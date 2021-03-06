iMac Pro Can No Longer Be Configured on the Apple Store; Buyers Can Only Purchase Base Model

The iMac Pro was officially introduced back in December 2017 and gave users the option to configure their machines with up to 18-core CPUs, along with other upgrades. Unfortunately, from today, Apple is taking away that option, which can mean the company might be thinking to discontinue this model in favor of a more advanced one.

Buy Page for the iMac Pro Now Mentions That You Can Purchase the Base Model ‘While Supplies Last’

If you visit the buy page for the iMac Pro, you will notice that there is no configuration option and that Apple is only selling the base model, which retails for $4,999. Given below are the following specifications you get with that price tag.

27-inch Retina 5K 5120-by-2880 P3 display

3.0GHz 10-core Intel Xeon W processor (Turbo Boost up to 4.5GHz)

32GB 2666MHz ECC memory, configurable up to 256GB

1TB SSD storage

Radeon Pro Vega 56 with 8GB HBM2 memory

10Gb Ethernet

Four Thunderbolt 3 ports

The fact that Apple is only selling the base version suggests that the company might have a more advanced iMac Pro in the works. According to a previous report, Apple is working on a Mac Pro that is around half the size of the current-generation workstation. Sadly, there is no update on when the new iMac Pro will arrive, but in case you are missing the ‘all in one’ machine thanks to its massive horsepower upgrade, we have excellent news for you.

Apple recently launched its M1 lineup of Macs, and to say that they are powerful is a gross understatement. In one benchmark test, the M1 MacBook Pro is actually faster than the 2019 version of the iMac Pro when exporting video using Final Cut Pro X. In short, even if supplies are exhausted in the coming months, we doubt you will miss the iMac Pro, given that the M1 Macs offer more, except for increased real estate.

Well, for that, we recommend buyers purchase an external monitor to extend their existing workspace. When we get an Apple Silicon iMac Pro, our readers will be updated accordingly, to stay tuned.

