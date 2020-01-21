Doom Eternal is only a couple short months away (fingers crossed there isn’t another delay) and a new round of previews and footage has made its way online. Before we get into the finer details, here’s a look at Doom Eternal’s new hub, courtesy of GameSpot.

Clearly Doom Eternal is a larger, more complex game than the 2016 Doom reboot, but just how much bigger are we talking? The folks at Video Games Chronicle asked Doom Eternal executive producer Marty Stratton, who promised fans about twice as much ripping and tearing.

It’s about double the size of Doom 2016. Our levels are bigger than they’ve ever been, we have double the amount of demons and from beginning to end you’re going to experience things that are always new. I refer to this as sort of the game version of a “page-turner”… even down to the last boss fight, you’re going to see things that you hadn’t up to that point.

One way id Software is going to keep you “page turning” is by keeping Doom Eternal’s gameplay varied. As part of that philosophy, it seems there’s going to be a surprising amount of platforming in the game...

What was a monotonous arena-hallway-arena-hallway [progression], we now get to break up with these fun platforming-type puzzles. We don’t overdo it -- they’re all fairly simple but it breaks up the gameplay enough that I think it keeps, in combination with everything else, the tighter mechanics, the visuals, it keeps players engaged.

Sounds like there’s more than a little sprinkle of Metroid Prime in Doom Eternal, which is definitely a good thing in my book.

Doom Eternal raises a little hell on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Google Stadia on March 20. A Nintendo Switch version is slated to arrive sometime later in the year.