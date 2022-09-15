Menu
Company

Hours Into The ETH Merge, NVIDIA GeForce & AMD Radeon Graphics Card Prices Hit Their Lowest Ever, 3090 Ti Drops Below $1000 US

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 15, 2022, 10:25 AM EDT
AMD Radeon & NVIDIA GeForce Graphics Cards See More Price Cuts Hours Into The ETH Merge 1

We are just hours into the ETH merge and we are already noticing major price cuts on NVIDIA GeForce & AMD Radeon graphics cards across various retailers.

AMD Radeon & NVIDIA GeForce Graphics Cards See More Price Cuts Hours Into The ETH Merge

There are several factors behind the recent price cuts and one of them is without a doubt the end of ETH mining as we know it. With the ETH merge, mining on graphics cards is more or less over & that's something the market has been anticipating for a while. NVIDIA and AMD have been course correcting their GPU inventories and prices ever since crypto started to decline and this could be a final nail in the coffin for GPU mining. So now that GPU vendors can no longer rely on miners as a way to sell their graphics cards, it's back to boosting the gaming business.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT 24 GB Flagship RDNA 3 “Navi 31” GPU PCB Diagram Leak Shows Triple 8-Pin Connector & 24 Phase Power Delivery

Both vendors have been trying to get gamers to buy their existing inventory by offering retailer-specific discounts, and bundles (games/accessories), and retailers themselves are going the extra mile by bundling entire monitors given the excess stock of GPUs they are sitting on right now. But things are about to get worse for retailers as not only do they have a huge pile of *NEW" GPUs to sell themselves, but a flood of mining GPUs is already entering the used market with even lower prices than what we have currently on retail and there's also a new generation of gaming graphics cards coming out relatively soon.

So crypto is dead, gamers are not buying graphics cards due to inflation and anticipation for next-gen hardware and even if someone wanted to buy a graphics card, they would just go the used PC market route considering they won't be using it for the long-term. This means that we see a continued drop in prices and we have found some impeccable deals for those who may still want to buy new graphics cards.

Starting with the most obvious one, we have the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti that's for the first time selling below $1000 US. The RTX 3090 Non-Ti already hit below $1000 US prices a few weeks back but it's 3090 Ti's time to drop below one grand. Over at Newegg, the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Gaming is available for $999 US and you even get $59.99 US of value added with a copy of Marvel's Spiderman Remastered. But $999 US is still a very high price to pay for a graphics card that might turn into a $500 or below offering in just a few weeks. The Chinese market has many RTX 3090 Ti's going for way below $1000 US and around 4999 RMB or $700-ish.

nvidia-geforce-rtx-3070-graphics-card-deal
amd-radeon-rx-6800-xt-graphics-card-deal
amd-radeon-rx-6700-xt-graphics-card-deal
amd-radeon-rx-6600-graphics-card-deal
2 of 9

There's also a decent deal on the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 with the Gigabyte Eagle OC variant going for below $500 US at $499 US. The rest of the cards have also seen a $10-$50 US drop in prices compared to the previous week. In the AMD camp, we have RX 6800 XT's going for below $600 US. There are the MSI Gaming & ASRock Phantom variants that are listed for just $579.99 US and you can also snatch an RX 6700 XT for $359.99 US. The Radeon RX 6600 can also be found for $219.99 US which is a pretty good deal for a budget PC build. Over at Microcenter, the 6900 XT is currently selling for $679.99 US.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
AMD Focuses Major CPU Performance Per Watt Improvements On Linux With P-State EPP Driver

'The following table and charts by 3DCenter give us a better outline of how GPU vendors enjoyed several quarters of exponential growth in shipments and revenue due to the mining boom but it's all down now and they are trying to recover and entice their main audience, gamers, even more.

desktop GPUs GPU Sales AMD NVIDIA Market Share (AMD/NVDIA) Sales Revenue ASP
Q1/2019 8.9 million ~2.0M ~6.9M 23 : 77 % $2.8 billion ~315$
Q2/2019 7.4 million ~2.4M ~5.0M 32 : 68 % $2.0 billion ~$270
Q3/2019 10.5 million ~2.8M ~7.7M 27 : 73 % $2.8 billion ~267$
Q4/2019 11.7 million ~3.6M ~8.1M 31 : 69 % $3.9 billion ~333$
Q1/2020 9.5 million ~2.9M ~6.6M 31 : 69 % $2.7 billion ~284$
Q2/2020 10.0 million ~2.2M ~7.8M 22 : 78 % $4.2 billion ~$420
Q3/2020 11.5 million ~2.6M ~8.9M 23 : 77 % $5.6 billion ~487$
Q4/2020 11.0 million ~1.9M ~9.1M 17 : 83 % $10.6 billion ~964$
Q1/2021 11.8 million ~2.4M ~9.4M 20 : 80 % $12.4 billion ~1051$
Q2/2021 11.47 million ~2.3M ~9.2M 20 : 80 % $11.8 billion ~1029$
Q3/2021 12.72 million ~2.7M ~10.0M 21 : 79 % $13.7 billion ~1077$
Q4/2021 13.19 million ~3.0M ~10.2M 23 : 77 % $12.4 billion ~$940
Q1/2022 13.38 million ~3.2M ~10.1M 24 : 75 % $8.6 billion ~$643
Q2/2022 10.4 million ~2.1M ~8.2M 20 : 79 % $5.5 billion ~$529

GPU Market Statistics (2019-2022) By 3DCenter:

absatz-umsatz-desktop-grafikkarten-2019-2022
stueckzahlen-absatz-desktop-grafikkarten-2019-2022
2 of 9

Once again, these are new AMD Radeon & NVIDIA GeForce graphics card prices. The prices in the used segment are going to be insanely brutal and we would advise our readers to wait for even higher price drops once the next-gen launches.

Products mentioned in this post

GeForce RTX 3090
USD 1,149
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
USD 1,715
RTX 3070
USD 575

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order