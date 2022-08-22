NVIDIA & AMD GPU Prices Fall Below 90% of Their MSRP Ahead of Next-Gen Graphics Card Launch

NVIDIA and AMD GPU prices continue to fall as AIBs try to clear away graphics card inventory to make room for next-gen products. As reported by 3DCenter, the current price trends show that the current-gen GPUs have fallen below 90% of their MSRP which is good news for consumers but is the current decline in prices enough to sway users into buying them?

AMD & NVIDIA GPU Prices Now Drop Below 90% of Their MSRP, Graphics Cards Manufacturers Readying For Next-Gen Launch

Over the past few weeks, we have seen reports stating that NVIDIA, AMD, and their partners are going to get more aggressive with their pricing of current-generation graphics cards. The crypto crash has not only resulted in the prices going down tremendously but the decline in the overall consumer market (PC) means that there's much lower demand. As a means to reignite gamers' interest in their GPUs, NVIDIA and AMD have been offering special promotions, game bundles & whatnot but that doesn't seem to be working.

AMD Radeon & NVIDIA GeForce Graphics cards drop below 90% of their MSRPs in August. (Image Credits: 3DCenter)

So as a last effort, both GPU makers have notified their partners of some really aggressive price cuts headed to their graphics cards later this month. This will be the last attempt to get rid of any and all inventory of graphics cards but at the same time, it looks like the price cuts have made the GPU prices fall below 90% of the MSRP. Currently, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series are priced at an average 87% lower than their MSRP while the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series are priced at 84% lower pricing than their MSRP.

3DCenter also provides a crucial update, listing down the release models from each manufacturer and where their pricing currently stands. As per the report, the main lineup which excludes low-end and premium models is made up of AMD 6800 XT, 6800, RTX 3080 10 GB, RTX 3070 Ti, and RTX 3060. The pricing of this main lineup has settled at 97% below MSRP but it looks like they are just at MSRP and with the next-gen so close, these prices don't look that attractive considering in the last-gen, we saw prices tumble far lower than MSRP prior to the launch of next-gen products.

US MSRP vs Street Price RX 6000 Difference RTX 30 Difference Main Lineup Difference December 12, 2021 183% 187% 210% January 2, 2022 178% –5PP 185% –2PP 203% –7PP January 23, 2022 163% –15PP 177% –8PP 191% –12PP February 13, 2022 145% –18PP 157% -20PP 169% –22PP March 6, 2022 135% -10PP 142% –15PP 158% –11PP March 27, 2022 125% -10PP 126% –16PP 140% –18PP April 17, 2022 112% –13PP 117% –9PP 130% -10PP May 8, 2022 107% –5PP 113% –4PP 126% –4PP May 29, 2022 102% –5PP 106% –7PP 120% –6PP June 19, 2022 92% -10PP 102% –4PP 108% –12PP July 10, 2022 88% –4PP 97% –5PP 103% –5PP July 31, 2022 86% –2PP 91% –6PP 101% –2PP August 21, 2022 84% –2PP 87% –4PP 97% –4PP

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Card Prices (RDNA 2 GPUs) via 3DCenter:

The AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards have seen the biggest drop in prices when looking at the overall lineup. The top-tier Radeon RX 6900 XT lineup is currently priced over -23% below MSRP while the entry-level RX 6600 and RX 6500/6400 series range between -10 to -25% below MSRPs. The RX 6800 series are also finally below its MSRP. The RX 6500 XT and RX 6400 are the only exceptions that have been priced 10-20% higher than their MSRP.

MSRP Retail Price best price Difference Change (vs Last Month) availability Radeon RX 6950 XT $1099 1182-1400€ from 999€ (case king) from –23% -1PP ★★★☆☆ Radeon RX 6900 XT $999 885-1150€ from 885€ (Mindfactory) from –25% -1PP ★★★★☆ Radeon RX 6800 XT $649 759-1000€ from 759€ (Mindfactory) from -1% ±0 ★★★★☆ Radeon RX 6800 $579 639-800€ from 639€ (Mindfactory) from –7% –5PP ★★★☆☆ Radeon RX 6750 XT $549 559-650€ from 549€ (case king) from –16% –3PP ★★★★☆ Radeon RX 6700 XT $479 459-550€ from 459€ (Mindfactory) from –19% –3PP ★★★★★ Radeon RX 6650 XT $399 399-480€ from 399€ (Mindfactory) from –16% –2PP ★★★★☆ Radeon RX 6600 XT $379 394-500€ from 394€ (Playox) from 12% +2PP ★★★★☆ Radeon RX 6600 $329 279-380€ from 279€ (Mindfactory) from –28% –3PP ★★★★☆ Radeon RX 6500 XT $199 188-230€ from 188€ (Mindfactory) from 20% –2PP ★★★★☆ Radeon RX 6400 $159 167-210€ from 167€ (Mindfactory) from 11% -1PP ★★★☆☆

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Prices (Ampere GPUs) via 3DCenter:

For NVIDIA cards, the top GeForce RTX 30 series lineup is available at -15 to -40% below MSRP. the rest of the lineup is available around or within 10% of their MSRPs. The card that has seen the biggest price drop is the RTX 3090 Ti which is now selling for less than -41% below its MSRP.

MSRP Retail Price best price Difference Change (vs Last Month) availability GeForce RTX 3090 Ti $1999 1389-1700€ from 1389€ (Saturn) from –41% -1PP ★★★★☆ GeForce RTX 3090 $1499 1250-1500€ from 1250€ (Mediamarkt) from 30% –4PP ★★★★★ GeForce RTX 3080 Ti $1199 999-1200€ from 999€ (alternative) from 30% –5PP ★★★★★ GeForce RTX 3080 12GB ($849) 849-1000€ from €849 (notebooks cheaper) from –16% –2PP ★★★★★ GeForce RTX 3080 10GB $699 779-950€ from 779€ (Hardwarecamp24) from 6% –8PP ★★★★★ GeForce RTX 3070 Ti $599 675-800€ from 675€ (Mindfactory) from 5% –2PP ★★★★★ GeForce RTX 3070 $499 579-650€ from 579€ (notebooks cheaper) starting at 2% –3PP ★★★★★ GeForce RTX 3060 Ti $399 489-570€ from 474€ (alternative) from ±0 –5PP ★★★★★ GeForce RTX 3060 $329 379-450€ from 379€ (Mindfactory) from 3% –6PP ★★★★★ GeForce RTX 3050 $249 300-360€ from 300€ (Saturn) from +2% –8PP ★★★★★

it is likely that this downward pricing trend for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 and AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards won't stop here & we expect more price cuts to happen soon since we are inching towards the launch of the next-gen cards.

But if hitting the MSRP or -10% below MSRP is the final goal of AIBs, then I would say that would be a little underwhelming based on the uplifts we are expecting from the next-gen lineup in terms of performance. So unless you are getting a really good deal, say -60% to - 50% of the MSRP, I'd say your best option would be to wait for a next-gen graphics card rather than buying a 2-year-old graphics card that will soon be replaced by something much better.