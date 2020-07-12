Hyper Scape Gets Open Beta On PC, New Gameplay Trailer

Ubisoft's battle royale game Hyper Scape can now be played for free on PC.

During Ubisoft Forward digital event today, the publisher released an open beta on PC, allowing players all over the world to try out the game right now.

A new Hyper Scape gameplay trailer has also been released today, and you can find it below.

Hyper Scape tries to innovate the battle royale formula by introducing some interesting twists.

URBAN BATTLE ROYALE Fight your way through the 7 unique districts of Neo Arcadia, a virtual city featuring imposing landmarks that bring verticality to the next level. From sky-scraping towers to open plazas, from streets to rooftops, Neo Arcadia will push you to constantly adapt to your surroundings. CLOSE-QUARTERS CITY COMBAT Hyper Scape is a brand new and intense First-Person multiplayer game that lets you define your playstyle to dominate the battleground. Dive into tense and vertical matches, where you (double) jump from streets to rooftops using unique weapons and unleashing powerful Hacks that bend the rules to your advantage. A FRESH TAKE ON BATTLE ROYALE Learn to avoid the Blight that progressively dissolves Neo Arcadia’s districts in varied patterns throughout each match. Maximize the Effects Cards played by the AI Game Master during the match, changing the game on the fly for all contenders. If you are skilled enough to make it to the final remaining players, you will enter the Showdown where you can choose your path to victory: will you eliminate all opposition or choose a more tactical approach and go for the Crown?

Hyper Scape launches before the end of the year on PC and consoles.