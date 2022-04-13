Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Flagship, Core i9-13900K, Could Feature Clock Speeds Up To 5.8 GHz

Intel is gunning to take its clock speed advantage to the next level with its flagship Raptor Lake Desktop CPU, the Core i9-13900K.

Intel To Go Insane With 13th Gen Raptor Lake Clock Speeds, Flagship Core i9-13900K Expected To Rock Up To 5.8 GHz Clocks

Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs are expected to be an evolution of the 12th Gen Alder Lake family. Both are based on a hybrid core architecture with the former utilizing the x86 Golden Cove and the latter utilizing the Raptor Cove cores. Both Alder Lake & Raptor Lake feature Intel's Gracemont Atom cores known as E-Cores though Raptor Lake will increase the overall quantity of such cores to 16 from the existing 8. This will push the core count up to 24 cores and 32 threads vs the 16 cores and 24 threads that we get on the flagship Core i9-12900K.

Besides this change, Intel is also expected to increase the cache size dramatically for its 13th Gen Raptor Lake lineup. The flagship Core i9-13900K is expected to rock up to 68 MB of cache as part of its new 'Game Cache'. This rumor was first started by @OneRaichu last year and since, many other tech leakers and insiders are reporting the same.

RPL will over the new highest freq which was created by 12900KS.

More 2-300 MHz is possible. — Raichu (@OneRaichu) April 13, 2022

Now, @OneRaichu has another rumor surrounding the Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake lineup and that's the core clock. As per the rumor, Intel is expected to boost its P-core clocks by up to 300 MHz. Currently, Intel's fastest chip in production is the Core i9-12900KS which offers a max clock speed of up to 5.5 GHz. A 200-300 MHz jump in frequency for Raptor Lake would mean that the blue team is aiming to breach the 5.5 GHz clock limit on a retail chip and go for the 5.7-5.8 GHz mark.

This will definitely be a huge increase but we can't say for sure if this is specifically for the Core i9-13900K or its KS variation. Regardless, it makes sense to boost the clocks since Raptor Cove cores still amount to 8 physical cores with 16 threads. The main changes will be the overhauled uArch & the extra cache so adding a clock bump would be sugar on the topping.

This will make Intel retain its clock speed leadership but whether that comes at the cost of a higher power draw is something we have to see. The Core i9-12900KS already saw a 19W bump with a 300 MHz higher boost clock. Another 200-300 MHz bump could result in an additional 20-30W which will put the maximum turbo power rating for Intel's Raptor Lake flagship close to 300 Watts (vs 260W for i9-12900KS). The CPU is additionally planned to feature enhanced overclocking abilities.

Exclusive: Next-Gen Intel Atom cores at 4.5 GHz+ — 𝐷𝑟. 𝐼𝑎𝑛 𝐶𝑢𝑡𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑠 (@IanCutress) February 27, 2022

Additionally, while this may not be true for the Raptor Lake lineup, Dr. Ian Cutress of TechTech Potato recently tweeted out that the next-generation Intel Atom cores are expected to feature clocks over 4.5 GHz. This will be true for Meteor Lake and future chips that utilize the next-gen Atom cores. Currently, Intel's Gracemont Atom cores peak out at 3.90 GHz so that's a 15% uplift minimum.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake-S & 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Comparison (Preliminary):

CPU Name P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (All-Core) Cache TDP MSRP Intel Core i9-13900K 8 16 24 / 32 TBA / 5.5 GHz? TBA TBA TBA 68 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i9-12900K 8 8 16 / 24 3.2 / 5.2 GHz 5.0 GHz (All Core) 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz (All Core) 30 MB 125W (PL1)

241W (PL2) $599 US Intel Core i7-13700K 8 8 16 / 24 TBA / 5.2 GHz? TBA TBA TBA 54 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-12700K 8 4 12 / 20 3.6 / 5.0 GHz 4.7 GHz (All Core) 2.7 / 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz (All Core) 25 MB 125W (PL1)

190W (PL2) $419 US Intel Core i5-13600K 6 8 14 / 20 TBA / 5.1 GHz? TBA TBA TBA 44 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-12600K 6 4 10 / 16 3.7 / 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz (All Core) 2.8 / 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz (All Core) 20 MB 125W (PL1)

150W (PL2) $299 US

Intel and AMD would both be battling out in the second half of 2022 with their respective 13th Gen Raptor Lake and Ryzen 7000 lineups. The latter is also expected to feature over 5 GHz clock speeds.