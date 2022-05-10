Instagram Soon Bringing Support for NFTs Built On Ethereum, Polygon, and More

Meta-owned platform Instagram has finally jumped the gun and decided to add support for NFTs, this will give creators new ways to earn money from their work. The announcement for this feature came from Twitter with Instagram chief Adam Mosseri talking about how the platform is going to be testing the waters and then moving further and adding new features as they go forward.

In the video, Mosseri talked about how Instagram is "beginning to test digital collectibles with a handful of US creators and collectors who will be able to share NFTs on Instagram.”

Instagram Adding NFTs Could Potentially Change the Platform Forever

Additionally, Mosseri also confirmed that Instagram will not be charging any fees when it comes to posting or sharing digital collectibles on the platform.

In addition to that, we also know that the blockchain support will include Ethereum and Polygon with supported wallets being Rainbow, Metamusk, and Trust.

You can look at the video below.

NFTs on Instagram 🎉 This week we’re beginning to test digital collectibles with a handful of US creators and collectors who will be able to share NFTs on Instagram. There will be no fees associated with posting or sharing a digital collectible on IG. See you next week! ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/VuJbMVSBDr — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) May 9, 2022

While this might not be big news to those who are generally not interested in NFTs but Instagram making a move like this is definitely bold. It surely is too early to say how this is going to change the platform since we have no more information on the release window and the rollout but as soon as we have our hands on it, we will share it with you.

Do you think Instagram introducing NFTs is the right move for the platform or should it stay as it is? Let us know what your thoughts are.