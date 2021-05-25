Horizon Forbidden West State of Play Announced For May 27th

A new Horizon Forbidden West State of Play will air later this week to finally show more of the upcoming PlayStation exclusive in development by Guerilla Games.

The new event, which will start at 9AM Pacific Time / 5PM BST / 6PM CEST on May 27th with a special pre-show, will be around 20 minutes long and will feature 14 minutes of new in-game action. The event will be streamed on Twitch and YouTube, with the actual State of Play starting at 2PM Pacific Time / 10PM BST / 11PM CEST.

During this State of Play, we will debut the Horizon Forbidden West gameplay reveal! In this 20-minute exclusive segment, you’ll be seeing about 14 minutes of brand new in-game action featuring our heroic protagonist Aloy, all captured directly on PlayStation 5. This reveal has been a true team effort and we’re very excited to show you what we have in store. Whether you’ve been with us and Aloy since Horizon Zero Dawn or are only just getting to know this incredible world, we want to share this huge milestone with you and cannot wait to see your favorite moments and reactions.

Horizon Forbidden West launches this year on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The game's final release date has yet to be confirmed.