Immortals Fenyx Rising 1.1.0 Update Adds Haptic Feedback For Combat Actions On PlayStation 5, Stability Improvements

A new Immortals Fenyx Rising update is releasing later today on all formats, introducing fixes, stability improvements, and new features.

The 1.1.0 update, which should go live at 9 AM ET / 6 AM PT / 14:00 UTC, will introduce support for the soon to be released A New God DLC, stability improvements, and multiple fixes.

Highlights Added support for the upcoming DLC content “A New God”

Multiple localization fixes.

Various bug fixes and stability improvements. Activities Fixed the issue when (REDACTED) stops fighting you in the Zeus Throne region main story fight.

[Photomode] Fixed multiple issues when having more than 50 photos.

[Photomode] Friend photos are now prioritized on the map and correctly identified.

Fixed an issue where gameplay elements disappear after fast-traveling.

Fixed an issue where the Fenyx would get stuck after fast-traveling.

The new Immortals Fenyx Rising update also introduces some gameplay and UI fixes as well as a visual tweak for the Guided Arrow.

Gameplay Fixed an issue when the player would get stuck behind an invisible wall after looting a chest In dungeons.

Fixed an issue where customizing the “Dodge” action button would affect the “Sprint” action button and vice-versa on a controller.

Adjusted the “Look, No Hands” obtention to be only in vaults as described.

Fixed the “Galewind” bow behavior to fit its first perk description. User Interface Visual Customization now stay applied when switching weapon or armor. Graphics Guided arrow can now be seen from farther away.

Lastly, the Immortals Fenyx Rising 1.1.0 update introduces several platform-specific fixes, as well as Haptic Feedback on PlayStation 5 for various combat actions.

System [XBOX Series X] Fixed a save game corruption over very long play sessions.

[PC] Multi-monitors and special aspect ratio UI fixes.

[PC] Resolved the audio cut-off when leaving a menu or entering a cutscene.

[PC] Locked Target Switch now work when using the mouse and Keyboard control scheme.

[PS5] Haptic Feedback added to various combat action.

Immortals Fenyx Rising is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.