Sony’s Horizon Forbidden West for PS5 & PS4 Receives Australian Rating Ahead of February 2022 Release
Sony’s upcoming sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, for PS5 and PS4 has been rated in Australia.
Yesterday we already reported that the upcoming Gran Turismo 7 for Sony’s consoles received an Australian rating, and now Guerrilla Games’ Horizon sequel has received a rating as well. The game has been rated “M” with moderate violence and mild violence, which is in line with the Australian age rating for its predecessor. With Forbidden West now also being rated, another delay of the title seems unlikely.
Horizon Forbidden West is slated for a release on PS5 and PS4 on February 18, 2022. The sequel was first officially announced back in June of last year during Sony’s next-gen PS5 showcase. PS4 players buying Forbidden West will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free.
Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you return to the far-future, post-apocalyptic world of Horizon.
The land is dying. Vicious storms and an unstoppable blight ravage the scattered remnants of humanity, while fearsome new machines prowl their borders. Life on Earth is hurtling towards another extinction, and no one knows why.
It's up to Aloy to uncover the secrets behind these threats and restore order and balance to the world. Along the way, she must reunite with old friends, forge alliances with warring new factions and unravel the legacy of the ancient past – all the while trying to stay one step ahead of a seemingly undefeatable new enemy.
Horizon Forbidden West key features
Brave an expansive open world
Discover distant lands, new enemies, rich cultures and striking characters.
A majestic frontier
Explore the lush forests, sunken cities and towering mountains of a far-future America.
Confront new dangers
Engage in strategic battles against enormous machines and mounted human enemies by using weapons, gear and traps crafted from salvaged parts.
Unravel startling mysteries
Uncover the secret behind Earth's imminent collapse and unlock a hidden chapter in the ancient past... one that will change Aloy forever.
