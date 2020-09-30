Insomniac Will Show Off Spider-Man Remastered on PS5 Ahead of its Release
Developer Insomniac Games will be showing off Spider-Man Remastered on PS5 before its release.
The remastered version of Spider-Man will be available on PS5 as part of the Ultimate Edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales and via the paid upgrade for Spider-Man Remastered on Sony’s upcoming next-gen console. Unfortunately, there are currently no plans to offer the Remastered PS5 version as a standalone version for PS5 owners.
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered is an enhanced version of Marvel’s Spider-Man, and is included as part of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for the PlayStation 5. In addition, players who purchase Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PlayStation 4 can upgrade at no additional cost to the PS5 version of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and can take advantage of a paid-upgrade to download Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered.
While we have seen the upcoming Miles Morales running on Sony’s upcoming console, the remastered version of last year’s Spider-Man hasn’t been shown off yet. How will it look on the PlayStation 5 and is it worth the extra $20 USD?
On Twitter, developer Insomniac Games has now confirmed that, before the release of Spider-Man: Miles Morales on November 12, Sony and Insomniac will be showing off Spider-Man Remastered on PlayStation 5.
— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 29, 2020
Let’s hope that this upcoming footage shows plenty of improvements over the original Spider-Man on PlayStation 4. Like the Miles Morales spinoff, Spider-Man will likely run at 60FPS in 4K resolution. As always, we will keep you updated.
We've included Sony's official description of Spider Man Remastered down below:
This isn’t the Spider-Man you’ve met or ever seen before. In Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, we meet an experienced Peter Parker who’s more masterful at fighting big crime in New York City. At the same time, he’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of Marvel’s New York rests upon his shoulders.
Discover the complete web-slinging story with the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition. This unmissable bundle includes a voucher code** for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered – the complete award-winning game, including all three DLC chapters in the Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps adventure – remastered and enhanced for the PS5 console.
