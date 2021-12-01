Sony’s Horizon Forbidden West for PS5 & PS4 Receives Australian Rating Ahead of February 2022 Release

Sony’s upcoming sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, for PS5 and PS4 has been rated in Australia.

Yesterday we already reported that the upcoming Gran Turismo 7 for Sony’s consoles received an Australian rating, and now Guerrilla Games’ Horizon sequel has received a rating as well. The game has been rated “M” with moderate violence and mild violence, which is in line with the Australian age rating for its predecessor. With Forbidden West now also being rated, another delay of the title seems unlikely.

[UPDATE: Confirmed] PlayStation Plus Leaked Video Confirms December Titles

Horizon Forbidden West is slated for a release on PS5 and PS4 on February 18, 2022. The sequel was first officially announced back in June of last year during Sony’s next-gen PS5 showcase. PS4 players buying Forbidden West will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free.