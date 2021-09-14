Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPUs Listed By US Retailer With Preliminary Prices For Both Boxed & Tray Variants

US-based retailer, Provantage, has listed down Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPUs along with their preliminary prices. The listings spotted by Momomo_US & Harukaze5719 show us early prices respective to both boxed and tray variants of the Alder Lake lineup.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPUs Listed By US Retailer, Preliminary Prices Revealed For Boxed & Tray Variants

A few weeks back, we saw preliminary prices listed by several European retailers but now, the price list comes from US retailers. Do note that these are still early prices and don't reflect the final MSRP that we will see when the chips hit store shelves in November. The prices only provide a reference for those planning to hit the pre-order button to reserve a unit prior to launch. The prices also vary significantly from retailer to retailer since Intel has no control over them until they actually shipping CPUs to their distribution and retail partners.

Intel Z690 ‘Alder Lake’ PCH For Next-Gen Enthusiast Motherboards Pictured

The retail outlet lists down all three unlocked chips in 'K' and 'KF' configurations. These chips are further listed in both Boxed and Tray variants. Consumers generally get boxed CPUs & tray CPUs are shipped to OEMs and bulk customers. Since the tray variants don't use any materials such as packaging, etc, they tend to cost a bit lower.







So starting with the pricing, we have the Intel Core i9-12900K listed for $604.89 (boxed) & 605.92 US (tray). The Core i9-12900KF is listed for $578.13 US (boxed) and $578.49 US (tray). For some reason, this specific retailer has the boxed and tray pricing set the same which isn't the case. With that said, moving on to the Core i7-12700K, we have pricing of $422.17 US (boxed) and $420.26 US (tray), the Core i7-12700KF has a pricing of $395.61 US (boxed) and $392.36 US (tray). Lastly, we have the Core i5-12600K which is listed for $288.77 US (boxed) and $283.59 US (tray) while the Core i5-12600KF is listed for $261.77 US (boxed) and $263.15 US (tray).

Intel Alder Lake Box/Tray CPU Prices (Preliminary) Provantage:

CPU Name Box Price Tray Price Difference (vs Tray) Intel Core i9-12900K $604.89 $605.92 -1% Intel Core i9-12900KF $578.13 $578.49 -1% Intel Core i7-12700K $422.17 $420.26 +1% Intel Core i7-12700KF $395.61 $392.36 +1% Intel Core i5-12600K $288.77 $283.59 +2% Intel Core i5-12600KF $261.77 $263.15 -1%

Now to compare prices with existing parts at the same retailer, the Core i7-11700K costs $404.94 US while the Core i7-11700KF costs $381.62 US. Both are tray variants and the boxed variant of it costs $414.71 US. So comparing the prices to the Intel Core i7-12700K, we see a price difference of 8 USD (+2%) for the boxed and 15 USD (+3.5%) for the tray variant. The same is the case with the Core i7-12700KF variant which is priced 11 US more 3% higher.

For the Core i5 variant, the Core i5-11600K is listed for $275.81 US (boxed) and $258.59 US (tray) whereas the Core i5-11600KF is listed for $232.39 US (tray). The Core i5-12600K is priced at 13 US more or 5% higher while the tray variant is priced at 25 US more or a 10% higher price. The Core i5-12600KF is priced at 31 US more or 13% higher. The price increase listed here isn't very drastic and should come down to the same or lower levels by the time we are close to launch and final MSRPs are introduced.

Again, these are all preliminary listings but it does give us hope that Intel might go the competitive route with prices, Recent leaked benchmarks and reports indicated that the Alder Lake-S family will deliver a huge increase in multi-threaded performance and the Core i5-12600K is going to be one of the most competitive CPUs in the lineup, tackling both AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 7 5800X at a lower price point.

