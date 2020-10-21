ID-Cooling Intros The Ice Flow ARGB Snow White AIO Liquid CPU Coolers

ID-Cooling has introduced the Ice Flow ARGB Snow White AIO liquid CPU Cooler which offers a unique dual 120 mm fan that makes installing this CPU cooler much easier. This compound fan is incredibly unique compared to other AIO liquid CPU coolers and originally unveiled the Ice Flow series back in July of this year.

The Ice Flow ARGB Snow, White AIO liquid CPU Cooler features a singular copper plate that directly contacts the processor. Since this Copperplate makes direct contact, there is a higher thermal transfer rate, thanks to the copper material that this AIO cooler utilizes.

The design of the Ice Flow ARGB Snow White Liquid CPU cooler features a solid white design throughout the CPU Pump, Radiator, fans, and even the tubing connecting the components.

This CPU pump features an advanced 2 ball-bearing fan that offers optimal airflow and offers a long lifespan. This pump creates up to 24 dBA of noise at the maximum load while having a maximum speed of 6,500 RPM.

This CPU pump also features an immersive ARGB lighting, which can easily be shown thanks to the RGB lighting on the top of the pump. This AIO cooler also features a specifically designed fan frame and fan blades, which also features RGB lighting, controlled through ID-Cooling's software.

The unique fan design makes connecting two in one fan design makes cable connections faster and easier than two separate 120 mm fans. The AIO liquid cooler utilizes a patented pump design, which helps push the water efficiently through the various twists and turns located within the radiator.

ID-Cooling also released recommended mounting positions for the Ice Flow ARGB Snow White AIO liquid CPU Cooler. ID-Cooling states that any PC builder should be mounted to the front or bottom of the PC case. The pump should be positioned in the lower level horizontally. ID-Cooling has yet to release any information about the pricing of this new AIO cooler.