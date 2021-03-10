Hunt Showdown Update 1.5 Improves New Player Experience, Adds Custom Ammo Types

Hunt Showdown, the PvPvE survival horror game by Crytek, just received the huge Update 1.5 on PC (consoles will get it soon). First and foremost, those who always found the game's UI to be quite obscure (author included) will be happy to learn that improvements have been made to that end.

Improvements made to the menu in terms of player on-boarding: It is now much easier to learn about the purpose of each menu and the game in general.

Removed previous one-time pop-ups when first entering a menu.

Instead, moved the text to on-demand tooltips that can be toggled on/off via a button with a question mark in the top-right corner of the screen.

The text is no longer single-use and can be shown again as often as player like.

Additional information has been added and the text is now visually linked to specific menu elements.

The most interesting addition brought by Hunt Showdown Update 1.5 is custom ammo, though. The developers expect this to shake the gameplay quite a bit, allowing for much greater customization of playstyles.

With this update, we are introducing several new ammunition types that are available for nearly all the weapons in Hunt. These Custom ammo types are designed as a side-grade rather than an upgrade, offering a lot more variety as well as allowing players to tailor their loadouts even more to their playstyle. No custom ammo type is meant to replace the default ammunition. While some may appear to have advantages, there are also downsides that must be considered. For example, some ammo will have higher penetration values, but these come at the cost of reduced muzzle velocity and damage. Others will deal fire damage as well as instantly blow-up explosive barrels but will have a visible tracer and no wall penetration. Some ammo types will be more suited to PvP while others are more aimed at PvE combat.

Not all weapons can use every type of custom ammo.

Custom Ammo is unlocked the same as any other weapon variant through the Book of Weapons.

When equipped, custom ammo replaces the standard ammo for the duration of the mission.

Ammo can be changed between missions when modifying your hunter, but not in the mission itself.

Custom Ammo is available for compact, medium and long bullets. Carrying multiple weapons with the same Custom Ammo type will share ammunition between them.

Crytek recently celebrated the third anniversary since Hunt Showdown first launched on Steam Early Access. The developers also promised big plans for future updates, including a brand new map, outfit customization, and other features coming to the game.