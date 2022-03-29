Instagram is Currently Working on Several New Features

The great thing about Instagram is that the service is continuously working on adding new features, some of the features being original ideas while a lot being from other Meta-owned platforms. Sure, the platform started off as a photo-sharing place but over the past couple of years, it has evolved into a full-fledged place for sharing photos, videos, and messages, as well.

Now, we have some new pieces of information that showcase that Instagram is gearing to release some exciting new features. However, it is important to know that there is always a chance that the company might decide against going for these features, which would be unfortunate but in the tech world, this happens all the time.

Instagram is Bringing a Heap of Features Including Story Replies Using Images or Voice Notes, Disappearing Reactions, and Post Sharing via QR Codes

Based on a massive tip from Alessandro Paluzzi, a reliable leaker and reverse engineer, Instagram is working on Exclusive Tab for subscriber content. So, if you are paying a creator, you would get the chance to easily access this section which displays the paid posts.

#Instagram is working on a tab in the profile that will collect all the exclusive content for subscribers 👀 pic.twitter.com/xZe43xkPMT — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 28, 2022

Furthermore, Instagram is also making an option that will allow you to reply to certain stories with an image that you can choose from your gallery.

#Instagram is working on the ability to reply to Stories with images 👀 pic.twitter.com/1mpaDstcZw — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 26, 2022

If images are not your thing, then Instagram appears to be working on a new voice note button that is included as an option whenever you are checking a story out.

#Instagram is working on the ability to reply to Stories with voice messages 👀 pic.twitter.com/6fQNSxB04e — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 26, 2022

For the longest time, Instagram allowed users to directly share a post to several other social media platforms. Now, the company seems to be implementing a QR code option that would give you one more way to share a post with your friends.

#Instagram is working on the ability to share posts using a QR code 👀 pic.twitter.com/2RIaCW6ows — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 27, 2022

Last but not the least, Instagram is also working on creating Disappearing Story Reactions, these reactions would vanish the moment the recipient has viewed them rather than staying in the chat history.

#Instagram is working on Disappearing Reactions 👀 ℹ️ Basically it means that you can send the reactions to Stories in chats with the vanish mode enabled. pic.twitter.com/y7JC7bosY8 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 25, 2022

It is worth noting, however, that all the features are currently under development and stuff like that happens and gets tested all the time. We are certainly not sure if these features would see the light of the day, but if they ever do, we will be sure to inform you.