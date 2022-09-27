Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU Prices Leak Out, Core i9-13900K Starting at $630 US, Core i7-13700K For $430 US, Core i5-13600K For $309 US

Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs are just a few hours away from their official introduction and the prices of the Core i9-13900K, Core i7-13700K, & Core i5-13600K chips have been leaked by Newegg.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU Prices: Core i9-13900K(F) For $630 US, Core i7-13700K(F) For $430 US, Core i5-13600K(F) For $309 US

Considering that Newegg has always listed prices at MSRP for Intel CPUs in the past, we can more or less see these as the final retail pricing in the US. As expected, Intel will first be announcing three chips as a part of the Raptor Lake-S family and all of these chips will feature an unlocked "K" design which means that overclocking will be enabled. The prices are as listed below:

Compared to the 12th Gen Alder Lake CPU prices, the Core i9-13900K & Core i9-13900KF are 11% & 12% more expensive, respectively. The Core i7-13700K & Core i7-13700KF are 10% and 11% higher priced, respectively while the Core i5-13600K & Core i5-13600KF are 13% & 17% more expensive, respectively.

Intel 13th Gen vs AMD Ryzen 7000 Pricing Comparison:

Intel CPU MSRP Difference (AMD vs Intel) MSRP AMD CPU Intel Core i9-13900K $659 AMD is 6% expensive $699 AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Intel Core i9-13900KF $629 AMD is 11% expensive $699 AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Intel Core i7-13700K $449 Intel is 22% expensive $549 AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Intel Core i7-13700KF $429 Intel is 8% expensive $399 AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Intel Core i5-13600K $329 Intel is 10% expensive $299 AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Intel Core i5-13600KF $309 Intel is 3% expensive $299 AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

Intel Core i9-13900K 24 Core Raptor Lake CPU Specs

The Intel Core i9-13900K is the flagship Raptor Lake CPU, featuring 24 cores and 32 threads in an 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core configuration. The CPU is configured at a base clock of 3.0 GHz, a single-core boost clock of 5.8 GHz (1-2) cores, and an all-core boost clock of 5.5 GHz (all 8 P-Cores). The CPU features 68 MB of combined cache and a 125W PL1 rating that goes up to 250W. The CPU can also consume up to 350W of power when using the "Unlimited Power Mode" which we detailed here.

Core i9-13900K 8+16 (24/32) - 3.0 / 5.8 GHz - 66 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 253W (PL2)

3.0 / 5.8 GHz - 66 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 253W (PL2) Core i9-12900K 8+8 (16/24) - 3.2 / 5.2 GHz - 30 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 241W (PL2)

Intel Core i7-13700K 16 Core Raptor Lake CPU Specs

The Intel Core i7-13700K CPU will be the fastest 13th Gen Core i7 chip on offer within the Raptor Lake CPU lineup. The chip features a total of 16 cores and 24 threads. This configuration is made possible with 8 P-Cores based on the Raptor Cove architecture and 8 E-Cores based on the Grace Mont core architecture. The CPU comes with 30 MB of L3 cache and 24 MB of L2 cache for a total combined 54 MB cache. The chip was running at a base clock of 3.4 GHz and a boost clock of 5.40 GHz. The all-core boost is rated at 5.3 GHz for the P-Cores while the E-Cores feature a base clock of 3.4 GHz and a boost clock of 4.3 GHz.

Core i7-13700K 8+8 (16/24) - 3.4 / 5.3 GHz - 54 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 244W (PL2)?

- 3.4 / 5.3 GHz - 54 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 244W (PL2)? Core i7-12700K 8+4 (12/20) - 3.6 / 5.0 GHz, 25 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 190W (PL2)

Intel Core i5-13600K 14 Core Raptor Lake CPU Specs

The Intel Core i5-13600K features a total of 14 cores which include 6 P-Cores based on the Raptor Cove and 8 E-Cores based on current Gracemont cores. That's the same P-Core count as the Intel Core i5-12600K but the E-Core count has been doubled. So we are looking at a 40% core count bump and a 25% thread count bump vs the Alder Lake Core i5-12600K. The CPU comes with 24 MB of L3 and 20 MB of L2 cache for a combined total of 44 MB cache. Clock speeds are set at 3.5 GHz base, 5.2 GHz boost, and 5.1 GHz all-core boost while the E-Cores operate at 3.5 GHz base & 3.9 GHz boost clocks.

Core i5-13600K 6+8 (14/20) - 3.5 / 5.1 GHz - 44 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) /180W (PL2)?

- 3.5 / 5.1 GHz - 44 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) /180W (PL2)? Core i5-12600K 6+4 (10/16) - 3.6 / 4.9 GHz - 20 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 150W (PL2)

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Family:

CPU Name Silicon Revision / QDF P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Boost (Max) Cache (Total L2 + L3) TDP MSRP Intel Core i9-13900K B0 / Q1E1 8 16 24 / 32 3.0 / 5.8 GHz 5.5 GHz (All-Core) 4.3 GHz 68 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) $659.99 Intel Core i9-13900KF B0 / Q1EX 8 16 24 / 32 3.0 / 5.8 GHz 5.5 GHz (All-Core) 4.3 GHz 68 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) $529.99 Intel Core i9-13900 B0 / Q1EJ 8 16 24 / 32 2.0 / 5.6 GHz 5.3 GHz (All-Core) 4.2 GHz 68 MB 65W (PL1)

~200W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i9-13900F B0 / Q1ES 8 16 24 / 32 2.0 / 5.6 GHz 5.3 GHz (All-Core) 4.2 GHz 68 MB 65W (PL1)

~200W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i9-13900T B0 / ? 8 16 24 / 32 1.1 / 5.3 GHz 4.3 GHz (All-Core) 3.9 GHz 68 MB 35W (PL1)

100W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700K B0 / Q1EN 8 8 16 / 24 3.4 / 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz (All Core) 4.2 GHz 54 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) $449.99 Intel Core i7-13700KF B0 / Q1ET 8 8 16 / 24 3.4 / 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz (All Core) 4.2 GHz 54 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) $429.99 Intel Core i7-13700 B0 / Q1EL 8 8 16 / 24 2.1 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) 4.1 GHz 54 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700F B0 / Q1EU 8 8 16 / 24 2.1 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) 4.1 GHz 54 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700T B0 / ? 8 8 16 / 24 1.4 / 4.9 GHz 4.2 GHz (All-Core) 3.6 GHz 54 MB 35W (PL1)

100W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13600K B0 / Q1EK 6 8 14 / 20 3.5 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) TBD 44 MB 125W (PL1)

181W (PL2) $329.99 Intel Core i5-13600KF B0 / Q1EV 6 8 14 / 20 3.5 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) TBD 44 MB 125W (PL1)

181W (PL2) $309.99 Intel Core i5-13600 C0 / Q1DF 6 8 14 / 20 TBD TBD TBD 44 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13500 C0 / Q1DK 6 8 14 / 20 2.5 / 4.5 GHz TBD TBD 32 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13400 C0 / Q1DJ 6 4 10 / 16 2.5 / 4.6 GHz 4.1 GHz (All-Core) 3.3 GHz 28 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i3-13100 H0 / Q1CV 4 0 4 / 8 TBD TBD TBD 12 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA

Intel 13th Gen 'Raptor Lake' CPUs Launch & Availability

As for launch and availability, the Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs are expected to launch alongside the 700-series chipset family today at the Innovation event. The following is the latest embargo for 13th Gen CPUs:

Raptor Lake-S Processors and Intel® Z790 Chipset: Enthusiast Consumer K and KF SKUs only

Product Introduction Embargo Date: 27 Sep 2022 @ 09:20am PT (Intel Innovation’22)

27 Sep 2022 @ 09:20am PT (Intel Innovation’22) Sales Embargo Date: 20 Oct 2022 @ 06:00am PT

The shelve launch is positioned for 20th October which will be around a month after the next-gen AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs. Both AMD & Intel are known to push out their premium offerings first before moving into the mainstream/budget segment so expect Intel to introduce 'K' unlocked parts and Z790 boards before venturing into the non-K lineup.

News Source: Videocardz