Intel Core i9-12900K Alder Lake CPU Destroys The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X In Single-Core & Mult-Threaded Benchmark Leak

The latest benchmark of Intel's flagship Core i9-12900K Alder Lake CPU have leaked out and is crushing AMD's flagship Ryzen 9 5950X 16 core chip.

Intel Core i9-12900K 16 Core Alder Lake CPU Faster Than The 11900K In Single-Threaded & Faster Than 5950X In Multi-Threaded In Latest Leak Benchmark

The latest benchmark for the Intel Core i9-12900K Alder Lake Flagship CPU has popped up within the Geekbench 5 database. This new chip was running at a base clock of 3.20 GHz while the boost clock isn't correctly reported. Other testing equipment included 32 GB DDR5-4800 memory and a client Alder Lake platform which should feature the Z690 PCH. Before getting into the performance numbers, let's quickly recap the specifications. Remember that we have already seen board makers testing the flagship chip on their upcoming Z690 motherboards.

Intel Core i5-12600K CPU Performance & Pricing Rumors: Faster Than Ryzen 7 5800X In Gaming & Multi-Threading at Ryzen 5 5600X Pricing

Intel Core i9-12900K 16 Core / 24 Thread Desktop CPU Specifications

The Intel Core i9-12900K will be the flagship chip in the 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU lineup. It will feature 8 Golden Cove cores and 8 Gracemont cores for a total of 16 cores (8+8) and 24 threads (16+8). The P-cores (Golden Cove) will operate at a maximum boost frequency of up to 5.3 GHz with 1-2 active cores and 5.0 GHz with all-cores active while the E-cores (Gracemont) will operate at 3.90 GHz across 1-4 cores and up to 3.7 GHz when all cores are loaded. The CPU will feature 30 MB of L3 cache and TDP values are maintained at 125W (PL1) and 228W (PL2).

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU Specs "Rumored"

CPU Name P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (All-Core) Cache TDP (PL1) TDP (PL2) Price Intel Core i9-12900K 8 8 16 / 24 TBA / 5.3 GHz 5.0 GHz (All Core) TBA / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz (All Core) 30 MB 125W 228W TBA Intel Core i7-12700K 8 4 16 / 20 TBA / 5.0 GHz 4.7 GHz (All Core) TBA / 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz (All Core) 25 MB 125W 228W TBA Intel Core i5-12600K 6 4 12 / 16 TBA / 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz (All Core) TBA / 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz (All Core) 20 MB 125W 228W TBA

The Intel Core i9-12900K scored an impressive 1893 points in single-core and 17,299 points in the multi-core test. This puts the Alder Lake flagship 2% ahead in single-core and 22% ahead in multi-core performance against the Rocket Lake 11900K flagship. This places the Alder Lake chip as the fastest single-threaded desktop CPU ever made but this is just an early glimpse of what it has to offer considering we are still months away from launch.

At the same time, the chip just crushes the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with an 11% single-core and 4% multi-core performance lead. As stated before, this is still early performance, and the fact that the benchmark isn't even running in Windows 11 OS, which is required for proper operation of the efficiency cores, means that we could expect even higher performance in final retail chips. It also comes down to pricing as AMD won't sit silently while Intel launches its Alder Lake lineup. The red team is expected to drop major price cuts and it makes sense too, considering they will be getting ready to release their own 3D V-Cache Ryzen chips a few months after Alder Lake CPUs ship in the desktop segment.

Which next-gen desktop CPUs are you looking forward to the most? Intel Alder Lake (12th Gen Core)

AMD Zen 3 3D V-Cache (Ryzen) View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

News Source: Leakbench