics configuration.

Intel Meteor Lake-S CPUs To Feature 6 Performance Cores, Arrow Lake-S With 8 P-Cores On LGA 1851 Socket

According to an internal Intel chart, the details of their 14th Gen and 15th Gen Desktop CPUs have leaked out. We know from previous reports that Intel is preparing a new socket known as "V" that will offer support for at least two generations of desktop CPUs, the Meteor Lake-S and Arrow Lake-S. This socket will be very similar in dimensions to the existing LGA 1700/1800 socket but will offer more pins and added support for new/enhanced features.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
Intel Data Center GPU Flex Series Receives New TensorFlow Acceleration

Based on the leaked slides, it looks like Intel's 14th Gen Meteor Lake-S Desktop CPUs will take a step back and reduce the number of P-Cores while retaining the number of E-Cores. The lineup listed in the charts includes five different SKU configurations with the top variants featuring up to 22 cores in a combination of 6 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores. The P-Cores on the Meteor Lake CPUs are based on the brand-new Redwood Cove architecture while the E-Cores will utilize the Crestmont design. Both of these are new and improved architecture as reported by Coelacanth-Dream a few days back. The full list of configurations includes:

  • Meteor Lake-S 22 (6P + 16E) / 4 Xe Cores / 125W TDP
  • Meteor Lake-S 22 (6P + 16E) / 4 Xe Cores / 65W TDP
  • Meteor Lake-S 22 (6P + 16E) / 4 Xe Cores / 35W TDP
  • Meteor Lake-S 14 (6P + 8E) / 4 Xe Cores / 65WTDP
  • Meteor Lake-S 14 (6P + 8E) / 4 Xe Cores / 35WTDP

In addition to the SKUs, we also get to learn that all SKUs will feature at least 4 Xe Cores for the iGPU and that's going to offer 64 Execution Units or 512 ALUs. That's 2 Xe Cores less than the DG2-powered Arc A310 graphics card which is the lowest-tier discrete board in the family but an integrated GPU with this much capability will be on par or even better than the RDNA 2 iGPU on AMD's Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs. Only the top die configuration will have a 125W "Unlocked" SKU range while the rest will come in the standard "Non-K" and "T" series with 65W and 35W TDPs.

Moving on, we have the 15th Gen Arrow Lake-S Desktop CPUs which will bring back the 24 cores that we get on Raptor Lake CPUs today. The Arrow Lake-S top die will utilize up to 24 cores which will be a combination of 8 Performance Cores and 16 Efficiency Cores. Following is the full list of SKUs to expect from the lineup:

  • Arrow Lake-S 24 (8P + 16E) / 4 Xe Cores / 125W TDP
  • Arrow Lake-S 24 (8P + 16E) / 4 Xe Cores / 65W TDP
  • Arrow Lake-S 24 (8P + 16E) / 4 Xe Cores / 35W TDP

Intel Desktop CPU Core Count Progression:

Family NameTotal CoresTotal ThreadsP-CoresE-CoresYear
Sandy Bridge48N/AN/A2011
Ivy Bridge48N/AN/A2012
Haswell48N/AN/A2013
Broadwell48N/AN/A2014
Skylake48N/AN/A2015
Kaby Lake48N/AN/A2017
Coffee Lake612N/AN/A2017
Coffee Lake Refresh816N/AN/A2018
Comet Lake1020N/AN/A2020
Rocket Lake816N/AN/A2021
Alder Lake1624882021
Raptor Lake24328162022
Meteor Lake2228616~2023
Arrow Lake2432816~2024

The difference with the Arrow Lake-S lineup is that all of the configurations feature the top 24 core die and the only difference is the TDP itself. It is likely that lower core count SKUs will be derived from these dies. Intel also seems to have retained the 4 Xe Cores from the Meteor Lake lineup but we expect these to feature a brand new Arc graphics architecture. The 14th Gen Meteor Lake chips are based on a TSMC 5nm GPU architecture while the 15th Gen Arrow Lake CPUs will utilize a TSMC 3nm graphics architecture, as we reported here.

intel-meteor-lake-arrow-lake-lunar-lake_-hot-chips-34_16
intel-meteor-lake-arrow-lake-lunar-lake_-hot-chips-34_17
2 of 9

We can't say for sure if Intel will retain the number of ALUs and EUs as the existing Alchemist chips on its future integrated GPUs but the Arrow Lake-P parts are expected to offer up to 2560 Xe Cores which is a 5x increase over the integrated GPUs on the desktop parts.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel Updates On Next-Gen Chips: Meteor Lake Production Stepping In Q4, Granite Rapids Out of Fab, 20A / 18A Taped Out, Sierra Forest on Track For 2024

During its recent investors call, Intel said that they are progressing really well on their Intel 4 & Intel 3 products. The 14th Gen Meteor Lake production stepping is scheduled to be delivered this quarter with a volume ramp in 2023 while Intel 3 is also expected to enter the early production phase by the end of 2023. Do note that these are early charts and we are still years away from the launch of Meteor Lake and Arrow Lake CPUs

Intel Mainstream CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU FamilyProcessor ProcessProcessor ArchitectureProcessors Cores/Threads (Max)TDPsPlatform ChipsetPlatformMemory SupportPCIe SupportLaunch
Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen)32nmSandy Bridge4/835-95W6-SeriesLGA 1155DDR3PCIe Gen 2.02011
Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen)22nmIvy Bridge4/835-77W7-SeriesLGA 1155DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02012
Haswell (4th Gen)22nmHaswell4/835-84W8-SeriesLGA 1150DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02013-2014
Broadwell (5th Gen)14nmBroadwell4/865-65W9-SeriesLGA 1150DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02015
Skylake (6th Gen)14nmSkylake4/835-91W100-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02015
Kaby Lake (7th Gen)14nmSkylake4/835-91W200-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02017
Coffee Lake (8th Gen)14nmSkylake6/1235-95W300-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02017
Coffee Lake (9th Gen)14nmSkylake8/1635-95W300-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02018
Comet Lake (10th Gen)14nmSkylake10/2035-125W400-SeriesLGA 1200DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02020
Rocket Lake (11th Gen)14nmCypress Cove8/1635-125W500-SeriesLGA 1200DDR4PCIe Gen 4.02021
Alder Lake (12th Gen)Intel 7Golden Cove (P-Core)
Gracemont (E-Core)		16/2435-125W600 SeriesLGA 1700/1800DDR5 / DDR4PCIe Gen 5.02021
Raptor Lake (13th Gen)Intel 7Raptor Cove (P-Core)
Gracemont (E-Core)		24/3235-125W700-SeriesLGA 1700/1800DDR5 / DDR4PCIe Gen 5.02022
Meteor Lake (14th Gen)Intel 4Redwood Cove (P-Core)
Crestmont (E-Core)		22/2835-125W800 Series?LGA 1851DDR5PCIe Gen 5.02023
Arrow Lake (15th Gen)Intel 20ALion Cove (P-Core)
Skymont (E-Core)		24/32TBA900-Series?LGA 1851DDR5PCIe Gen 5.02024
Lunar Lake (16th Gen)Intel 18ATBDTBATBA1000-Series?TBADDR5PCIe Gen 5.0?2025
Nova Lake (17th Gen)Intel 18ATBDTBATBA2000-Series?TBADDR5?PCIe Gen 6.0?2026

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order