Immortals Fenyx Rising Update 1.3.0 has been rolled out across all platforms and here’s what it does.

The new title update weighs in at approximately 3.18GB on PlayStation 5, whereas PS4 players will need to download roughly 4.83GB of data. On the Nintendo Switch, the update clocks in at 2.97GB, while the PC version requires an update of 4.9GB. Finally, the 1.3.0 update requires 5.82GB of free space on Xbox Series X|S, and 5.74GB on Xbox One.

Key features of this new title update include support for the upcoming new “The Lost Gods” DLC (Primer Quest for The Lost Gods) alongside stability and performance improvements across all platforms. More information about the game’s third expansion will be shared shortly.

In addition, the patch addresses various guest, gameplay, and activity issues. Down below you’ll find the official release notes for title update 1.3.0.

HIGHLIGHTS Added support for the new “The Lost Gods” additional content.

Stability improvements.

Performance improvements. QUESTS Addressed an issue where Fenyx where combat mode would disable after being ejected from Ajax’s Fort.

Addressed an issue preventing "Saving Our Hides" quest to start.

Addressed an issue where Fenyx could not interact with the portal in the "Family Emergency" quest.

Addressed an issue preventing the player to turn in the "Spring Hope Eternal" quest.

Addressed various progression issues with "A New God" additional content.

[FIXED] Resolved an issue that could cause the quest "A Tale of Fire and Lightning" not to be available after being acquired through Ubisoft Connect.

[FIXED]Resolved an issue where the player does not have the relics in its inventory during the "It belongs in a Museum... err... Pantheon!" quest. ACTIVITIES Addressed an issue where Fenyx would not receive Elektrum from a Live Quest.

Added a check to ensure that looted Darkside Axe Set skin are granted to Fenyx. GAMEPLAY Addressed an issue where Athena’s final blessing was not awarded to the player.

Addressed an issue where Medusa would stop taking damage from Fenyx.

Addressed an issue where the player can assign the same button for Jump and Glide, breaking the Glide action.

Removed a mysterious mount that made the game crash - we sent it back to the DLC where it belongs

Addressed an issue that would cause the game to crash more often on quality mode on ps5 SYSTEM [Mouse and Keyboard]Added an option to allow dodge disabling by double pressing a direction button.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising is available globally now for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Stadia.