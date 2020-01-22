id: Fans Will Be Shocked at How Deep DOOM Eternal Multiplayer Is, Kind of Like Chess

DOOM Eternal is coming. After a fairly short delay (it was scheduled to release in November 2019), the first-person shooter game is now pinned to launch on March 20th for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia (a Nintendo Switch version is expected to launch at a later time).

The good news is that the game is reportedly twice as big as 2016's DOOM, not to mention featuring more varied gameplay thanks to increased platforming sections.

Speaking to GamesBeat in a recent interview, id Software Creative Director Hugo Martin also pointed out that DOOM Eternal's multiplayer might 'shock' fans for how deep it is. He likened it to the game of chess.

No. We’re fortunate. We worked hard to make something that would do the fans proud. We just steered into everything they liked, you know? Not too much of that. Well, I shouldn’t say that. With the multiplayer, we learned that they want id to lead and not follow. They felt that our multiplayer was a solid remix of a bunch of things they’d already played. That’s not good enough for fans of id games. And so with this multiplayer, we really tried to do just that and innovate and do something they haven’t seen before, but have it still feel completely Doom, and like the Doom Eternal single-player experience that they love. We’re very proud of that, and we’re excited for fans to try it. I think they’re going to be shocked at how deep it is. On the surface it might look like checkers, but once you get your hands on it you realize it’s more like chess.

DOOM Eternal's multiplayer, called BATTLEMODE, features two players as demons against a fully equipped DOOM Slayer in a best-of-five round match. At launch, there'll be six maps and five demons to choose from.